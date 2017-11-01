Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- November 01, 2017

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-November 01 Nagpur, Nov 1 (Reuters) – Coconut KP oil today shot up in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on increased offtake by local traders. Sharp rise in producing regions and weak supply also fuelled prices. Trading activity in other edible and non-edible oils reported weak as no trader was in mood for any commitment because of rumours of likely hike in oil import duty. Downward trend in Malaysian palm oil also affected sentiment, sources said Wednesday. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Cottonseed, Sunflower refined, Linseed, Rapeseed and Castor oil ruled steady here in weak trading activity. * Traders expect further rise in coconut oil here. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today ruled steady in open market here on lack of demand from South- based traders. Easy condition in international soymeal prices also affected sentiment in limited deals. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices moved down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) on lack of demand from local crushing plants. No takers to soyabean oil & soymeal since last three sessions, easy condition on NCDEX, downward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and high moisture content arrival also affected prices. About 6,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 23,000-25,700 23,000-26,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 23,100-25,800 23,100-26,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 27,300-28,000 27,300-28,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 4,000 22,900-26,000 Amravati 2,000 23,500-26,000 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 2,000 23,500-25,900 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., Akola - 28,200, Washim – 28,500, Dhulia – 27,800, Hingoli – 28,100, Jalna – 28,700, Koosnoor – 27,900, Malkapur – 28,100, Latur – 27,900, Nanded – 27,500, Solapur – 28,000, Sangli – 28,500. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton (100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,400-5,800 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,500 Dhan n.a. n.a. 2,200-2,250 Cotton n.a. n.a. 4,950-5,025 NAGPUR Wednesday’s open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 714 714 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 674 674 Cottonseed refined 740 740 Cottonseed solvent 720 720 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,020 1,020 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,610 1,610 Sunflower oil refined 750 750 Linseed oil 770 770 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,170 1,170 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,530 1,530 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,930 2,880 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 710 710 Soyoil Solvent 670 670 Cottonseed refined 740 740 Cottonseed solvent 720 720 AKOLA Soyoil refined 710 710 Soyoil Solvent 668 668 Cottonseed refined oil 740 740 Cottonseed solvent 720 720 DHULIA Soyoil refined 717 717 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 718 718 JALNA Soyoil refined 718 718 NANDED Soyoil refined 716 716 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 719, Baramati – 718, Latur - 716, Parbhani – 716, Koosnoor – 716, Solapur – 718, Sangli – 719. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday’s open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 22,600-23,000 22,600-23,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 22,700 Akola – 22,800, Washim – 22,700, Dhulia – 22,100, Hingoli – 23,200, Jalna – 22,800, Nandurbar – 22,100, Khamgaon – 22,100, Latur – 23,000, Nanded – 22,500, Parbhani – 22,500, Solapur – 22,300, Supa – n.a., Dharwad – 23,100, Sangli – 22,700 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 33.2 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 14.3 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 32 and 14 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.