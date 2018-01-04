FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- January 4, 2018
#Domestic News
January 4, 2018 / 8:24 AM / a day ago

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- January 4, 2018

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-January 4, 2018

Nagpur, Jan 4 (Reuters) – The rising trend in Soyabean oil remained unabated for the third
straight day today in Vidarbha region of Central Maharashtra as prices rise further on increased
buying by vanaspati millers for the ongoing marriage season, amid a firm overseas trend.
Sentiment remained strong, as soya digam oil prices rose in America. Notable rise on NCDEX and
increased demand from South-based traders also pushed up prices, sources said Thursday.



                       *****
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS

  * Cottonseed, Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Sunflower, Linseed and 
    Rapeseed, Castor and Coconut KP oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. 
  * Traders expect upward trend in Soyabean oil.
    
   SOYMEAL

  * Soymeal prices today recovered on increased demand from South-based traders. Fresh 
    rise in international soymeal prices also boosted sentiment.
         
   SOYABEAN
  * Soyabean prices firmed up in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing 
    Committee (APMC) here on increased demand from local crushing plants and stockists 
    amid weak supply from producing regions. Continuous hike in Soyabean oil, fresh rise 
    in soymeal upward trend on NCDEX and good recovery in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices 
    also also jacked up prices. 
    About 1,000 soyabean bags reported for auction in Nagpur APMC, according to sources.  

 Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
                           -----Soybean yellow-----       Soybean black
               Available          Previous
                       Auction price    (Auction price)
    Market delivery    25,500-29,400       25,200-29,100         --
    (Available price)
    Market delivery    25,600-29,500       25,300-29,200          --
    (Traders price)
    Plant delivery     31,200-31,700       30,700-31,300          --

    Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) 
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources.
                         Deliveries          Available prices
    Hinganghat             n.a.                   n.a.
    Akola                  1,000               25,200-29,400
    Amravati               1,000               25,200-29,200 
    Khamgaon               n.a.                   n.a.
    Wardha                 1,000            25,400-29,000 
    Arvi                   n.a.                   n.a.
    Umred                  n.a.                   n.a.
    Chandrapur             n.a.            n.a 

    Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., 
    Akola – 31,300, Washim – 31,000, Khamgaon – 30,300, Dhulia – 31,800, 
    Hingoli – 32,000, Jalna – 30,900, Koosnoor – 31,700, Nandurbar – 31,500, 
    Latur – 32,000, Nanded – 32,000, Solapur – 32,000, Sangli – 31,600.
        
    Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton
(100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:

                        Deliveries    Available prices    Previous close
    Sunflower              n.a.            n.a.                2,400-2,600
    Groundnut              n.a.            n.a.                700-900
    Linseed                n.a.            n.a.           4,300-4,600
    Castor                 n.a.            n.a.            2,850-3,000
    Rapeseed               n.a.            n.a.                1,520-1,625
    Til                    n.a.                n.a.                7,500-8,000
    Dhaniya                n.a.            n.a.           5,400-5,800 
    Bajra                  n.a.            n.a.               n.a.
    Gavarani Corn          n.a.           n.a.             1,050-1,400
    Dhan            n.a.             n.a.           2,200-2,450
    Cotton            n.a.              n.a.             4,300-4,600

                                                                        
        NAGPUR
                              
                                Thursday’s open   Previous close   
   
    Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery         758            756
    Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery         718            716    
    Cottonseed refined                             740            740
    Cottonseed solvent                             720            720
    Groundnut oil (loose)                          1,020          1,020
    Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre)               1,610          1,610
    Sunflower oil refined                          780            780
    Linseed oil                                    790            790
    Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg)                       1,280          1,280
    Castor oil (for 15 kg)                         1,550          1,550
    Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg)                     3,450          3,450

    AMRAVATI
    Soyoil refined                                 755            750
    Soyoil Solvent                                 715            710
    Cottonseed refined                             740            740
    Cottonseed solvent                             720            720

    AKOLA
    Soyoil refined                                 755            753
    Soyoil Solvent                                 715            710        
    Cottonseed refined oil                         740          740 
    Cottonseed solvent                             720            720

    DHULIA
    Soyoil refined                                 759            754
  
    AURANGABAD
    Soyoil refined 
                                                759            755
    JALNA
    Soyoil refined 
                                                   757            752
    NANDED
    Soyoil refined                                 753            754
   
    Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Latur - 763, 
    Parbhani – 758, Koosnoor – 759, Solapur – 758, Sangli – 760.
                                     
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne

                  Thursday’s open     Previous Close
    Soymeal (Nagpur)                  24,000-24,400       23,900-24,300
      
    Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 24,700 
    Akola – 24,000, Washim – 24,300, Dhulia – 24,900, Hingoli – 24,800, 
    Jalna – 24,500, Nandurbar – 24,700, Khamgaon – 23,600, Latur – 25,300, 
    Nanded – 24,600, Parbhani – 22,700, Solapur – 24,800, Supa – n.a., 
    Dharwad – 25,800, Sangli – 24,700

WEATHER (NAGPUR)  
Maximum temp. 28.5 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 8.2 degree Celsius 
Rainfall : Nil
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 29 and 09 degree
Celsius respectively.

Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

