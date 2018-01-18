FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 18, 2018 / 8:17 AM / 3 days ago

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- January 18, 2018

Nagpur, Jan 18 (Reuters) – There was negligible change in the edible oil pattern of trading in
the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today as prices hovered around last levels in absence
of any worthwhile moving factors. Restricted arrivals against sporadic demand mainly kept major
oil prices unaltered. No trader was in mood for any commitment because of weak trend in American
soya digam prices and fresh fall on NCDEX in Soyabean oil, according to sources.


                       *****
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS

  * Soyabean, Cottonseed, Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Sunflower refined, Linseed, 
    Rapeseed and Castor and Coconut KP oil ruled steady here in limited trading activity. 
  * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible and non-edible oils here.
    
   SOYMEAL

  * Soymeal prices today zoomed up here on increased demand from South-based traders. 
    Fresh rise in international soymeal prices also boosted sentiment.
         
   SOYABEAN
  * Soyabean prices recovered strongly in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing 
    Committee (APMC) here on increased buying support from local crushing plants. Sharp 
    rise in soymeal, fresh hike in Madhya Pradesh soyabean mandi and repeated enquiries 
    from South-based millers also helped to push up prices.
    About 1,000 soyabean bags reported for auction in Nagpur APMC, according to sources.  

 Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
                           -----Soybean yellow-----       Soybean black
               Available          Previous
                       Auction price    (Auction price)
    Market delivery    28,000-32,200       27,400-32,000         --
    (Available price)
    Market delivery    28,100-32,300       27,500-32,100          --
    (Traders price)
    Plant delivery     33,100-33,500       32,800-33,250          --

    Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) 
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources.
                         Deliveries          Available prices
    Hinganghat             n.a.                   n.a.
    Akola                  1,000               27,800-31,800
    Amravati               1,000               27,500-32,000 
    Khamgaon               n.a.                   n.a.
    Wardha                 1,000            28,000-32,500 
    Arvi                   n.a.                   n.a.
    Umred                  n.a.                   n.a.
    Chandrapur             n.a.            n.a 

    Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., 
    Akola – 32,400, Washim – 32,500, Khamgaon – 32,500, Dhulia – 34,000, 
    Hingoli – 34,700, Jalna – 33,500, Koosnoor – 33,300, Nandurbar – 33,900, 
    Latur – 34,700, Nanded – 34,800, Solapur – 34,500, Sangli – 34,500.
        
    Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton
(100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:

                        Deliveries    Available prices    Previous close
    Sunflower              n.a.            n.a.                2,400-2,600
    Groundnut              n.a.            n.a.                700-900
    Linseed                n.a.            n.a.           4,300-4,600
    Castor                 n.a.            n.a.            2,850-3,000
    Rapeseed               n.a.            n.a.                1,520-1,625
    Til                    n.a.                n.a.                7,500-8,000
    Dhaniya                n.a.            n.a.           5,400-5,800 
    Bajra                  n.a.            n.a.               n.a.
    Gavarani Corn          n.a.           n.a.             1,050-1,400
    Dhan            n.a.             n.a.           2,200-2,450
    Cotton            n.a.              n.a.             4,300-4,600

                                                                        
        NAGPUR
                              
                                Thursday's open   Previous close   
   
    Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery         765            765
    Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery         725            725    
    Cottonseed refined                             745            745
    Cottonseed solvent                             725            725
    Groundnut oil (loose)                          1,020          1,020
    Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre)               1,610          1,610
    Sunflower oil refined                          800            800
    Linseed oil                                    820            820
    Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg)                       1,270          1,270
    Castor oil (for 15 kg)                         1,550          1,550
    Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg)                     3,450          3,450

    AMRAVATI
    Soyoil refined                                 764            764
    Soyoil Solvent                                 724            724
    Cottonseed refined                             715            715
    Cottonseed solvent                             695            695

    AKOLA
    Soyoil refined                                 764            764
    Soyoil Solvent                                 724            724        
    Cottonseed refined oil                         727          727 
    Cottonseed solvent                             707            707

    DHULIA
    Soyoil refined                                 778            778
  
    AURANGABAD
    Soyoil refined 
                                                768            768
    JALNA
    Soyoil refined 
                                                   771            771
    NANDED
    Soyoil refined                                 762            762
   
    Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Latur - 762, 
    Parbhani – 766, Koosnoor – 768, Solapur – 762, Sangli – 770.
                                     
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne

                  Thursday's open     Previous Close
    Soymeal (Nagpur)                  26,000-26,500        25,500-26,000
      
    Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 26,700 
    Akola – 26,300, Washim – 26,800, Dhulia – 27,000, Hingoli – 26,900, 
    Jalna – 27,000, Nandurbar – 27,100, Khamgaon – 26,500, Latur – 27,500, 
    Nanded – 26,700, Parbhani – 27,200, Solapur – 27,200, Supa – n.a., 
    Dharwad – 27,800, Sangli – 26,500

WEATHER (NAGPUR)  
Maximum temp. 31.0 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 11.2 degree Celsius 
Rainfall : Nil
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 31 and 11 degree
Celsius respectively.

Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
