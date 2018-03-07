Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- March 07, 2018

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-March 7, 2018 Nagpur, Mar 7 (Reuters) – Barring a rise in Soyabean oil, major edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Notable rise in demand from millers and retailers against inadequate stocks mainly pushed Soyabean oil prices up. Good recovery on NCDEX and reported demand from South-based traders also boosted prices, sources said Wednesday. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Rapeseed, Linseed, Rapeseed, Castor and Coconut KP oil ruled steady here in weak trading activity. * Traders expect further rise in Soyabean oil here. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today reported down here on lack of demand from South-based traders amid increased supply from crushing plants. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices reported weak in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) on poor demand from local crushing plants. Fresh fall in soymeal, high moisture content arrival and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also affected sentiment. About 1,000 soyabean bags reported for auction in Nagpur APMC, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 33,000-38,000 34,000-38,400 -- (Available price) Market delivery 33,100-38,100 34,100-38,500 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 39,000-39,500 39,000-39,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat 500 33,300-38,000 Akola 1,000 33,000-38,300 Amravati 1,000 33,500-38,100 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 1,000 33,000-38,000 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., Akola – 39,000, Washim – 39,000, Khamgaon – 38,800, Dhulia – 39,900, Hingoli – 39,900, Jalna – 39,800, Nandurbar – 39,700, Latur – 39,700, Nanded – 39,000, Solapur – 39,900, Sangli – 40,200. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton (100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,400-5,800 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,300 Dhan n.a. n.a. 2,100-2,441 Cotton n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,600 NAGPUR Wednesday’s open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 792 784 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 752 742 Cottonseed refined 755 755 Cottonseed solvent 735 735 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,020 1,020 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,610 1,610 Sunflower oil refined 850 850 Linseed oil 880 880 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,300 1,300 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,520 1,520 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 3,470 3,470 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 790 781 Soyoil Solvent 750 741 Cottonseed refined 750 750 Cottonseed solvent 730 730 AKOLA Soyoil refined 791 782 Soyoil Solvent 751 742 Cottonseed refined oil 755 755 Cottonseed solvent 735 735 DHULIA Soyoil refined 783 780 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 788 781 JALNA Soyoil refined 785 779 NANDED Soyoil refined 767 762 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Latur - 763, Parbhani – 788, Koosnoor – 788, Solapur – 770, Sangli – 790. (Please add 5 per cent Goods and Service Tax in oil prices.) Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday’s open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 33,000-33,500 33,200-33,700 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Akola – 34,000, Washim – 33,500, Dhulia – 33,700, Hingoli – 34,500, Jalna – 34,500, Nandurbar – 33,500, Khamgaon – 33,300, Latur – 34,000, Nanded – 34,000, Parbhani – 34,000, Solapur – 33,800, Dharwad – 34,200, Sangli – 34,300 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 35.4 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 17.2 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 35 and 17 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.