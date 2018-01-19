FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Market Jockey
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Domestic News
January 19, 2018 / 8:28 AM / a day ago

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- January 19, 2018

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-January 19, 2018

Nagpur, Jan 19 (Reuters) – In range-bound trade, Soyabean oil moved down at the Vidarbha region
of Western Maharashtra today largely on reduced offtake amid weak global trend. Sentiment turned
bearish after Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam reported downward trend. Fresh fall on
NCDEX in Soyabean oil and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh Soyabean oil also affected sentiment
in weak trading activity, according to sources.


                       *****
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS

  * Cottonseed, Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Sunflower refined, Linseed, 
    Rapeseed and Castor and Coconut KP oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. 
  * Traders expect downward trend in Soyabean oil here.
    
   SOYMEAL

  * Soymeal prices today shot up here on good demand from South-based traders. 
    Upward trend in international soymeal prices also helped to push up prices.
         
   SOYABEAN
  * Soyabean prices touched to a record high in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing 
    Committee (APMC) here on good demand from local crushing plants amid tight supply 
    from producing regions. Sharp rise in soymeal in last three trading sessions, good 
    recovery on NCDEX, fresh hike in Madhya Pradesh Soyabean mandi and reported demand 
    from South-based millers also jacked up prices.
    About 1,000 soyabean bags reported for auction in Nagpur APMC, according to sources.  

 Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
                           -----Soybean yellow-----       Soybean black
               Available          Previous
                       Auction price    (Auction price)
    Market delivery    30,000-33,500       28,500-33,000         --
    (Available price)
    Market delivery    30,100-33,600       28,600-33,100          --
    (Traders price)
    Plant delivery     33,500-34,000       33,000-34,500          --

    Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) 
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources.
                         Deliveries          Available prices
    Hinganghat             n.a.                   n.a.
    Akola                  1,000               29,800-33,000
    Amravati               1,000               29,500-33,200 
    Khamgaon               n.a.                   n.a.
    Wardha                 1,000            29,000-33,500 
    Arvi                   n.a.                   n.a.
    Umred                  n.a.                   n.a.
    Chandrapur             n.a.            n.a 

    Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., 
    Akola – 34,000, Washim – 34,500, Khamgaon – 33,800, Dhulia – 35,000, 
    Hingoli – 35,400, Jalna – 34,500, Koosnoor – 34,300, Nandurbar – 34,900, 
    Latur – 35,400, Nanded – 35,400, Solapur – 35,400, Sangli – 35,000.
        
    Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton
(100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:

                        Deliveries    Available prices    Previous close
    Sunflower              n.a.            n.a.                2,400-2,600
    Groundnut              n.a.            n.a.                700-900
    Linseed                n.a.            n.a.           4,300-4,600
    Castor                 n.a.            n.a.            2,850-3,000
    Rapeseed               n.a.            n.a.                1,520-1,625
    Til                    n.a.                n.a.                7,500-8,000
    Dhaniya                n.a.            n.a.           5,400-5,800 
    Bajra                  n.a.            n.a.               n.a.
    Gavarani Corn          n.a.           n.a.             1,050-1,400
    Dhan            7,000          1,800-2,501           2,200-2,450
    Cotton            n.a.              n.a.             4,300-4,600

                                                                        
        NAGPUR
                              
                                Friday’s open   Previous close   
   
    Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery         763            766
    Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery         723            725    
    Cottonseed refined                             745            745
    Cottonseed solvent                             725            725
    Groundnut oil (loose)                          1,020          1,020
    Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre)               1,610          1,610
    Sunflower oil refined                          800            800
    Linseed oil                                    820            820
    Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg)                       1,270          1,270
    Castor oil (for 15 kg)                         1,550          1,550
    Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg)                     3,450          3,450

    AMRAVATI
    Soyoil refined                                 762            764
    Soyoil Solvent                                 722            724
    Cottonseed refined                             715            715
    Cottonseed solvent                             695            695

    AKOLA
    Soyoil refined                                 763            764
    Soyoil Solvent                                 723            724        
    Cottonseed refined oil                         727          727 
    Cottonseed solvent                             707            707

    DHULIA
    Soyoil refined                                 776            778
  
    AURANGABAD
    Soyoil refined 
                                                766            768
    JALNA
    Soyoil refined 
                                                   769            770
    NANDED
    Soyoil refined                                 760            762
   
    Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Latur - 760, 
    Parbhani – 764, Koosnoor – 766, Solapur – 760, Sangli – 768.
                                     
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne

                  Friday’s open     Previous Close
    Soymeal (Nagpur)                  27,000-27,500      26,500-27,000
      
    Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Akola – 27,300, 
    Washim – 27,800, Dhulia – 28,000, Hingoli – 28,500, 
    Jalna – 28,000, Nandurbar – 28,100, Khamgaon – 28,000, Latur – 28,500, 
    Nanded – 28,500, Parbhani – 27,600, Solapur – 28,200, Supa – n.a., 
    Dharwad – 28,500, Sangli – 28,500

WEATHER (NAGPUR)  
Maximum temp. 30.0 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 9.8 degree Celsius 
Rainfall : Nil
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 30 and 10 degree
Celsius respectively.

Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.