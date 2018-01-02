Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-January 2, 2018 Nagpur, Jan 2 (Reuters) – Soyabean and Coconut KP oil today edged higher in otherwise steady oil market of Western Maharashtra on scattered demand from retailers and stockists. Healthy rise in producing regions, notable hike in Malesiyan palm oil and firm trend on NCDEX also boosted sentiment. However, other edible and non-edible oils moved in a narrow range in limited deals, sources said Tuesday. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Sunflower, Linseed and Rapeseed and Castor oil ruled steady here in weak trading activity. * Traders expect further rise in Soyabean and Coconut KP oils. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices firmed up again in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) here on increased demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Notable hike in soyabean oil, upward trend on NCDEX and fresh rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also helped to push up prices here. About 1,000 soyabean bags reported for auction in Nagpur APMC, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 27,000-29,250 26,500-29,250 -- (Available price) Market delivery 27,100-29,350 26,600-29,350 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 30,700-31,300 30,500-31,200 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 1,000 25,800-29,000 Amravati 1,000 25,800-29,100 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 1,000 26,000-29,200 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., Akola – 30,100, Washim – 30,600, Khamgaon – 30,200, Dhulia – 31,600, Hingoli – 31,700, Jalna – 30,900, Koosnoor – 31,600, Nandurbar – 31,300, Latur – 31,200, Nanded – 31,600, Solapur – 31,500, Sangli – 31,600. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton (100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,400-5,800 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,050-1,400 Dhan n.a. n.a. 2,000-2,472 Cotton n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,600 NAGPUR Tuesday’s open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 751 745 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 711 708 Cottonseed refined 740 740 Cottonseed solvent 720 720 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,020 1,020 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,610 1,610 Sunflower oil refined 780 780 Linseed oil 790 790 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,290 1,290 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,550 1,550 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 3,450 3,400 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 744 738 Soyoil Solvent 704 700 Cottonseed refined 740 740 Cottonseed solvent 720 720 AKOLA Soyoil refined 748 740 Soyoil Solvent 708 702 Cottonseed refined oil 740 740 Cottonseed solvent 720 720 DHULIA Soyoil refined 750 744 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 752 746 JALNA Soyoil refined 750 745 NANDED Soyoil refined 755 748 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Latur - 755, Parbhani – 751, Koosnoor – 752, Solapur – 751, Sangli – 753. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Tuesday’s open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 23,900-24,300 23,900-24,300 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 24,700 Akola – 24,000, Washim – 24,300, Dhulia – 24,600, Hingoli – 24,800, Jalna – 24,500, Nandurbar – 24,500, Khamgaon – 23,600, Latur – 25,200, Nanded – 24,600, Parbhani – 22,700, Solapur – 24,800, Supa – n.a., Dharwad – 25,800, Sangli – 24,700 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 29.0 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 11.8 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 29 and 12 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.