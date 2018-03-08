FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 8, 2018 / 7:29 AM / a day ago

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- March 08, 2018

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-March 8, 2018

Nagpur, Mar 8 (Reuters) – There was negligible change in the edible oil pattern of trading in
the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today as prices hovered around last levels in absence
of any worthwhile moving factors. Restricted arrivals against sporadic demand mainly kept major
oil prices unaltered. No trader was in mood for any commitment because of weak trend in
Malaysian palm oil, fresh fall in American soya digam prices and easy condition in Madhya
Pradesh soyabean oil, according to sources.


                       *****
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
  * Soyabean, Cottonseed, Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Rapeseed, Linseed, Rapeseed,
    Castor and Coconut KP oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. 
  * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible and non-edible oils here.
    
   SOYMEAL

  * Soymeal prices today ruled steady here on subdued demand from local traders amid 
    ample stock in ready position. 
         
   SOYABEAN
  * Soyabean prices declined further in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing 
    Committee (APMC) on lack of demand from local crushing plants. No takers to soymeal & 
    soyabean oil, downward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and poor quality 
    arrival also affected prices in limited deals. 
    About 700 soyabean bags reported for auction in Nagpur APMC, according to sources.  

 Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
                           -----Soybean yellow-----       Soybean black
               Available          Previous
                       Auction price    (Auction price)
    Market delivery    33,000-37,000       33,000-37,500         --
    (Available price)
    Market delivery    33,100-37,100       33,100-37,600          --
    (Traders price)
    Plant delivery     37,800-39,200       39,000-39,500          --

    Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) 
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources.
                         Deliveries          Available prices
    Hinganghat             500                   33,000-37,500
    Akola                  1,000               33,000-37,300
    Amravati               1,000               33,300-37,200 
    Khamgaon               n.a.                   n.a.
    Wardha                 1,000            33,000-37,000 
    Arvi                   n.a.                   n.a.
    Umred                  n.a.                   n.a.
    Chandrapur             n.a.            n.a 

    Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., 
    Akola – 39,000, Washim – 39,000, Khamgaon – 38,800, Dhulia – 39,200, 
    Hingoli – 39,600, Jalna – 39,300, Nandurbar – 39,400, 
    Latur – 39,400, Nanded – 39,000, Solapur – 39,600, Sangli – 39,700.
        
    Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton
(100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:

                        Deliveries    Available prices    Previous close
    Sunflower              n.a.            n.a.                2,400-2,600
    Groundnut              n.a.            n.a.                700-900
    Linseed                n.a.            n.a.           4,300-4,600
    Castor                 n.a.            n.a.            2,850-3,000
    Rapeseed               n.a.            n.a.                1,520-1,625
    Til                    n.a.                n.a.                7,500-8,000
    Dhaniya                n.a.            n.a.           5,400-5,800 
    Bajra                  n.a.            n.a.               n.a.
    Gavarani Corn          n.a.           n.a.             1,100-1,300
    Dhan                  n.a.            n.a.             2,100-2,441
    Cotton            n.a.              n.a.             4,300-4,600

                                                                        
        NAGPUR
                              
                                Thursday’s open   Previous close   
   
    Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery         791            791
    Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery         751            751    
    Cottonseed refined                             755            755
    Cottonseed solvent                             735            735
    Groundnut oil (loose)                          1,020          1,020
    Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre)               1,610          1,610
    Sunflower oil refined                          850            850
    Linseed oil                                    880            880
    Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg)                       1,300          1,300
    Castor oil (for 15 kg)                         1,520          1,520
    Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg)                     3,470          3,470

    AMRAVATI
    Soyoil refined                                 790            790
    Soyoil Solvent                                 750            750
    Cottonseed refined                             750            750
    Cottonseed solvent                             730            730

    AKOLA
    Soyoil refined                                 791            791
    Soyoil Solvent                                 751            751        
    Cottonseed refined oil                         755          755 
    Cottonseed solvent                             735            735

    DHULIA
    Soyoil refined                                 778            778
  
    AURANGABAD
    Soyoil refined 
                                                788            788
    JALNA
    Soyoil refined 
                                                   785            785
    NANDED
    Soyoil refined                                 767            767
   
    Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Latur - 763, 
    Parbhani – 788, Koosnoor – 788, Solapur – 770, Sangli – 790.

    (Please add 5 per cent Goods and Service Tax in oil prices.)
                                     
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne

                  Thursday’s open     Previous Close
    Soymeal (Nagpur)                  33,000-33,500       33,000-33,500
      
    Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Akola – 33,500, 
    Washim – 33,200, Dhulia – 33,700, Hingoli – 34,500, Jalna – 34,500,
    Nandurbar – 33,500, Khamgaon – 33,300, Latur – 34,000, Nanded – 34,000,
    Parbhani – 34,000, Solapur – 33,800, Dharwad – 34,200, Sangli – 34,300

WEATHER (NAGPUR)  
Maximum temp. 35.6 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 19.9 degree Celsius 
Rainfall : Nil
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Possibility of thundery development towards evening. Maximum and
minimum temperature would be around and 35 and 20 degree Celsius respectively.

Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
