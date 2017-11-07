FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- November 07, 2017
#Domestic News
November 7, 2017 / 8:08 AM / a day ago

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- November 07, 2017

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-November 7

Nagpur, Nov 7 (Reuters) – Barring a marginal rise in Rapeseed oil in non-edible section, major
edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in
the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Notable rise in demand from millers and
retailers because of winter season against inadequate stocks mainly pushed Rapeseed oil prices
up. Trading activity in other edible and non-edible oils reported weak and traders adopted wait
and watch move because of good recovery in international edible oil prices, sources said
Tuesday.

                       *****
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
  
  * Soyabean, Cottonseed, Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Sunflower refined, Linseed,  
    Castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. 
  * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible and non-edible oils here.
    
   SOYMEAL

  * Soymeal prices today showed weak tendency here on lack of demand from South-based 
    traders. 
         
   SOYABEAN
  * Soyabean prices declined in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing 
    Committee (APMC) here on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid high moisture 
    content arrival. No takers to soyabean oil, downward trend in soymeal, easy condition 
    on NCDEX and fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh Soyabean prices also helped to push down 
    prices. 
    About 5,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to sources.  

 Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
                           -----Soybean yellow-----       Soybean black
               Available          Previous
                       Auction price    (Auction price)
    Market delivery    23,000-26,700       23,000-27,100         --
    (Available price)
    Market delivery    23,100-26,800       23,100-27,200          --
    (Traders price)
    Plant delivery     27,500-28,400       27,500-28,400          --

    Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) 
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources.
                         Deliveries          Available prices
    Hinganghat             n.a.                   n.a.
    Akola                  3,000               23,000-27,100
    Amravati               2,000               23,200-26,900 
    Khamgaon               n.a.                   n.a.
    Wardha                 2,000            23,200-27,000 
    Arvi                   n.a.                   n.a.
    Umred                  n.a.                   n.a.
    Chandrapur             n.a.            n.a 

    Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., 
    Akola - 28,200, Washim – 28,500, Dhulia – 28,000, Hingoli – 28,300, 
    Jalna – 28,700, Koosnoor – 28,700, Malkapur – 28,100, Latur – 28,000, 
    Nanded – 28,100, Solapur – 28,100, Sangli – 28,500.
        
    Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton
(100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:

                        Deliveries    Available prices    Previous close
    Sunflower              n.a.            n.a.                2,400-2,600
    Groundnut              n.a.            n.a.                700-900
    Linseed                n.a.            n.a.           4,300-4,600
    Castor                 n.a.            n.a.            2,850-3,000
    Rapeseed               n.a.            n.a.                1,520-1,625
    Til                    n.a.                n.a.                7,500-8,000
    Dhaniya                n.a.            n.a.           5,400-5,800 
    Bajra                  n.a.            n.a.               n.a.
    Gavarani Corn          n.a.           n.a.             1,350-1,500
    Dhan            n.a.                n.a.             2,200-2,250
    Cotton            n.a.              n.a.             4,950-5,025

                                                                        
        NAGPUR
                              
                                Tuesday’s open   Previous close   
   
    Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery         718            718
    Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery         678            678    
    Cottonseed refined                             730            730
    Cottonseed solvent                             710            710
    Groundnut oil (loose)                          1,020          1,020
    Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre)               1,610          1,610
    Sunflower oil refined                          750            750
    Linseed oil                                    770            770
    Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg)                       1,210          1,200
    Castor oil (for 15 kg)                         1,530          1,530
    Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg)                     3,000          3,000

    AMRAVATI
    Soyoil refined                                 714            714
    Soyoil Solvent                                 674            674
    Cottonseed refined                             730            730
    Cottonseed solvent                             710            710

    AKOLA
    Soyoil refined                                 714            714
    Soyoil Solvent                                 674            674        
    Cottonseed refined oil                         730          730 
    Cottonseed solvent                             710            710

    DHULIA
    Soyoil refined                                 714            714
  
    AURANGABAD
    Soyoil refined 
                                                718            718
    JALNA
    Soyoil refined 
                                                   720            720
    NANDED
    Soyoil refined                                 719            719
   
    Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 720, 
    Baramati – 720, Latur - 720, Parbhani – 718, Koosnoor – 718, Solapur – 720, 
    Sangli – 722.
                                     
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne

                  Tuesday’s open       Previous Close
    Soymeal (Nagpur)                  21,700-22,300          22,000-22,500
      
    Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 22,200 
    Akola – 22,200, Washim – 21,500, Dhulia – 22,500, Hingoli – 23,000, 
    Jalna – 22,200, Nandurbar – 22,400, Khamgaon – 21,400, Latur – 23,000, 
    Nanded – 22,500, Parbhani – 22,200, Solapur – 22,800, Supa – n.a., 
    Dharwad – 22,300, Sangli – 22,500

WEATHER (NAGPUR)  
Maximum temp. 31.6 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 16.5 degree Celsius 
Rainfall : Nil
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 32 and 16 degree
Celsius respectively.

Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.

