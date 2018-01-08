Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-January 8, 2018 Nagpur, Jan 8 (Reuters) – Soyabean oil in edible section and Rapeseed oil in non-edible section today dipped up at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on considerable fall in demand at prevailing levels, amid weak trends in overseas markets. Sentiment turned weak as palm oil dropped in Malaysia amid forecasts for higher production this season and on speculations that an improving supplies of vegetable oils ease prices. Downward trend on NCDEX and fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil prices also affected prices, according to sources.. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Sunflower, Linseed and Castor and Coconut KP oil ruled steady here in thin trading activity. * Traders expect easy condition Soyabean and Rapeseed oil here. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices reported higher in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) here on increased demand from local crushing plants and stockists amid thin supply from producing regions. Notable rise in Madhya Pradesh Soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based plants also jacked up prices. About 1,000 soyabean bags reported for auction in Nagpur APMC, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 26,800-31,000 26,500-31,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 26,900-31,100 26,600-31,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 31,400-31,900 31,400-31,900 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 1,000 26,200-30,700 Amravati 1,000 25,900-30,200 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 1,000 26,800-30,700 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., Akola – 31,800, Washim – 31,500, Khamgaon – 30,300, Dhulia – 32,200, Hingoli – 32,200, Jalna – 31,400, Koosnoor – 31,700, Nandurbar – 31,500, Latur – 32,200, Nanded – 32,200, Solapur – 32,000, Sangli – 32,000. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton (100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,400-5,800 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,050-1,400 Dhan n.a. n.a. 2,200-2,450 Cotton n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,600 NAGPUR Monday’s open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 762 765 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 722 724 Cottonseed refined 740 740 Cottonseed solvent 720 720 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,020 1,020 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,610 1,610 Sunflower oil refined 780 780 Linseed oil 800 800 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,270 1,280 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,550 1,550 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 3,450 3,450 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 760 762 Soyoil Solvent 720 724 Cottonseed refined 730 730 Cottonseed solvent 710 710 AKOLA Soyoil refined 761 763 Soyoil Solvent 721 723 Cottonseed refined oil 730 730 Cottonseed solvent 710 710 DHULIA Soyoil refined 762 764 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 763 766 JALNA Soyoil refined 763 765 NANDED Soyoil refined 761 763 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Latur - 764, Parbhani – 762, Koosnoor – 763, Solapur – 763, Sangli – 764. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Monday’s open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 24,000-24,300 24,000-24,300 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 24,700 Akola – 24,500, Washim – 24,300, Dhulia – 25,000, Hingoli – 24,400, Jalna – 24,500, Nandurbar – 25,000, Khamgaon – 24,000, Latur – 25,300, Nanded – 24,600, Parbhani – 24,700, Solapur – 25,300, Supa – n.a., Dharwad – 25,800, Sangli – 25,500 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 28.0 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 10.7 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 28 and 11 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.