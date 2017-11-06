FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- November 06, 2017
November 6, 2017

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- November 06, 2017

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-November 6

Nagpur, Nov 6 (Reuters) – Soyabean and Cottonseed oil today received a sever jolt in Vidarbha
region of Western Maharashtra on stockists selling, driven by higher imports amid weak global
cues. Fall in demand from millers and retailers also put pressure on these oils. Besides,
sufficient stocks, sharp fall on NCDEX and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil also
affected sentiment. Easy condition in Malaysian palm oil also affected trading activity here,
sources said Monday.


                       *****
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
  
  * Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Sunflower refined, Linseed, Rapeseed,  
    Castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady here in limited deals. 
  * Traders expect further fall in Soyabean and Cottonseed oil here.
    
   SOYMEAL

  * Soymeal prices today ruled steady here on subdued demand from local traders amid 
    ample stock in ready position. 
         
   SOYABEAN
  * Soyabean prices moved down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing 
    Committee (APMC) on poor buying support from local crushing plants amid high moisture 
    content arrival. Sharp fall in Soyabean oil, no takers to soymeal, downward trend on 
    NCDEX and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh Soyabean prices also affected sentiment. 
    About 5,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to sources.  

 Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
                           -----Soybean yellow-----       Soybean black
               Available          Previous
                       Auction price    (Auction price)
    Market delivery    23,000-27,000       23,300-27,300         --
    (Available price)
    Market delivery    23,100-27,100       23,400-27,400          --
    (Traders price)
    Plant delivery     27,500-28,400       27,500-28,500          --

    Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) 
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources.
                         Deliveries          Available prices
    Hinganghat             n.a.                   n.a.
    Akola                  3,000               23,000-27,100
    Amravati               2,000               23,200-27,000 
    Khamgaon               n.a.                   n.a.
    Wardha                 2,000            23,300-27,300 
    Arvi                   n.a.                   n.a.
    Umred                  n.a.                   n.a.
    Chandrapur             n.a.            n.a 

    Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., 
    Akola - 28,200, Washim – 28,500, Dhulia – 28,000, Hingoli – 28,800, 
    Jalna – 28,700, Koosnoor – 28,700, Malkapur – 28,100, Latur – 28,500, 
    Nanded – 28,600, Solapur – 28,700, Sangli – 28,500.
        
    Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton
(100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:

                        Deliveries    Available prices    Previous close
    Sunflower              n.a.            n.a.                2,400-2,600
    Groundnut              n.a.            n.a.                700-900
    Linseed                n.a.            n.a.           4,300-4,600
    Castor                 n.a.            n.a.            2,850-3,000
    Rapeseed               n.a.            n.a.                1,520-1,625
    Til                    n.a.                n.a.                7,500-8,000
    Dhaniya                n.a.            n.a.           5,400-5,800 
    Bajra                  n.a.            n.a.               n.a.
    Gavarani Corn          n.a.           n.a.             1,350-1,500
    Dhan            n.a.                n.a.             2,200-2,250
    Cotton            n.a.              n.a.             4,950-5,025

                                                                        
        NAGPUR
                              
                                Monday’s open   Previous close   
   
    Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery         718            721
    Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery         678            681    
    Cottonseed refined                             730            735
    Cottonseed solvent                             710            715
    Groundnut oil (loose)                          1,020          1,020
    Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre)               1,610          1,610
    Sunflower oil refined                          750            750
    Linseed oil                                    770            770
    Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg)                       1,200          1,200
    Castor oil (for 15 kg)                         1,530          1,530
    Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg)                     3,000          3,000

    AMRAVATI
    Soyoil refined                                 719            722
    Soyoil Solvent                                 681            683
    Cottonseed refined                             730            735
    Cottonseed solvent                             710            715

    AKOLA
    Soyoil refined                                 720            724
    Soyoil Solvent                                 680            682        
    Cottonseed refined oil                         730          735 
    Cottonseed solvent                             710            715

    DHULIA
    Soyoil refined                                 714            716
  
    AURANGABAD
    Soyoil refined 
                                                718            718
    JALNA
    Soyoil refined 
                                                   720            722
    NANDED
    Soyoil refined                                 719            715
   
    Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 720, 
    Baramati – 720, Latur - 720, Parbhani – 718, Koosnoor – 718, Solapur – 720, 
    Sangli – 722.
                                     
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne

                  Monday’s open       Previous Close
    Soymeal (Nagpur)                  22,000-22,500          22,000-22,500
      
    Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 22,700 
    Akola – 22,800, Washim – 21,800, Dhulia – 22,800, Hingoli – 23,000, 
    Jalna – 22,200, Nandurbar – 22,600, Khamgaon – 21,400, Latur – 23,200, 
    Nanded – 22,500, Parbhani – 22,200, Solapur – 22,800, Supa – n.a., 
    Dharwad – 22,600, Sangli – 23,800

WEATHER (NAGPUR)  
Maximum temp. 30.8 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 15.0 degree Celsius 
Rainfall : Nil
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 31 and 15 degree
Celsius respectively.

Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
