FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- January 8, 2018
Sections
Featured
GM races to build a formula for profitable electric cars
Technology
GM races to build a formula for profitable electric cars
Wrong wax? Snow problem for Olympic athletes
Sports
Wrong wax? Snow problem for Olympic athletes
Slip-sliding down the Sahara snow
Editor's picks
Slip-sliding down the Sahara snow
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Domestic News
January 8, 2018 / 8:35 AM / a day ago

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- January 8, 2018

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-January 8, 2018

Nagpur, Jan 8 (Reuters) – Soyabean oil in edible section and Rapeseed oil in non-edible section
today dipped up at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on considerable fall in demand at
prevailing levels, amid weak trends in overseas markets. Sentiment turned weak as palm oil
dropped in Malaysia amid forecasts for higher production this season and on speculations that an
improving supplies of vegetable oils ease prices. Downward trend on NCDEX and fresh fall in
Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil prices also affected prices, according to sources..




                       *****
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS

  * Cottonseed, Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Sunflower, Linseed and 
    Castor and Coconut KP oil ruled steady here in thin trading activity. 
  * Traders expect easy condition Soyabean and Rapeseed oil here.
    
   SOYMEAL

  * Soymeal prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor.
         
   SOYABEAN
  * Soyabean prices reported higher in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing 
    Committee (APMC) here on increased demand from local crushing plants and stockists 
    amid thin supply from producing regions. Notable rise in Madhya Pradesh Soyabean 
    prices and reported demand from South-based plants also jacked up prices. 
    About 1,000 soyabean bags reported for auction in Nagpur APMC, according to sources.  

 Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
                           -----Soybean yellow-----       Soybean black
               Available          Previous
                       Auction price    (Auction price)
    Market delivery    26,800-31,000       26,500-31,000         --
    (Available price)
    Market delivery    26,900-31,100       26,600-31,100          --
    (Traders price)
    Plant delivery     31,400-31,900       31,400-31,900          --

    Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) 
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources.
                         Deliveries          Available prices
    Hinganghat             n.a.                   n.a.
    Akola                  1,000               26,200-30,700
    Amravati               1,000               25,900-30,200 
    Khamgaon               n.a.                   n.a.
    Wardha                 1,000            26,800-30,700 
    Arvi                   n.a.                   n.a.
    Umred                  n.a.                   n.a.
    Chandrapur             n.a.            n.a 

    Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., 
    Akola – 31,800, Washim – 31,500, Khamgaon – 30,300, Dhulia – 32,200, 
    Hingoli – 32,200, Jalna – 31,400, Koosnoor – 31,700, Nandurbar – 31,500, 
    Latur – 32,200, Nanded – 32,200, Solapur – 32,000, Sangli – 32,000.
        
    Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton
(100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:

                        Deliveries    Available prices    Previous close
    Sunflower              n.a.            n.a.                2,400-2,600
    Groundnut              n.a.            n.a.                700-900
    Linseed                n.a.            n.a.           4,300-4,600
    Castor                 n.a.            n.a.            2,850-3,000
    Rapeseed               n.a.            n.a.                1,520-1,625
    Til                    n.a.                n.a.                7,500-8,000
    Dhaniya                n.a.            n.a.           5,400-5,800 
    Bajra                  n.a.            n.a.               n.a.
    Gavarani Corn          n.a.           n.a.             1,050-1,400
    Dhan            n.a.             n.a.           2,200-2,450
    Cotton            n.a.              n.a.             4,300-4,600

                                                                        
        NAGPUR
                              
                                Monday’s open   Previous close   
   
    Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery         762            765
    Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery         722            724    
    Cottonseed refined                             740            740
    Cottonseed solvent                             720            720
    Groundnut oil (loose)                          1,020          1,020
    Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre)               1,610          1,610
    Sunflower oil refined                          780            780
    Linseed oil                                    800            800
    Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg)                       1,270          1,280
    Castor oil (for 15 kg)                         1,550          1,550
    Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg)                     3,450          3,450

    AMRAVATI
    Soyoil refined                                 760            762
    Soyoil Solvent                                 720            724
    Cottonseed refined                             730            730
    Cottonseed solvent                             710            710

    AKOLA
    Soyoil refined                                 761            763
    Soyoil Solvent                                 721            723        
    Cottonseed refined oil                         730          730 
    Cottonseed solvent                             710            710

    DHULIA
    Soyoil refined                                 762            764
  
    AURANGABAD
    Soyoil refined 
                                                763            766
    JALNA
    Soyoil refined 
                                                   763            765
    NANDED
    Soyoil refined                                 761            763
   
    Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Latur - 764, 
    Parbhani – 762, Koosnoor – 763, Solapur – 763, Sangli – 764.
                                     
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne

                  Monday’s open     Previous Close
    Soymeal (Nagpur)                  24,000-24,300      24,000-24,300
      
    Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 24,700 
    Akola – 24,500, Washim – 24,300, Dhulia – 25,000, Hingoli – 24,400, 
    Jalna – 24,500, Nandurbar – 25,000, Khamgaon – 24,000, Latur – 25,300, 
    Nanded – 24,600, Parbhani – 24,700, Solapur – 25,300, Supa – n.a., 
    Dharwad – 25,800, Sangli – 25,500

WEATHER (NAGPUR)  
Maximum temp. 28.0 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 10.7 degree Celsius 
Rainfall : Nil
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 28 and 11 degree
Celsius respectively.

Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.