Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- January 2, 2018
#Domestic News
January 2, 2018 / 8:20 AM / a day ago

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- January 2, 2018

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-January 2, 2018

Nagpur, Jan 2 (Reuters) – Soyabean and Coconut KP oil today edged higher in otherwise steady oil
market of Western Maharashtra on scattered demand from retailers and stockists. Healthy rise in
producing regions, notable hike in Malesiyan palm oil and firm trend on NCDEX also boosted
sentiment. However, other edible and non-edible oils moved in a narrow range in limited deals,
sources said Tuesday.

                       *****
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS

  * Cottonseed, Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Sunflower, Linseed and 
    Rapeseed and Castor oil ruled steady here in weak trading activity. 
  * Traders expect further rise in Soyabean and Coconut KP oils.
    
   SOYMEAL

  * Soymeal prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor.
         
   SOYABEAN
  * Soyabean prices firmed up again in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing 
    Committee (APMC) here on increased demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply 
    from producing regions. Notable hike in soyabean oil, upward trend on NCDEX and fresh 
    rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also helped to push up prices here. 
    About 1,000 soyabean bags reported for auction in Nagpur APMC, according to sources.  

 Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
                           -----Soybean yellow-----       Soybean black
               Available          Previous
                       Auction price    (Auction price)
    Market delivery    27,000-29,250       26,500-29,250         --
    (Available price)
    Market delivery    27,100-29,350       26,600-29,350          --
    (Traders price)
    Plant delivery     30,700-31,300       30,500-31,200          --

    Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) 
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources.
                         Deliveries          Available prices
    Hinganghat             n.a.                   n.a.
    Akola                  1,000               25,800-29,000
    Amravati               1,000               25,800-29,100 
    Khamgaon               n.a.                   n.a.
    Wardha                 1,000            26,000-29,200 
    Arvi                   n.a.                   n.a.
    Umred                  n.a.                   n.a.
    Chandrapur             n.a.            n.a 

    Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., 
    Akola – 30,100, Washim – 30,600, Khamgaon – 30,200, Dhulia – 31,600, 
    Hingoli – 31,700, Jalna – 30,900, Koosnoor – 31,600, Nandurbar – 31,300, 
    Latur – 31,200, Nanded – 31,600, Solapur – 31,500, Sangli – 31,600.
        
    Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton
(100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:

                        Deliveries    Available prices    Previous close
    Sunflower              n.a.            n.a.                2,400-2,600
    Groundnut              n.a.            n.a.                700-900
    Linseed                n.a.            n.a.           4,300-4,600
    Castor                 n.a.            n.a.            2,850-3,000
    Rapeseed               n.a.            n.a.                1,520-1,625
    Til                    n.a.                n.a.                7,500-8,000
    Dhaniya                n.a.            n.a.           5,400-5,800 
    Bajra                  n.a.            n.a.               n.a.
    Gavarani Corn          n.a.           n.a.             1,050-1,400
    Dhan            n.a.            n.a.           2,000-2,472
    Cotton            n.a.              n.a.             4,300-4,600

                                                                        
        NAGPUR
                              
                                Tuesday’s open   Previous close   
   
    Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery         751            745
    Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery         711            708    
    Cottonseed refined                             740            740
    Cottonseed solvent                             720            720
    Groundnut oil (loose)                          1,020          1,020
    Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre)               1,610          1,610
    Sunflower oil refined                          780            780
    Linseed oil                                    790            790
    Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg)                       1,290          1,290
    Castor oil (for 15 kg)                         1,550          1,550
    Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg)                     3,450          3,400

    AMRAVATI
    Soyoil refined                                 744            738
    Soyoil Solvent                                 704            700
    Cottonseed refined                             740            740
    Cottonseed solvent                             720            720

    AKOLA
    Soyoil refined                                 748            740
    Soyoil Solvent                                 708            702        
    Cottonseed refined oil                         740          740 
    Cottonseed solvent                             720            720

    DHULIA
    Soyoil refined                                 750            744
  
    AURANGABAD
    Soyoil refined 
                                                752            746
    JALNA
    Soyoil refined 
                                                   750            745
    NANDED
    Soyoil refined                                 755            748
   
    Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Latur - 755, 
    Parbhani – 751, Koosnoor – 752, Solapur – 751, Sangli – 753.
                                     
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne

                  Tuesday’s open     Previous Close
    Soymeal (Nagpur)                  23,900-24,300       23,900-24,300
      
    Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 24,700 
    Akola – 24,000, Washim – 24,300, Dhulia – 24,600, Hingoli – 24,800, 
    Jalna – 24,500, Nandurbar – 24,500, Khamgaon – 23,600, Latur – 25,200, 
    Nanded – 24,600, Parbhani – 22,700, Solapur – 24,800, Supa – n.a., 
    Dharwad – 25,800, Sangli – 24,700

WEATHER (NAGPUR)  
Maximum temp. 29.0 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 11.8 degree Celsius 
Rainfall : Nil
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 29 and 12 degree
Celsius respectively.

Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
