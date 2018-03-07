FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 7, 2018 / 7:37 AM / in a day

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- March 07, 2018

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

Nagpur, Mar 7 (Reuters) – Barring a rise in Soyabean oil, major edible oil prices today
generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any
worthwhile trading activity. Notable rise in demand from millers and retailers against
inadequate stocks mainly pushed Soyabean oil prices up. Good recovery on NCDEX and reported
demand from South-based traders also boosted prices, sources said Wednesday.


                       *****
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
  * Cottonseed, Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Rapeseed, Linseed, Rapeseed, Castor 
    and Coconut KP oil ruled steady here in weak trading activity. 
  * Traders expect further rise in Soyabean oil here.
    
   SOYMEAL

  * Soymeal prices today reported down here on lack of demand from South-based traders 
    amid increased supply from crushing plants. 
         
   SOYABEAN
  * Soyabean prices reported weak in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing 
    Committee (APMC) on poor demand from local crushing plants. Fresh fall in soymeal, 
    high moisture content arrival and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices 
    also affected sentiment. 
    About 1,000 soyabean bags reported for auction in Nagpur APMC, according to sources.  

 Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
                           -----Soybean yellow-----       Soybean black
               Available          Previous
                       Auction price    (Auction price)
    Market delivery    33,000-38,000       34,000-38,400         --
    (Available price)
    Market delivery    33,100-38,100       34,100-38,500          --
    (Traders price)
    Plant delivery     39,000-39,500       39,000-39,500          --

    Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) 
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources.
                         Deliveries          Available prices
    Hinganghat             500                   33,300-38,000
    Akola                  1,000               33,000-38,300
    Amravati               1,000               33,500-38,100 
    Khamgaon               n.a.                   n.a.
    Wardha                 1,000            33,000-38,000 
    Arvi                   n.a.                   n.a.
    Umred                  n.a.                   n.a.
    Chandrapur             n.a.            n.a 

    Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., 
    Akola – 39,000, Washim – 39,000, Khamgaon – 38,800, Dhulia – 39,900, 
    Hingoli – 39,900, Jalna – 39,800, Nandurbar – 39,700, 
    Latur – 39,700, Nanded – 39,000, Solapur – 39,900, Sangli – 40,200.
        
    Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton
(100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:

                        Deliveries    Available prices    Previous close
    Sunflower              n.a.            n.a.                2,400-2,600
    Groundnut              n.a.            n.a.                700-900
    Linseed                n.a.            n.a.           4,300-4,600
    Castor                 n.a.            n.a.            2,850-3,000
    Rapeseed               n.a.            n.a.                1,520-1,625
    Til                    n.a.                n.a.                7,500-8,000
    Dhaniya                n.a.            n.a.           5,400-5,800 
    Bajra                  n.a.            n.a.               n.a.
    Gavarani Corn          n.a.           n.a.             1,100-1,300
    Dhan                  n.a.            n.a.             2,100-2,441
    Cotton            n.a.              n.a.             4,300-4,600

                                                                        
        NAGPUR
                              
                                Wednesday’s open   Previous close   
   
    Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery         792            784
    Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery         752            742    
    Cottonseed refined                             755            755
    Cottonseed solvent                             735            735
    Groundnut oil (loose)                          1,020          1,020
    Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre)               1,610          1,610
    Sunflower oil refined                          850            850
    Linseed oil                                    880            880
    Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg)                       1,300          1,300
    Castor oil (for 15 kg)                         1,520          1,520
    Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg)                     3,470          3,470

    AMRAVATI
    Soyoil refined                                 790            781
    Soyoil Solvent                                 750            741
    Cottonseed refined                             750            750
    Cottonseed solvent                             730            730

    AKOLA
    Soyoil refined                                 791            782
    Soyoil Solvent                                 751            742        
    Cottonseed refined oil                         755          755 
    Cottonseed solvent                             735            735

    DHULIA
    Soyoil refined                                 783            780
  
    AURANGABAD
    Soyoil refined 
                                                788            781
    JALNA
    Soyoil refined 
                                                   785            779
    NANDED
    Soyoil refined                                 767            762
   
    Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Latur - 763, 
    Parbhani – 788, Koosnoor – 788, Solapur – 770, Sangli – 790.

    (Please add 5 per cent Goods and Service Tax in oil prices.)
                                     
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne

                  Wednesday’s open     Previous Close
    Soymeal (Nagpur)                  33,000-33,500       33,200-33,700
      
    Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Akola – 34,000, 
    Washim – 33,500, Dhulia – 33,700, Hingoli – 34,500, Jalna – 34,500,
    Nandurbar – 33,500, Khamgaon – 33,300, Latur – 34,000, Nanded – 34,000,
    Parbhani – 34,000, Solapur – 33,800, Dharwad – 34,200, Sangli – 34,300

WEATHER (NAGPUR)  
Maximum temp. 35.4 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 17.2 degree Celsius 
Rainfall : Nil
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 35 and 17 degree
Celsius respectively.

Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
