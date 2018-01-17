Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-January 17, 2018 Nagpur, Jan 17 (Reuters) – The slide in Soyabean oil prices continued unabated in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra for third day today on persistent selling by stockists amid good supply from producing regions and weak trends in overseas markets. Sentiment turned bearish as Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam reported down. Fresh fall on NCDEX in Soyabean oil and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh edible oil prices also affected sentiment, according to sources. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Sunflower refined, Linseed, Rapeseed and Castor and Coconut KP oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect weak trend in Soyabean oil here. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today ruled steady here on subdued demand from South-based traders. Fresh hike in overseas soymeal prices also affected sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices reported down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) here on poor demand from local crushing plants. Fresh fall in Soyabean oil, no takers to soymeal, downward trend in other soyabean mandi and high moisture content arrival also pulled down prices. About 1,000 soyabean bags reported for auction in Nagpur APMC, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 27,000-32,250 27,400-32,250 -- (Available price) Market delivery 27,100-32,350 27,500-32,350 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 32,800-33,250 32,800-33,250 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 1,000 27,500-31,800 Amravati 1,000 27,500-32,000 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 1,000 28,300-32,000 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., Akola – 32,400, Washim – 32,500, Khamgaon – 32,500, Dhulia – 34,000, Hingoli – 34,100, Jalna – 33,500, Koosnoor – 33,300, Nandurbar – 33,900, Latur – 33,900, Nanded – 33,000, Solapur – 33,700, Sangli – 33,800. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton (100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,400-5,800 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,050-1,400 Dhan n.a. n.a. 2,200-2,450 Cotton n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,600 NAGPUR Wednesday’s open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 765 767 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 725 726 Cottonseed refined 745 745 Cottonseed solvent 725 725 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,020 1,020 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,610 1,610 Sunflower oil refined 800 800 Linseed oil 820 820 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,270 1,270 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,550 1,550 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 3,450 3,450 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 764 767 Soyoil Solvent 724 726 Cottonseed refined 715 715 Cottonseed solvent 695 695 AKOLA Soyoil refined 764 766 Soyoil Solvent 724 726 Cottonseed refined oil 727 727 Cottonseed solvent 707 707 DHULIA Soyoil refined 778 780 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 768 770 JALNA Soyoil refined 771 773 NANDED Soyoil refined 747 752 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Latur - 750, Parbhani – 766, Koosnoor – 768, Solapur – 749, Sangli – 770. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday’s open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 25,500-26,000 25,500-26,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 26,200 Akola – 25,800, Washim – 26,300, Dhulia – 26,500, Hingoli – 26,400, Jalna – 26,500, Nandurbar – 26,600, Khamgaon – 26,000, Latur – 27,000, Nanded – 25,900, Parbhani – 26,700, Solapur – 26,300, Supa – n.a., Dharwad – 27,800, Sangli – 26,500 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 31.1 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 10.7 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 31 and 11 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.