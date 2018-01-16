Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-January 16, 2018 Nagpur, Jan 16 (Reuters) – Barring a marginal fall in soyabean oil, major edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Slackness in demand from millers and retailers against adequate stocks mainly pulled soyabean oil prices down. Easy condition in Malaysian palm oil market and fresh fall on NCDEX also affected sentiment, sources said Tuesday. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Sunflower refined, Linseed, Rapeseed and Castor and Coconut KP oil ruled steady here in thin trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today quoted static here but demand was poor. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices firmed up again in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) here on increased demand from local crushing plants. Closure of major mandis because of Amavsya, good rally in Madhya Pradesh mandi and reported demand from South-based plants also pushed up prices. About 1,000 soyabean bags reported for auction in Nagpur APMC, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 27,000-32,250 28,000-32,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 27,100-32,350 28,100-32,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 32,200-32,800 32,200-32,800 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 1,000 27,500-31,500 Amravati 1,000 27,500-31,500 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 1,000 28,200-32,000 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., Akola – 32,400, Washim – 32,500, Khamgaon – 32,500, Dhulia – 34,000, Hingoli – 34,200, Jalna – 33,500, Koosnoor – 33,300, Nandurbar – 33,900, Latur – 34,000, Nanded – 34,200, Solapur – 34,500, Sangli – 33,800. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton (100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,400-5,800 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,050-1,400 Dhan n.a. n.a. 2,200-2,450 Cotton n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,600 NAGPUR Tuesday’s open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 767 769 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 727 729 Cottonseed refined 745 745 Cottonseed solvent 725 725 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,020 1,020 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,610 1,610 Sunflower oil refined 800 800 Linseed oil 820 820 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,270 1,270 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,550 1,550 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 3,450 3,450 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 767 768 Soyoil Solvent 727 728 Cottonseed refined 735 735 Cottonseed solvent 715 715 AKOLA Soyoil refined 768 766 Soyoil Solvent 728 726 Cottonseed refined oil 735 735 Cottonseed solvent 715 715 DHULIA Soyoil refined 779 781 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 770 772 JALNA Soyoil refined 769 771 NANDED Soyoil refined 761 764 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Latur - 770, Parbhani – 769, Koosnoor – 770, Solapur – 771, Sangli – 773. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Tuesday’s open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 25,500-26,000 25,500-26,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 26,200 Akola – 25,800, Washim – 26,300, Dhulia – 26,500, Hingoli – 26,400, Jalna – 26,500, Nandurbar – 26,600, Khamgaon – 26,000, Latur – 27,000, Nanded – 25,900, Parbhani – 26,700, Solapur – 26,300, Supa – n.a., Dharwad – 27,800, Sangli – 26,500 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 31.3 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 10.4 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 31 and 10 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.