Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- November 07, 2017

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-November 7 Nagpur, Nov 7 (Reuters) – Barring a marginal rise in Rapeseed oil in non-edible section, major edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Notable rise in demand from millers and retailers because of winter season against inadequate stocks mainly pushed Rapeseed oil prices up. Trading activity in other edible and non-edible oils reported weak and traders adopted wait and watch move because of good recovery in international edible oil prices, sources said Tuesday. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, Cottonseed, Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Sunflower refined, Linseed, Castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible and non-edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today showed weak tendency here on lack of demand from South-based traders. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices declined in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) here on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid high moisture content arrival. No takers to soyabean oil, downward trend in soymeal, easy condition on NCDEX and fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh Soyabean prices also helped to push down prices. About 5,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 23,000-26,700 23,000-27,100 -- (Available price) Market delivery 23,100-26,800 23,100-27,200 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 27,500-28,400 27,500-28,400 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 3,000 23,000-27,100 Amravati 2,000 23,200-26,900 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 2,000 23,200-27,000 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., Akola - 28,200, Washim – 28,500, Dhulia – 28,000, Hingoli – 28,300, Jalna – 28,700, Koosnoor – 28,700, Malkapur – 28,100, Latur – 28,000, Nanded – 28,100, Solapur – 28,100, Sangli – 28,500. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton (100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,400-5,800 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,500 Dhan n.a. n.a. 2,200-2,250 Cotton n.a. n.a. 4,950-5,025 NAGPUR Tuesday’s open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 718 718 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 678 678 Cottonseed refined 730 730 Cottonseed solvent 710 710 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,020 1,020 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,610 1,610 Sunflower oil refined 750 750 Linseed oil 770 770 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,210 1,200 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,530 1,530 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 3,000 3,000 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 714 714 Soyoil Solvent 674 674 Cottonseed refined 730 730 Cottonseed solvent 710 710 AKOLA Soyoil refined 714 714 Soyoil Solvent 674 674 Cottonseed refined oil 730 730 Cottonseed solvent 710 710 DHULIA Soyoil refined 714 714 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 718 718 JALNA Soyoil refined 720 720 NANDED Soyoil refined 719 719 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 720, Baramati – 720, Latur - 720, Parbhani – 718, Koosnoor – 718, Solapur – 720, Sangli – 722. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Tuesday’s open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 21,700-22,300 22,000-22,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 22,200 Akola – 22,200, Washim – 21,500, Dhulia – 22,500, Hingoli – 23,000, Jalna – 22,200, Nandurbar – 22,400, Khamgaon – 21,400, Latur – 23,000, Nanded – 22,500, Parbhani – 22,200, Solapur – 22,800, Supa – n.a., Dharwad – 22,300, Sangli – 22,500 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 31.6 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 16.5 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 32 and 16 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.