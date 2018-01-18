Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-January 18, 2018 Nagpur, Jan 18 (Reuters) – There was negligible change in the edible oil pattern of trading in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today as prices hovered around last levels in absence of any worthwhile moving factors. Restricted arrivals against sporadic demand mainly kept major oil prices unaltered. No trader was in mood for any commitment because of weak trend in American soya digam prices and fresh fall on NCDEX in Soyabean oil, according to sources. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, Cottonseed, Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Sunflower refined, Linseed, Rapeseed and Castor and Coconut KP oil ruled steady here in limited trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible and non-edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today zoomed up here on increased demand from South-based traders. Fresh rise in international soymeal prices also boosted sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices recovered strongly in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) here on increased buying support from local crushing plants. Sharp rise in soymeal, fresh hike in Madhya Pradesh soyabean mandi and repeated enquiries from South-based millers also helped to push up prices. About 1,000 soyabean bags reported for auction in Nagpur APMC, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 28,000-32,200 27,400-32,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 28,100-32,300 27,500-32,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 33,100-33,500 32,800-33,250 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 1,000 27,800-31,800 Amravati 1,000 27,500-32,000 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 1,000 28,000-32,500 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., Akola – 32,400, Washim – 32,500, Khamgaon – 32,500, Dhulia – 34,000, Hingoli – 34,700, Jalna – 33,500, Koosnoor – 33,300, Nandurbar – 33,900, Latur – 34,700, Nanded – 34,800, Solapur – 34,500, Sangli – 34,500. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton (100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,400-5,800 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,050-1,400 Dhan n.a. n.a. 2,200-2,450 Cotton n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,600 NAGPUR Thursday’s open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 765 765 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 725 725 Cottonseed refined 745 745 Cottonseed solvent 725 725 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,020 1,020 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,610 1,610 Sunflower oil refined 800 800 Linseed oil 820 820 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,270 1,270 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,550 1,550 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 3,450 3,450 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 764 764 Soyoil Solvent 724 724 Cottonseed refined 715 715 Cottonseed solvent 695 695 AKOLA Soyoil refined 764 764 Soyoil Solvent 724 724 Cottonseed refined oil 727 727 Cottonseed solvent 707 707 DHULIA Soyoil refined 778 778 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 768 768 JALNA Soyoil refined 771 771 NANDED Soyoil refined 762 762 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Latur - 762, Parbhani – 766, Koosnoor – 768, Solapur – 762, Sangli – 770. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Thursday’s open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 26,000-26,500 25,500-26,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 26,700 Akola – 26,300, Washim – 26,800, Dhulia – 27,000, Hingoli – 26,900, Jalna – 27,000, Nandurbar – 27,100, Khamgaon – 26,500, Latur – 27,500, Nanded – 26,700, Parbhani – 27,200, Solapur – 27,200, Supa – n.a., Dharwad – 27,800, Sangli – 26,500 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 31.0 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 11.2 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 31 and 11 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.