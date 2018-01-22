Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-January 22, 2018 Nagpur, Jan 22 (Reuters) – Soyabean oil prices today rose up in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on fresh buying by Vansaspati millers for the festival season amid a firming global trend. Sentiment also improved after as Malaysian palm oil recovered smartly. Healthy rise on NCDEX and fresh hike in Madhya Pradesh soyabeal oil prices also fuelled prices, according to sources. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Sunflower refined, Linseed, Rapeseed, Castor and Coconut KP oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect upward trend in Soyabean oil here. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today firmed up again here on good demand from South-based traders. Fresh rise in international soymeal prices also boosted sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices touched to a record higher in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) here on good buying support from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Notable hike in Soyabean oil, fresh rise in Madhya Pradesh Soyabean prices and repeated enquiries demand from South-based plants also jakced up prices. About 800 soyabean bags reported for auction in Nagpur APMC, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 32,000-33,500 32,000-33,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 32,100-33,600 32,100-33,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 34,300-34,800 34,000-34,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 1,000 31,700-33,400 Amravati 1,000 31,700-33,500 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 1,000 31,500-33,500 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., Akola – 34,800, Washim – 34,800, Khamgaon – 34,600, Dhulia – 35,500, Hingoli – 36,000, Jalna – 35,000, Koosnoor – 35,500, Nandurbar – 35,100, Latur – 36,200, Nanded – 36,000, Solapur – 35,800, Sangli – 35,800. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton (100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,400-5,800 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,050-1,400 Dhan 2,000 1,800-2,500 1,800-2,500 Cotton n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,600 NAGPUR Monday’s open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 764 761 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 724 720 Cottonseed refined 745 745 Cottonseed solvent 725 725 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,020 1,020 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,610 1,610 Sunflower oil refined 800 800 Linseed oil 810 810 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,260 1,260 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,530 1,530 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 3,430 3,430 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 763 761 Soyoil Solvent 723 723 Cottonseed refined 715 715 Cottonseed solvent 695 695 AKOLA Soyoil refined 763 762 Soyoil Solvent 723 720 Cottonseed refined oil 725 725 Cottonseed solvent 705 705 DHULIA Soyoil refined 769 765 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 769 768 JALNA Soyoil refined 770 768 NANDED Soyoil refined 763 760 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Latur - 740, Parbhani – 765, Koosnoor – 767, Solapur – 762, Sangli – 769. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Monday’s open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 27,200-27,700 27,000-27,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Akola – 27,500, Washim – 27,800, Dhulia – 28,200, Hingoli – 28,500, Jalna – 28,200, Nandurbar – 27,900, Khamgaon – 27,800, Latur – 28,800, Nanded – 28,500, Parbhani – 27,700, Solapur – 28,200, Supa – n.a., Dharwad – 28,800, Sangli – 28,500 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 30.1 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 10.3 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 30 and 10 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.