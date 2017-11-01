FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- November 01, 2017
November 1, 2017 / 9:03 AM / a day ago

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- November 01, 2017

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-November 01

Nagpur, Nov 1 (Reuters) – Coconut KP oil today shot up in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra
on increased offtake by local traders. Sharp rise in producing regions and weak supply also
fuelled prices. Trading activity in other edible and non-edible oils reported weak as no trader
was in mood for any commitment because of rumours of likely hike in oil import duty. Downward
trend in Malaysian palm oil also affected sentiment, sources said Wednesday.


                       *****
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
  
  * Soyabean, Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Cottonseed, Sunflower refined, Linseed, 
    Rapeseed and Castor oil ruled steady here in weak trading activity. 
  * Traders expect further rise in coconut oil here.
    
   SOYMEAL

  * Soymeal prices today ruled steady in open market here on lack of demand from South-
    based traders. Easy condition in international soymeal prices also affected sentiment 
    in limited deals.
         
   SOYABEAN
  * Soyabean prices moved down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing 
    Committee (APMC) on lack of demand from local crushing plants. No takers to soyabean 
    oil & soymeal since last three sessions, easy condition on NCDEX, downward trend in 
    Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and high moisture content arrival also affected prices. 
    About 6,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to sources.  

 Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
                           -----Soybean yellow-----       Soybean black
               Available          Previous
                       Auction price    (Auction price)
    Market delivery    23,000-25,700       23,000-26,000         --
    (Available price)
    Market delivery    23,100-25,800       23,100-26,100          --
    (Traders price)
    Plant delivery     27,300-28,000       27,300-28,000          --

    Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) 
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources.
                         Deliveries          Available prices
    Hinganghat             n.a.                   n.a.
    Akola                  4,000               22,900-26,000
    Amravati               2,000               23,500-26,000 
    Khamgaon               n.a.                   n.a.
    Wardha                 2,000            23,500-25,900 
    Arvi                   n.a.                   n.a.
    Umred                  n.a.                   n.a.
    Chandrapur             n.a.            n.a 

    Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., 
    Akola - 28,200, Washim – 28,500, Dhulia – 27,800, Hingoli – 28,100, 
    Jalna – 28,700, Koosnoor – 27,900, Malkapur – 28,100, Latur – 27,900, 
    Nanded – 27,500, Solapur – 28,000, Sangli – 28,500.
        
    Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton
(100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:

                        Deliveries    Available prices    Previous close
    Sunflower              n.a.            n.a.                2,400-2,600
    Groundnut              n.a.            n.a.                700-900
    Linseed                n.a.            n.a.           4,300-4,600
    Castor                 n.a.            n.a.            2,850-3,000
    Rapeseed               n.a.            n.a.                1,520-1,625
    Til                    n.a.                n.a.                7,500-8,000
    Dhaniya                n.a.            n.a.           5,400-5,800 
    Bajra                  n.a.            n.a.               n.a.
    Gavarani Corn          n.a.           n.a.             1,350-1,500
    Dhan            n.a.                n.a.             2,200-2,250
    Cotton            n.a.              n.a.             4,950-5,025

                                                                        
        NAGPUR
                              
                                Wednesday’s open   Previous close   
   
    Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery         714            714
    Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery         674            674    
    Cottonseed refined                             740            740
    Cottonseed solvent                             720            720
    Groundnut oil (loose)                          1,020          1,020
    Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre)               1,610          1,610
    Sunflower oil refined                          750            750
    Linseed oil                                    770            770
    Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg)                       1,170          1,170
    Castor oil (for 15 kg)                         1,530          1,530
    Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg)                     2,930          2,880

    AMRAVATI
    Soyoil refined                                 710            710
    Soyoil Solvent                                 670            670
    Cottonseed refined                             740            740
    Cottonseed solvent                             720            720

    AKOLA
    Soyoil refined                                 710            710
    Soyoil Solvent                                 668            668        
    Cottonseed refined oil                         740          740 
    Cottonseed solvent                             720            720

    DHULIA
    Soyoil refined                                 717            717
  
    AURANGABAD
    Soyoil refined 
                                                718            718
    JALNA
    Soyoil refined 
                                                   718            718
    NANDED
    Soyoil refined                                 716            716
   
    Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 719, 
    Baramati – 718, Latur - 716, Parbhani – 716, Koosnoor – 716, Solapur – 718, 
    Sangli – 719.
                                     
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne

                  Wednesday’s open       Previous Close
    Soymeal (Nagpur)                  22,600-23,000          22,600-23,000
      
    Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 22,700 
    Akola – 22,800, Washim – 22,700, Dhulia – 22,100, Hingoli – 23,200, 
    Jalna – 22,800, Nandurbar – 22,100, Khamgaon – 22,100, Latur – 23,000, 
    Nanded – 22,500, Parbhani – 22,500, Solapur – 22,300, Supa – n.a., 
    Dharwad – 23,100, Sangli – 22,700

WEATHER (NAGPUR)  
Maximum temp. 33.2 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 14.3 degree Celsius 
Rainfall : Nil
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 32 and 14 degree
Celsius respectively.

Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.

