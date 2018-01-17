FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 17, 2018 / 8:55 AM / a day ago

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- January 17, 2018

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

Nagpur, Jan 17 (Reuters) – The slide in Soyabean oil prices continued unabated in Vidarbha
region of Western Maharashtra for third day today on persistent selling by stockists amid good
supply from producing regions and weak trends in overseas markets. Sentiment turned bearish as
Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam reported down. Fresh fall on NCDEX in Soyabean oil
and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh edible oil prices also affected sentiment, according to
sources.


                       *****
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS

  * Cottonseed, Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Sunflower refined, Linseed, 
    Rapeseed and Castor and Coconut KP oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. 
  * Traders expect weak trend in Soyabean oil here.
    
   SOYMEAL

  * Soymeal prices today ruled steady here on subdued demand from South-based traders. 
    Fresh hike in overseas soymeal prices also affected sentiment.
         
   SOYABEAN
  * Soyabean prices reported down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing 
    Committee (APMC) here on poor demand from local crushing plants. Fresh fall in 
    Soyabean oil, no takers to soymeal, downward trend in other soyabean mandi and high 
    moisture content arrival also pulled down prices.
    About 1,000 soyabean bags reported for auction in Nagpur APMC, according to sources.  

 Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
                           -----Soybean yellow-----       Soybean black
               Available          Previous
                       Auction price    (Auction price)
    Market delivery    27,000-32,250       27,400-32,250         --
    (Available price)
    Market delivery    27,100-32,350       27,500-32,350          --
    (Traders price)
    Plant delivery     32,800-33,250       32,800-33,250          --

    Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) 
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources.
                         Deliveries          Available prices
    Hinganghat             n.a.                   n.a.
    Akola                  1,000               27,500-31,800
    Amravati               1,000               27,500-32,000 
    Khamgaon               n.a.                   n.a.
    Wardha                 1,000            28,300-32,000 
    Arvi                   n.a.                   n.a.
    Umred                  n.a.                   n.a.
    Chandrapur             n.a.            n.a 

    Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., 
    Akola – 32,400, Washim – 32,500, Khamgaon – 32,500, Dhulia – 34,000, 
    Hingoli – 34,100, Jalna – 33,500, Koosnoor – 33,300, Nandurbar – 33,900, 
    Latur – 33,900, Nanded – 33,000, Solapur – 33,700, Sangli – 33,800.
        
    Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton
(100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:

                        Deliveries    Available prices    Previous close
    Sunflower              n.a.            n.a.                2,400-2,600
    Groundnut              n.a.            n.a.                700-900
    Linseed                n.a.            n.a.           4,300-4,600
    Castor                 n.a.            n.a.            2,850-3,000
    Rapeseed               n.a.            n.a.                1,520-1,625
    Til                    n.a.                n.a.                7,500-8,000
    Dhaniya                n.a.            n.a.           5,400-5,800 
    Bajra                  n.a.            n.a.               n.a.
    Gavarani Corn          n.a.           n.a.             1,050-1,400
    Dhan            n.a.             n.a.           2,200-2,450
    Cotton            n.a.              n.a.             4,300-4,600

                                                                        
        NAGPUR
                              
                                Wednesday’s open   Previous close   
   
    Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery         765            767
    Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery         725            726    
    Cottonseed refined                             745            745
    Cottonseed solvent                             725            725
    Groundnut oil (loose)                          1,020          1,020
    Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre)               1,610          1,610
    Sunflower oil refined                          800            800
    Linseed oil                                    820            820
    Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg)                       1,270          1,270
    Castor oil (for 15 kg)                         1,550          1,550
    Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg)                     3,450          3,450

    AMRAVATI
    Soyoil refined                                 764            767
    Soyoil Solvent                                 724            726
    Cottonseed refined                             715            715
    Cottonseed solvent                             695            695

    AKOLA
    Soyoil refined                                 764            766
    Soyoil Solvent                                 724            726        
    Cottonseed refined oil                         727          727 
    Cottonseed solvent                             707            707

    DHULIA
    Soyoil refined                                 778            780
  
    AURANGABAD
    Soyoil refined 
                                                768            770
    JALNA
    Soyoil refined 
                                                   771            773
    NANDED
    Soyoil refined                                 747            752
   
    Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Latur - 750, 
    Parbhani – 766, Koosnoor – 768, Solapur – 749, Sangli – 770.
                                     
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne

                  Wednesday’s open     Previous Close
    Soymeal (Nagpur)                  25,500-26,000        25,500-26,000
      
    Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 26,200 
    Akola – 25,800, Washim – 26,300, Dhulia – 26,500, Hingoli – 26,400, 
    Jalna – 26,500, Nandurbar – 26,600, Khamgaon – 26,000, Latur – 27,000, 
    Nanded – 25,900, Parbhani – 26,700, Solapur – 26,300, Supa – n.a., 
    Dharwad – 27,800, Sangli – 26,500

WEATHER (NAGPUR)  
Maximum temp. 31.1 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 10.7 degree Celsius 
Rainfall : Nil
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 31 and 11 degree
Celsius respectively.

Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
