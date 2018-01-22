FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 22, 2018 / 9:28 AM / 2 days ago

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- January 22, 2018

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-January 22, 2018

Nagpur, Jan 22 (Reuters) – Soyabean oil prices today rose up in Vidarbha region of Western
Maharashtra on fresh buying by Vansaspati millers for the festival season amid a firming global
trend. Sentiment also improved after as Malaysian palm oil recovered smartly. Healthy rise on
NCDEX and fresh hike in Madhya Pradesh soyabeal oil prices also fuelled prices, according to
sources.

                       *****
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS

  * Cottonseed, Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Sunflower refined, Linseed, Rapeseed, 
    Castor and Coconut KP oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. 
  * Traders expect upward trend in Soyabean oil here.
    
   SOYMEAL

  * Soymeal prices today firmed up again here on good demand from South-based traders.
    Fresh rise in international soymeal prices also boosted sentiment. 

         
   SOYABEAN
  * Soyabean prices touched to a record higher in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing 
    Committee (APMC) here on good buying support from local crushing plants amid weak 
    supply from producing regions. Notable hike in Soyabean oil, fresh rise in Madhya 
    Pradesh Soyabean prices and repeated enquiries demand from South-based plants also 
    jakced up prices.
    About 800 soyabean bags reported for auction in Nagpur APMC, according to sources.  

 Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
                           -----Soybean yellow-----       Soybean black
               Available          Previous
                       Auction price    (Auction price)
    Market delivery    32,000-33,500       32,000-33,000         --
    (Available price)
    Market delivery    32,100-33,600       32,100-33,100          --
    (Traders price)
    Plant delivery     34,300-34,800       34,000-34,500          --

    Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) 
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources.
                         Deliveries          Available prices
    Hinganghat             n.a.                   n.a.
    Akola                  1,000               31,700-33,400
    Amravati               1,000               31,700-33,500 
    Khamgaon               n.a.                   n.a.
    Wardha                 1,000            31,500-33,500 
    Arvi                   n.a.                   n.a.
    Umred                  n.a.                   n.a.
    Chandrapur             n.a.            n.a 

    Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., 
    Akola – 34,800, Washim – 34,800, Khamgaon – 34,600, Dhulia – 35,500, 
    Hingoli – 36,000, Jalna – 35,000, Koosnoor – 35,500, Nandurbar – 35,100, 
    Latur – 36,200, Nanded – 36,000, Solapur – 35,800, Sangli – 35,800.
        
    Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton
(100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:

                        Deliveries    Available prices    Previous close
    Sunflower              n.a.            n.a.                2,400-2,600
    Groundnut              n.a.            n.a.                700-900
    Linseed                n.a.            n.a.           4,300-4,600
    Castor                 n.a.            n.a.            2,850-3,000
    Rapeseed               n.a.            n.a.                1,520-1,625
    Til                    n.a.                n.a.                7,500-8,000
    Dhaniya                n.a.            n.a.           5,400-5,800 
    Bajra                  n.a.            n.a.               n.a.
    Gavarani Corn          n.a.           n.a.             1,050-1,400
    Dhan                  2,000        1,800-2,500           1,800-2,500
    Cotton            n.a.              n.a.             4,300-4,600

                                                                        
        NAGPUR
                              
                                Monday’s open   Previous close   
   
    Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery         764            761
    Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery         724            720    
    Cottonseed refined                             745            745
    Cottonseed solvent                             725            725
    Groundnut oil (loose)                          1,020          1,020
    Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre)               1,610          1,610
    Sunflower oil refined                          800            800
    Linseed oil                                    810            810
    Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg)                       1,260          1,260
    Castor oil (for 15 kg)                         1,530          1,530
    Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg)                     3,430          3,430

    AMRAVATI
    Soyoil refined                                 763            761
    Soyoil Solvent                                 723            723
    Cottonseed refined                             715            715
    Cottonseed solvent                             695            695

    AKOLA
    Soyoil refined                                 763            762
    Soyoil Solvent                                 723            720        
    Cottonseed refined oil                         725          725 
    Cottonseed solvent                             705            705

    DHULIA
    Soyoil refined                                 769            765
  
    AURANGABAD
    Soyoil refined 
                                                769            768
    JALNA
    Soyoil refined 
                                                   770            768
    NANDED
    Soyoil refined                                 763            760
   
    Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Latur - 740, 
    Parbhani – 765, Koosnoor – 767, Solapur – 762, Sangli – 769.
                                     
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne

                  Monday’s open     Previous Close
    Soymeal (Nagpur)                  27,200-27,700      27,000-27,500
      
    Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Akola – 27,500, 
    Washim – 27,800, Dhulia – 28,200, Hingoli – 28,500, Jalna – 28,200,
    Nandurbar – 27,900, Khamgaon – 27,800, Latur – 28,800, Nanded – 28,500,
    Parbhani – 27,700, Solapur – 28,200, Supa – n.a., 
    Dharwad – 28,800, Sangli – 28,500

WEATHER (NAGPUR)  
Maximum temp. 30.1 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 10.3 degree Celsius 
Rainfall : Nil
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 30 and 10 degree
Celsius respectively.

Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
