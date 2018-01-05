FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- January 5, 2018
January 5, 2018 / 7:50 AM / a day ago

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- January 5, 2018

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

Nagpur, Jan 5 (Reuters) – Prices of Soyabean oil firmed up again in Vidarbha region on Western
Maharashtra due to stockists buying triggered by a surge in oil prices in global market. This
edible oil was in keen demand among vanaspati millers and retailers on account of the marriage
season. Healthy rise on NCDEX, fresh rise in Madhya Pradesh oil prices and reported demand from
South and North-based traders also boosted prices, sources said Friday.



                       *****
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS

  * Cottonseed, Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Sunflower, Linseed and 
    Rapeseed, Castor and Coconut KP oil ruled steady here in thin trading activity. 
  * Traders expect further rise in Soyabean oil.
    
   SOYMEAL

  * Soymeal prices today recovered further on good demand from South-based traders. Fresh 
    rise in international soymeal prices also helped to push up prices.
         
   SOYABEAN
  * Soyabean prices recovered further in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing 
    Committee (APMC) here on good demand from local crushing plants and stockists 
    amid thin supply from producing regions. Healthy rise in Soyabean oil in last four 
    sessions, upward trend on NCDEX and notable hike in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices 
    also pushed up prices. 
    About 1,000 soyabean bags reported for auction in Nagpur APMC, according to sources.  

 Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
                           -----Soybean yellow-----       Soybean black
               Available          Previous
                       Auction price    (Auction price)
    Market delivery    26,000-29,700       25,200-29,400         --
    (Available price)
    Market delivery    26,100-29,800       25,300-29,500          --
    (Traders price)
    Plant delivery     31,400-31,900       31,200-31,700          --

    Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) 
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources.
                         Deliveries          Available prices
    Hinganghat             n.a.                   n.a.
    Akola                  1,000               25,200-29,250
    Amravati               1,000               25,200-29,700 
    Khamgaon               n.a.                   n.a.
    Wardha                 1,000            25,800-29,700 
    Arvi                   n.a.                   n.a.
    Umred                  n.a.                   n.a.
    Chandrapur             n.a.            n.a 

    Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., 
    Akola – 31,800, Washim – 31,500, Khamgaon – 30,300, Dhulia – 32,200, 
    Hingoli – 32,200, Jalna – 31,400, Koosnoor – 31,700, Nandurbar – 31,500, 
    Latur – 32,200, Nanded – 32,200, Solapur – 32,000, Sangli – 32,000.
        
    Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton
(100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:

                        Deliveries    Available prices    Previous close
    Sunflower              n.a.            n.a.                2,400-2,600
    Groundnut              n.a.            n.a.                700-900
    Linseed                n.a.            n.a.           4,300-4,600
    Castor                 n.a.            n.a.            2,850-3,000
    Rapeseed               n.a.            n.a.                1,520-1,625
    Til                    n.a.                n.a.                7,500-8,000
    Dhaniya                n.a.            n.a.           5,400-5,800 
    Bajra                  n.a.            n.a.               n.a.
    Gavarani Corn          n.a.           n.a.             1,050-1,400
    Dhan            n.a.             n.a.           2,200-2,450
    Cotton            n.a.              n.a.             4,300-4,600

                                                                        
        NAGPUR
                              
                                Friday’s open   Previous close   
   
    Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery         761            758
    Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery         721            717    
    Cottonseed refined                             740            740
    Cottonseed solvent                             720            720
    Groundnut oil (loose)                          1,020          1,020
    Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre)               1,610          1,610
    Sunflower oil refined                          780            780
    Linseed oil                                    790            790
    Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg)                       1,280          1,280
    Castor oil (for 15 kg)                         1,550          1,550
    Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg)                     3,450          3,450

    AMRAVATI
    Soyoil refined                                 760            756
    Soyoil Solvent                                 720            715
    Cottonseed refined                             730            730
    Cottonseed solvent                             710            710

    AKOLA
    Soyoil refined                                 760            757
    Soyoil Solvent                                 719            715        
    Cottonseed refined oil                         730          730 
    Cottonseed solvent                             710            710

    DHULIA
    Soyoil refined                                 761            758
  
    AURANGABAD
    Soyoil refined 
                                                762            758
    JALNA
    Soyoil refined 
                                                   760            756
    NANDED
    Soyoil refined                                 758            754
   
    Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Latur - 764, 
    Parbhani – 762, Koosnoor – 762, Solapur – 760, Sangli – 763.
                                     
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne

                  Friday’s open     Previous Close
    Soymeal (Nagpur)                  24,000-24,300      23,900-24,200
      
    Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 24,700 
    Akola – 24,500, Washim – 24,300, Dhulia – 25,000, Hingoli – 24,400, 
    Jalna – 24,500, Nandurbar – 25,000, Khamgaon – 24,000, Latur – 25,300, 
    Nanded – 24,600, Parbhani – 24,700, Solapur – 25,300, Supa – n.a., 
    Dharwad – 25,800, Sangli – 25,500

WEATHER (NAGPUR)  
Maximum temp. 27.2 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 9.1 degree Celsius 
Rainfall : Nil
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 27 and 09 degree
Celsius respectively.

Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.

