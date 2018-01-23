FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 23, 2018 / 7:55 AM / a day ago

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- January 23, 2018

Nagpur, Jan 23 (Reuters) – In range-bound trade, major edible oil prices remained unchanged at
the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today in the absence of worthwhile activity. Arrivals
and offtake too remained at a low ebb and volume of business poor. Absence of demand from
millers mainly kept major oil prices unchanged. No trader was in mood for any commitment,
adopting `wait and watch’ move because of volatility in international edible oil prices,
according to sources.

                       *****
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS

  * Soyabean, Cottonseed, Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Sunflower refined, Linseed,
    Rapeseed, Castor and Coconut KP oil ruled steady here in thin trading activity. 
  * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible and non-edible oils here.
    
   SOYMEAL

  * Soymeal prices today touched to a record high here on good demand from South-based 
    traders. Notable rise in international soymeal prices also boosted sentiment. 
         
   SOYABEAN
  * Soyabean prices zoomed up again in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing 
    Committee (APMC) here on increased demand from local crushing plants amid weak 
    supply from producing regions. Reports about damage of overseas soyabean crop, fresh 
    hike in Soyabean oil, healthy rise in soymeal and upward trend in Madhya 
    Pradesh Soyabean prices also helped to push up prices here.
    About 900 soyabean bags reported for auction in Nagpur APMC, according to sources.  

 Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
                           -----Soybean yellow-----       Soybean black
               Available          Previous
                       Auction price    (Auction price)
    Market delivery    32,500-35,000       32,000-33,500         --
    (Available price)
    Market delivery    32,600-35,100       32,100-33,600          --
    (Traders price)
    Plant delivery     34,800-35,500       34,400-34,900          --

    Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) 
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources.
                         Deliveries          Available prices
    Hinganghat             n.a.                   n.a.
    Akola                  1,000               32,200-35,400
    Amravati               1,000               32,000-35,500 
    Khamgaon               n.a.                   n.a.
    Wardha                 1,000            32,500-35,000 
    Arvi                   n.a.                   n.a.
    Umred                  n.a.                   n.a.
    Chandrapur             n.a.            n.a 

    Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., 
    Akola – 35,300, Washim – 35,500, Khamgaon – 36,300, Dhulia – 36,000, 
    Hingoli – 37,000, Jalna – 36,500, Koosnoor – 36,500, Nandurbar – 36,100, 
    Latur – 37,000, Nanded – 37,000, Solapur – 37,000, Sangli – 36,800.
        
    Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton
(100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:

                        Deliveries    Available prices    Previous close
    Sunflower              n.a.            n.a.                2,400-2,600
    Groundnut              n.a.            n.a.                700-900
    Linseed                n.a.            n.a.           4,300-4,600
    Castor                 n.a.            n.a.            2,850-3,000
    Rapeseed               n.a.            n.a.                1,520-1,625
    Til                    n.a.                n.a.                7,500-8,000
    Dhaniya                n.a.            n.a.           5,400-5,800 
    Bajra                  n.a.            n.a.               n.a.
    Gavarani Corn          n.a.           n.a.             1,050-1,400
    Dhan                  n.a.            n.a.           1,800-2,500
    Cotton            n.a.              n.a.             4,300-4,600

                                                                        
        NAGPUR
                              
                                Tuesday’s open   Previous close   
   
    Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery         764            764
    Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery         734            724    
    Cottonseed refined                             745            745
    Cottonseed solvent                             725            725
    Groundnut oil (loose)                          1,020          1,020
    Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre)               1,610          1,610
    Sunflower oil refined                          800            800
    Linseed oil                                    810            810
    Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg)                       1,260          1,260
    Castor oil (for 15 kg)                         1,530          1,530
    Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg)                     3,430          3,430

    AMRAVATI
    Soyoil refined                                 761            761
    Soyoil Solvent                                 721            721
    Cottonseed refined                             715            715
    Cottonseed solvent                             695            695

    AKOLA
    Soyoil refined                                 764            764
    Soyoil Solvent                                 724            724        
    Cottonseed refined oil                         725          725 
    Cottonseed solvent                             705            705

    DHULIA
    Soyoil refined                                 769            769
  
    AURANGABAD
    Soyoil refined 
                                                769            769
    JALNA
    Soyoil refined 
                                                   770            770
    NANDED
    Soyoil refined                                 757            757
   
    Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Latur - 757, 
    Parbhani – 765, Koosnoor – 767, Solapur – 762, Sangli – 769.
                                     
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne

                  Tuesday’s open     Previous Close
    Soymeal (Nagpur)                  27,700-28,300      27,000-27,500
      
    Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Akola – 28,300, 
    Washim – 28,500, Dhulia – 28,200, Hingoli – 31,000, Jalna – 28,200,
    Nandurbar – 28,900, Khamgaon – 28,800, Latur – 31,000, Nanded – 29,000,
    Parbhani – 28,700, Solapur – 28,800, Supa – n.a., 
    Dharwad – n.a., Sangli – 28,900

WEATHER (NAGPUR)  
Maximum temp. 29.8 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 11.9 degree Celsius 
Rainfall : Nil
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 30 and 12 degree
Celsius respectively.

Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
