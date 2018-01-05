Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-January 5, 2018 Nagpur, Jan 5 (Reuters) – Prices of Soyabean oil firmed up again in Vidarbha region on Western Maharashtra due to stockists buying triggered by a surge in oil prices in global market. This edible oil was in keen demand among vanaspati millers and retailers on account of the marriage season. Healthy rise on NCDEX, fresh rise in Madhya Pradesh oil prices and reported demand from South and North-based traders also boosted prices, sources said Friday. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Sunflower, Linseed and Rapeseed, Castor and Coconut KP oil ruled steady here in thin trading activity. * Traders expect further rise in Soyabean oil. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today recovered further on good demand from South-based traders. Fresh rise in international soymeal prices also helped to push up prices. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices recovered further in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) here on good demand from local crushing plants and stockists amid thin supply from producing regions. Healthy rise in Soyabean oil in last four sessions, upward trend on NCDEX and notable hike in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also pushed up prices. About 1,000 soyabean bags reported for auction in Nagpur APMC, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 26,000-29,700 25,200-29,400 -- (Available price) Market delivery 26,100-29,800 25,300-29,500 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 31,400-31,900 31,200-31,700 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 1,000 25,200-29,250 Amravati 1,000 25,200-29,700 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 1,000 25,800-29,700 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., Akola – 31,800, Washim – 31,500, Khamgaon – 30,300, Dhulia – 32,200, Hingoli – 32,200, Jalna – 31,400, Koosnoor – 31,700, Nandurbar – 31,500, Latur – 32,200, Nanded – 32,200, Solapur – 32,000, Sangli – 32,000. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton (100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,400-5,800 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,050-1,400 Dhan n.a. n.a. 2,200-2,450 Cotton n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,600 NAGPUR Friday’s open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 761 758 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 721 717 Cottonseed refined 740 740 Cottonseed solvent 720 720 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,020 1,020 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,610 1,610 Sunflower oil refined 780 780 Linseed oil 790 790 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,280 1,280 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,550 1,550 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 3,450 3,450 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 760 756 Soyoil Solvent 720 715 Cottonseed refined 730 730 Cottonseed solvent 710 710 AKOLA Soyoil refined 760 757 Soyoil Solvent 719 715 Cottonseed refined oil 730 730 Cottonseed solvent 710 710 DHULIA Soyoil refined 761 758 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 762 758 JALNA Soyoil refined 760 756 NANDED Soyoil refined 758 754 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Latur - 764, Parbhani – 762, Koosnoor – 762, Solapur – 760, Sangli – 763. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Friday’s open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 24,000-24,300 23,900-24,200 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 24,700 Akola – 24,500, Washim – 24,300, Dhulia – 25,000, Hingoli – 24,400, Jalna – 24,500, Nandurbar – 25,000, Khamgaon – 24,000, Latur – 25,300, Nanded – 24,600, Parbhani – 24,700, Solapur – 25,300, Supa – n.a., Dharwad – 25,800, Sangli – 25,500 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 27.2 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 9.1 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 27 and 09 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.