Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- March 08, 2018

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-March 8, 2018 Nagpur, Mar 8 (Reuters) – There was negligible change in the edible oil pattern of trading in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today as prices hovered around last levels in absence of any worthwhile moving factors. Restricted arrivals against sporadic demand mainly kept major oil prices unaltered. No trader was in mood for any commitment because of weak trend in Malaysian palm oil, fresh fall in American soya digam prices and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil, according to sources. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, Cottonseed, Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Rapeseed, Linseed, Rapeseed, Castor and Coconut KP oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible and non-edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today ruled steady here on subdued demand from local traders amid ample stock in ready position. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices declined further in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) on lack of demand from local crushing plants. No takers to soymeal & soyabean oil, downward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and poor quality arrival also affected prices in limited deals. About 700 soyabean bags reported for auction in Nagpur APMC, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 33,000-37,000 33,000-37,500 -- (Available price) Market delivery 33,100-37,100 33,100-37,600 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 37,800-39,200 39,000-39,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat 500 33,000-37,500 Akola 1,000 33,000-37,300 Amravati 1,000 33,300-37,200 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 1,000 33,000-37,000 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., Akola – 39,000, Washim – 39,000, Khamgaon – 38,800, Dhulia – 39,200, Hingoli – 39,600, Jalna – 39,300, Nandurbar – 39,400, Latur – 39,400, Nanded – 39,000, Solapur – 39,600, Sangli – 39,700. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton (100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,400-5,800 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,300 Dhan n.a. n.a. 2,100-2,441 Cotton n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,600 NAGPUR Thursday’s open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 791 791 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 751 751 Cottonseed refined 755 755 Cottonseed solvent 735 735 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,020 1,020 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,610 1,610 Sunflower oil refined 850 850 Linseed oil 880 880 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,300 1,300 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,520 1,520 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 3,470 3,470 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 790 790 Soyoil Solvent 750 750 Cottonseed refined 750 750 Cottonseed solvent 730 730 AKOLA Soyoil refined 791 791 Soyoil Solvent 751 751 Cottonseed refined oil 755 755 Cottonseed solvent 735 735 DHULIA Soyoil refined 778 778 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 788 788 JALNA Soyoil refined 785 785 NANDED Soyoil refined 767 767 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Latur - 763, Parbhani – 788, Koosnoor – 788, Solapur – 770, Sangli – 790. (Please add 5 per cent Goods and Service Tax in oil prices.) Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Thursday’s open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 33,000-33,500 33,000-33,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Akola – 33,500, Washim – 33,200, Dhulia – 33,700, Hingoli – 34,500, Jalna – 34,500, Nandurbar – 33,500, Khamgaon – 33,300, Latur – 34,000, Nanded – 34,000, Parbhani – 34,000, Solapur – 33,800, Dharwad – 34,200, Sangli – 34,300 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 35.6 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 19.9 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Possibility of thundery development towards evening. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 35 and 20 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.