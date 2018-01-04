Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-January 4, 2018 Nagpur, Jan 4 (Reuters) – The rising trend in Soyabean oil remained unabated for the third straight day today in Vidarbha region of Central Maharashtra as prices rise further on increased buying by vanaspati millers for the ongoing marriage season, amid a firm overseas trend. Sentiment remained strong, as soya digam oil prices rose in America. Notable rise on NCDEX and increased demand from South-based traders also pushed up prices, sources said Thursday. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Sunflower, Linseed and Rapeseed, Castor and Coconut KP oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect upward trend in Soyabean oil. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today recovered on increased demand from South-based traders. Fresh rise in international soymeal prices also boosted sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices firmed up in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) here on increased demand from local crushing plants and stockists amid weak supply from producing regions. Continuous hike in Soyabean oil, fresh rise in soymeal upward trend on NCDEX and good recovery in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also also jacked up prices. About 1,000 soyabean bags reported for auction in Nagpur APMC, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 25,500-29,400 25,200-29,100 -- (Available price) Market delivery 25,600-29,500 25,300-29,200 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 31,200-31,700 30,700-31,300 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 1,000 25,200-29,400 Amravati 1,000 25,200-29,200 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 1,000 25,400-29,000 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., Akola – 31,300, Washim – 31,000, Khamgaon – 30,300, Dhulia – 31,800, Hingoli – 32,000, Jalna – 30,900, Koosnoor – 31,700, Nandurbar – 31,500, Latur – 32,000, Nanded – 32,000, Solapur – 32,000, Sangli – 31,600. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton (100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,400-5,800 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,050-1,400 Dhan n.a. n.a. 2,200-2,450 Cotton n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,600 NAGPUR Thursday’s open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 758 756 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 718 716 Cottonseed refined 740 740 Cottonseed solvent 720 720 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,020 1,020 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,610 1,610 Sunflower oil refined 780 780 Linseed oil 790 790 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,280 1,280 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,550 1,550 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 3,450 3,450 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 755 750 Soyoil Solvent 715 710 Cottonseed refined 740 740 Cottonseed solvent 720 720 AKOLA Soyoil refined 755 753 Soyoil Solvent 715 710 Cottonseed refined oil 740 740 Cottonseed solvent 720 720 DHULIA Soyoil refined 759 754 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 759 755 JALNA Soyoil refined 757 752 NANDED Soyoil refined 753 754 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Latur - 763, Parbhani – 758, Koosnoor – 759, Solapur – 758, Sangli – 760. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Thursday’s open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 24,000-24,400 23,900-24,300 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 24,700 Akola – 24,000, Washim – 24,300, Dhulia – 24,900, Hingoli – 24,800, Jalna – 24,500, Nandurbar – 24,700, Khamgaon – 23,600, Latur – 25,300, Nanded – 24,600, Parbhani – 22,700, Solapur – 24,800, Supa – n.a., Dharwad – 25,800, Sangli – 24,700 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 28.5 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 8.2 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 29 and 09 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.