Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-January 19, 2018 Nagpur, Jan 19 (Reuters) – In range-bound trade, Soyabean oil moved down at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today largely on reduced offtake amid weak global trend. Sentiment turned bearish after Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam reported downward trend. Fresh fall on NCDEX in Soyabean oil and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh Soyabean oil also affected sentiment in weak trading activity, according to sources. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Sunflower refined, Linseed, Rapeseed and Castor and Coconut KP oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect downward trend in Soyabean oil here. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today shot up here on good demand from South-based traders. Upward trend in international soymeal prices also helped to push up prices. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices touched to a record high in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) here on good demand from local crushing plants amid tight supply from producing regions. Sharp rise in soymeal in last three trading sessions, good recovery on NCDEX, fresh hike in Madhya Pradesh Soyabean mandi and reported demand from South-based millers also jacked up prices. About 1,000 soyabean bags reported for auction in Nagpur APMC, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 30,000-33,500 28,500-33,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 30,100-33,600 28,600-33,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 33,500-34,000 33,000-34,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 1,000 29,800-33,000 Amravati 1,000 29,500-33,200 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 1,000 29,000-33,500 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., Akola – 34,000, Washim – 34,500, Khamgaon – 33,800, Dhulia – 35,000, Hingoli – 35,400, Jalna – 34,500, Koosnoor – 34,300, Nandurbar – 34,900, Latur – 35,400, Nanded – 35,400, Solapur – 35,400, Sangli – 35,000. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton (100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,400-5,800 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,050-1,400 Dhan 7,000 1,800-2,501 2,200-2,450 Cotton n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,600 NAGPUR Friday’s open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 763 766 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 723 725 Cottonseed refined 745 745 Cottonseed solvent 725 725 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,020 1,020 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,610 1,610 Sunflower oil refined 800 800 Linseed oil 820 820 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,270 1,270 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,550 1,550 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 3,450 3,450 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 762 764 Soyoil Solvent 722 724 Cottonseed refined 715 715 Cottonseed solvent 695 695 AKOLA Soyoil refined 763 764 Soyoil Solvent 723 724 Cottonseed refined oil 727 727 Cottonseed solvent 707 707 DHULIA Soyoil refined 776 778 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 766 768 JALNA Soyoil refined 769 770 NANDED Soyoil refined 760 762 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Latur - 760, Parbhani – 764, Koosnoor – 766, Solapur – 760, Sangli – 768. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Friday’s open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 27,000-27,500 26,500-27,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Akola – 27,300, Washim – 27,800, Dhulia – 28,000, Hingoli – 28,500, Jalna – 28,000, Nandurbar – 28,100, Khamgaon – 28,000, Latur – 28,500, Nanded – 28,500, Parbhani – 27,600, Solapur – 28,200, Supa – n.a., Dharwad – 28,500, Sangli – 28,500 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 30.0 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 9.8 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 30 and 10 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.