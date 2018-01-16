FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 16, 2018 / 7:54 AM / 2 days ago

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- January 16, 2018

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-January 16, 2018

Nagpur, Jan 16 (Reuters) – Barring a marginal fall in soyabean oil, major edible oil prices
today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any
worthwhile trading activity. Slackness in demand from millers and retailers against adequate
stocks mainly pulled soyabean oil prices down. Easy condition in Malaysian palm oil market and
fresh fall on NCDEX also affected sentiment, sources said Tuesday.


                       *****
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS

  * Cottonseed, Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Sunflower refined, Linseed, 
    Rapeseed and Castor and Coconut KP oil ruled steady here in thin trading activity. 
  * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here.
    
   SOYMEAL

  * Soymeal prices today quoted static here but demand was poor.
         
   SOYABEAN
  * Soyabean prices firmed up again in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing 
    Committee (APMC) here on increased demand from local crushing plants. Closure of 
    major mandis because of Amavsya, good rally in Madhya Pradesh mandi and reported 
    demand from South-based plants also pushed up prices.
    About 1,000 soyabean bags reported for auction in Nagpur APMC, according to sources.  

 Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
                           -----Soybean yellow-----       Soybean black
               Available          Previous
                       Auction price    (Auction price)
    Market delivery    27,000-32,250       28,000-32,000         --
    (Available price)
    Market delivery    27,100-32,350       28,100-32,100          --
    (Traders price)
    Plant delivery     32,200-32,800       32,200-32,800          --

    Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) 
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources.
                         Deliveries          Available prices
    Hinganghat             n.a.                   n.a.
    Akola                  1,000               27,500-31,500
    Amravati               1,000               27,500-31,500 
    Khamgaon               n.a.                   n.a.
    Wardha                 1,000            28,200-32,000 
    Arvi                   n.a.                   n.a.
    Umred                  n.a.                   n.a.
    Chandrapur             n.a.            n.a 

    Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., 
    Akola – 32,400, Washim – 32,500, Khamgaon – 32,500, Dhulia – 34,000, 
    Hingoli – 34,200, Jalna – 33,500, Koosnoor – 33,300, Nandurbar – 33,900, 
    Latur – 34,000, Nanded – 34,200, Solapur – 34,500, Sangli – 33,800.
        
    Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton
(100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:

                        Deliveries    Available prices    Previous close
    Sunflower              n.a.            n.a.                2,400-2,600
    Groundnut              n.a.            n.a.                700-900
    Linseed                n.a.            n.a.           4,300-4,600
    Castor                 n.a.            n.a.            2,850-3,000
    Rapeseed               n.a.            n.a.                1,520-1,625
    Til                    n.a.                n.a.                7,500-8,000
    Dhaniya                n.a.            n.a.           5,400-5,800 
    Bajra                  n.a.            n.a.               n.a.
    Gavarani Corn          n.a.           n.a.             1,050-1,400
    Dhan            n.a.             n.a.           2,200-2,450
    Cotton            n.a.              n.a.             4,300-4,600

                                                                        
        NAGPUR
                              
                                Tuesday’s open   Previous close   
   
    Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery         767            769
    Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery         727            729    
    Cottonseed refined                             745            745
    Cottonseed solvent                             725            725
    Groundnut oil (loose)                          1,020          1,020
    Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre)               1,610          1,610
    Sunflower oil refined                          800            800
    Linseed oil                                    820            820
    Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg)                       1,270          1,270
    Castor oil (for 15 kg)                         1,550          1,550
    Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg)                     3,450          3,450

    AMRAVATI
    Soyoil refined                                 767            768
    Soyoil Solvent                                 727            728
    Cottonseed refined                             735            735
    Cottonseed solvent                             715            715

    AKOLA
    Soyoil refined                                 768            766
    Soyoil Solvent                                 728            726        
    Cottonseed refined oil                         735          735 
    Cottonseed solvent                             715            715

    DHULIA
    Soyoil refined                                 779            781
  
    AURANGABAD
    Soyoil refined 
                                                770            772
    JALNA
    Soyoil refined 
                                                   769            771
    NANDED
    Soyoil refined                                 761            764
   
    Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Latur - 770, 
    Parbhani – 769, Koosnoor – 770, Solapur – 771, Sangli – 773.
                                     
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne

                  Tuesday’s open     Previous Close
    Soymeal (Nagpur)                  25,500-26,000      25,500-26,000
      
    Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 26,200 
    Akola – 25,800, Washim – 26,300, Dhulia – 26,500, Hingoli – 26,400, 
    Jalna – 26,500, Nandurbar – 26,600, Khamgaon – 26,000, Latur – 27,000, 
    Nanded – 25,900, Parbhani – 26,700, Solapur – 26,300, Supa – n.a., 
    Dharwad – 27,800, Sangli – 26,500

WEATHER (NAGPUR)  
Maximum temp. 31.3 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 10.4 degree Celsius 
Rainfall : Nil
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 31 and 10 degree
Celsius respectively.

Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.