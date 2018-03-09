FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 9, 2018 / 8:12 AM / in a day

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- March 09, 2018

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

Nagpur, Mar 9 (Reuters) – Soyabean and Cottonseed oil today suffered heavily in Vidarbha region
of Western Maharashtra on stockists selling looking towards March ending, driven by higher
imports amid weak global cues. Fall in demand from millers and retailers also put pressure on
soyabean oil. Besides, sufficient stocks, sharp fall on NCDEX and easy condition in Madhya
Pradesh soyabean oil also affected sentiment in thin trading activity, sources said Friday.


                       *****
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
  * Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Rapeseed, Linseed, Rapeseed,
    Castor and Coconut KP oil ruled steady here in thin trading activity. 
  * Traders expect downward trend in Soyabean oil here.
    
   SOYMEAL

  * Soymeal prices today declined sharply here on lack of demand from South-based traders. 
     Easy condition in international soymeal prices also affected sentiment in weak 
     trading activity. 
         
   SOYABEAN
  * Soyabean prices reported higher in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing 
    Committee (APMC) on increased buying support from local crushing plants. Weak arrival, 
    good recovery in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and enquiries from South-based plants 
    also jacked up prices. 
    About 600 soyabean bags reported for auction in Nagpur APMC, according to sources.  

 Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
                           -----Soybean yellow-----       Soybean black
               Available          Previous
                       Auction price    (Auction price)
    Market delivery    33,000-38,000       33,000-37,500         --
    (Available price)
    Market delivery    33,100-38,100       33,100-37,600          --
    (Traders price)
    Plant delivery     37,800-39,200       39,000-39,500          --

    Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) 
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources.
                         Deliveries          Available prices
    Hinganghat             500                   33,000-37,800
    Akola                  1,000               33,000-37,500
    Amravati               1,000               33,300-37,500 
    Khamgaon               n.a.                   n.a.
    Wardha                 1,000            33,000-37,300 
    Arvi                   n.a.                   n.a.
    Umred                  n.a.                   n.a.
    Chandrapur             n.a.            n.a 

    Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., 
    Akola – 39,000, Washim – 39,000, Khamgaon – 38,800, Dhulia – 39,200, 
    Hingoli – 39,400, Jalna – 39,300, Nandurbar – 39,400, 
    Latur – 39,300, Nanded – 39,000, Solapur – 39,600, Sangli – 39,700.
        
    Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton
(100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:

                        Deliveries    Available prices    Previous close
    Sunflower              n.a.            n.a.                2,400-2,600
    Groundnut              n.a.            n.a.                700-900
    Linseed                n.a.            n.a.           4,300-4,600
    Castor                 n.a.            n.a.            2,850-3,000
    Rapeseed               n.a.            n.a.                1,520-1,625
    Til                    n.a.                n.a.                7,500-8,000
    Dhaniya                n.a.            n.a.           5,400-5,800 
    Bajra                  n.a.            n.a.               n.a.
    Gavarani Corn          n.a.           n.a.             1,100-1,300
    Dhan                  n.a.            n.a.             2,100-2,441
    Cotton            n.a.              n.a.             4,300-4,600

                                                                        
        NAGPUR
                              
                                Friday’s open   Previous close   
   
    Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery         781            785
    Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery         741            746    
    Cottonseed refined                             755            758
    Cottonseed solvent                             735            738
    Groundnut oil (loose)                          1,020          1,020
    Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre)               1,610          1,610
    Sunflower oil refined                          850            850
    Linseed oil                                    890            890
    Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg)                       1,300          1,300
    Castor oil (for 15 kg)                         1,520          1,520
    Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg)                     3,500          3,470

    AMRAVATI
    Soyoil refined                                 778            785
    Soyoil Solvent                                 740            745
    Cottonseed refined                             745            750
    Cottonseed solvent                             715            730

    AKOLA
    Soyoil refined                                 777            783
    Soyoil Solvent                                 741            749        
    Cottonseed refined oil                         753          755 
    Cottonseed solvent                             720            725

    DHULIA
    Soyoil refined                                 775            778
  
    AURANGABAD
    Soyoil refined 
                                                783            784
    JALNA
    Soyoil refined 
                                                   780            785
    NANDED
    Soyoil refined                                 760            767
   
    Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Latur - 760, 
    Parbhani – 782, Koosnoor – 782, Solapur – 760, Sangli – 783.

    (Please add 5 per cent Goods and Service Tax in oil prices.)
                                     
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne

                  Friday’s open     Previous Close
    Soymeal (Nagpur)                  32,500-33,000      33,000-33,500
      
    Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Akola – 33,000, 
    Washim – 32,600, Dhulia – 33,000, Hingoli – 33,700, Jalna – 34,000,
    Nandurbar – 32,800, Khamgaon – 32,300, Latur – 33,900, Nanded – 33,700,
    Parbhani – 33,500, Solapur – 33,500, Dharwad – 33,900, Sangli – 33,800

WEATHER (NAGPUR)  
Maximum temp. 34.1 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 22.6 degree Celsius 
Rainfall : Nil
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Possibility of thundery development towards evening. Maximum and
minimum temperature would be around and 34 and 23 degree Celsius respectively.

Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
