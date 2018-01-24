Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-January 24, 2018 Nagpur, Jan 24 (Reuters) – There was negligible change in the edible oil pattern of trading in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today as prices hovered around last levels in absence of any worthwhile moving factors. Restricted arrivals against sporadic demand mainly kept major oil prices unaltered. No trader was in mood for any commitment because of good recovery in Malaysian palm oil, according to sources. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, Cottonseed, Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Sunflower refined, Linseed, Rapeseed, Castor and Coconut KP oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible and non-edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today recovered strongly here on good demand from South-based traders. Healthy rise in international soymeal prices also helped to push up prices. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices reported strong in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) here on good buying support from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Sharp rise in soyameal, good recovery on NCDEX in last two session, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based plants also jacked up prices. About 800 soyabean bags reported for auction in Nagpur APMC, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 32,000-35,500 32,000-35,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 32,100-35,600 32,100-35,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 34,800-35,500 34,600-35,300 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 1,000 32,200-35,400 Amravati 1,000 32,000-35,200 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 1,000 32,500-35,200 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., Akola – 35,600, Washim – 35,500, Khamgaon – 36,300, Dhulia – 36,600, Hingoli – 37,200, Jalna – 36,500, Koosnoor – 36,500, Nandurbar – 36,100, Latur – 37,200, Nanded – 37,200, Solapur – 37,000, Sangli – 36,800. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton (100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,400-5,800 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,050-1,400 Dhan 2,500 2,100-2,550 1,800-2,500 Cotton n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,600 NAGPUR Wednesday’s open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 764 764 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 734 724 Cottonseed refined 745 745 Cottonseed solvent 725 725 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,020 1,020 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,610 1,610 Sunflower oil refined 800 800 Linseed oil 810 810 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,260 1,260 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,530 1,530 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 3,430 3,430 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 761 761 Soyoil Solvent 721 721 Cottonseed refined 715 715 Cottonseed solvent 695 695 AKOLA Soyoil refined 764 764 Soyoil Solvent 724 724 Cottonseed refined oil 725 725 Cottonseed solvent 705 705 DHULIA Soyoil refined 769 769 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 769 769 JALNA Soyoil refined 770 770 NANDED Soyoil refined 757 757 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Latur - 757, Parbhani – 765, Koosnoor – 767, Solapur – 762, Sangli – 769. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday’s open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 30,000-30,500 29,000-30,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Akola – 31,300, Washim – 30,500, Dhulia – 31,300, Hingoli – 31,000, Jalna – 30,200, Nandurbar – 30,900, Khamgaon – 30,500, Latur – 32,000, Nanded – 29,000, Parbhani – 30,700, Solapur – 30,800, Sangli – 30,500, Dharwad – n.a., Sangli – 28,900 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 30.4 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 15.6 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 30 and 15 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.