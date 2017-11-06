Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- November 06, 2017

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-November 6 Nagpur, Nov 6 (Reuters) – Soyabean and Cottonseed oil today received a sever jolt in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on stockists selling, driven by higher imports amid weak global cues. Fall in demand from millers and retailers also put pressure on these oils. Besides, sufficient stocks, sharp fall on NCDEX and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil also affected sentiment. Easy condition in Malaysian palm oil also affected trading activity here, sources said Monday. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Sunflower refined, Linseed, Rapeseed, Castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady here in limited deals. * Traders expect further fall in Soyabean and Cottonseed oil here. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today ruled steady here on subdued demand from local traders amid ample stock in ready position. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices moved down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) on poor buying support from local crushing plants amid high moisture content arrival. Sharp fall in Soyabean oil, no takers to soymeal, downward trend on NCDEX and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh Soyabean prices also affected sentiment. About 5,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 23,000-27,000 23,300-27,300 -- (Available price) Market delivery 23,100-27,100 23,400-27,400 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 27,500-28,400 27,500-28,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 3,000 23,000-27,100 Amravati 2,000 23,200-27,000 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 2,000 23,300-27,300 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., Akola - 28,200, Washim – 28,500, Dhulia – 28,000, Hingoli – 28,800, Jalna – 28,700, Koosnoor – 28,700, Malkapur – 28,100, Latur – 28,500, Nanded – 28,600, Solapur – 28,700, Sangli – 28,500. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton (100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,400-5,800 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,500 Dhan n.a. n.a. 2,200-2,250 Cotton n.a. n.a. 4,950-5,025 NAGPUR Monday’s open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 718 721 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 678 681 Cottonseed refined 730 735 Cottonseed solvent 710 715 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,020 1,020 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,610 1,610 Sunflower oil refined 750 750 Linseed oil 770 770 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,200 1,200 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,530 1,530 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 3,000 3,000 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 719 722 Soyoil Solvent 681 683 Cottonseed refined 730 735 Cottonseed solvent 710 715 AKOLA Soyoil refined 720 724 Soyoil Solvent 680 682 Cottonseed refined oil 730 735 Cottonseed solvent 710 715 DHULIA Soyoil refined 714 716 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 718 718 JALNA Soyoil refined 720 722 NANDED Soyoil refined 719 715 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 720, Baramati – 720, Latur - 720, Parbhani – 718, Koosnoor – 718, Solapur – 720, Sangli – 722. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Monday’s open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 22,000-22,500 22,000-22,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 22,700 Akola – 22,800, Washim – 21,800, Dhulia – 22,800, Hingoli – 23,000, Jalna – 22,200, Nandurbar – 22,600, Khamgaon – 21,400, Latur – 23,200, Nanded – 22,500, Parbhani – 22,200, Solapur – 22,800, Supa – n.a., Dharwad – 22,600, Sangli – 23,800 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 30.8 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 15.0 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 31 and 15 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.