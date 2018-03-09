Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- March 09, 2018

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-March 9, 2018 Nagpur, Mar 9 (Reuters) – Soyabean and Cottonseed oil today suffered heavily in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on stockists selling looking towards March ending, driven by higher imports amid weak global cues. Fall in demand from millers and retailers also put pressure on soyabean oil. Besides, sufficient stocks, sharp fall on NCDEX and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil also affected sentiment in thin trading activity, sources said Friday. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Rapeseed, Linseed, Rapeseed, Castor and Coconut KP oil ruled steady here in thin trading activity. * Traders expect downward trend in Soyabean oil here. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today declined sharply here on lack of demand from South-based traders. Easy condition in international soymeal prices also affected sentiment in weak trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices reported higher in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) on increased buying support from local crushing plants. Weak arrival, good recovery in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and enquiries from South-based plants also jacked up prices. About 600 soyabean bags reported for auction in Nagpur APMC, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 33,000-38,000 33,000-37,500 -- (Available price) Market delivery 33,100-38,100 33,100-37,600 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 37,800-39,200 39,000-39,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat 500 33,000-37,800 Akola 1,000 33,000-37,500 Amravati 1,000 33,300-37,500 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 1,000 33,000-37,300 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., Akola – 39,000, Washim – 39,000, Khamgaon – 38,800, Dhulia – 39,200, Hingoli – 39,400, Jalna – 39,300, Nandurbar – 39,400, Latur – 39,300, Nanded – 39,000, Solapur – 39,600, Sangli – 39,700. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton (100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,400-5,800 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,300 Dhan n.a. n.a. 2,100-2,441 Cotton n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,600 NAGPUR Friday’s open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 781 785 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 741 746 Cottonseed refined 755 758 Cottonseed solvent 735 738 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,020 1,020 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,610 1,610 Sunflower oil refined 850 850 Linseed oil 890 890 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,300 1,300 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,520 1,520 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 3,500 3,470 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 778 785 Soyoil Solvent 740 745 Cottonseed refined 745 750 Cottonseed solvent 715 730 AKOLA Soyoil refined 777 783 Soyoil Solvent 741 749 Cottonseed refined oil 753 755 Cottonseed solvent 720 725 DHULIA Soyoil refined 775 778 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 783 784 JALNA Soyoil refined 780 785 NANDED Soyoil refined 760 767 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Latur - 760, Parbhani – 782, Koosnoor – 782, Solapur – 760, Sangli – 783. (Please add 5 per cent Goods and Service Tax in oil prices.) Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Friday’s open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 32,500-33,000 33,000-33,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Akola – 33,000, Washim – 32,600, Dhulia – 33,000, Hingoli – 33,700, Jalna – 34,000, Nandurbar – 32,800, Khamgaon – 32,300, Latur – 33,900, Nanded – 33,700, Parbhani – 33,500, Solapur – 33,500, Dharwad – 33,900, Sangli – 33,800 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 34.1 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 22.6 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Possibility of thundery development towards evening. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 34 and 23 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.