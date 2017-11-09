Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- November 09, 2017

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-November 9 Nagpur, Nov 9 (Reuters) – In a range-bound trading, edible and non-edible oil market in Vidarbha in Western part of Maharashtra remained steady today as prices moved in narrow range and settled around previous levels. Scattered enquiries against adequate stocks position mainly kept oil prices intact. No trader was in mood for any commitment because of good recovery international oil prices, adopting wait and watch move, according to sources. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, Cottonseed, Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Sunflower refined, Linseed, Rapeseed, Castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady here in limited deals. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today firmed up here on increased demand from South-based traders. Good recovery in international soymeal prices also boosted sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices reported higher in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) here on increased demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Notable rise in soymeal, firm trend on NCDEX and good recovery in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also helped to push up prices. About 6,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 23,500-26,750 23,000-26,300 -- (Available price) Market delivery 23,600-26,850 23,100-26,400 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 27,500-28,000 27,500-28,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 4,000 23,000-26,200 Amravati 2,000 23,200-26,000 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 2,000 23,600-26,800 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., Akola - 27,900, Washim – 27,800, Dhulia – 28,500, Hingoli – 28,500, Jalna – 27,700, Koosnoor – 28,300, Malkapur – 28,400, Latur – 28,200, Nanded – 27,700, Solapur – 28,500, Sangli – 28,500. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton (100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,400-5,800 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,500 Dhan n.a. n.a. 2,200-2,250 Cotton n.a. n.a. 4,950-5,025 NAGPUR Thursday’s open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 720 720 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 680 680 Cottonseed refined 735 735 Cottonseed solvent 715 715 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,020 1,020 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,610 1,610 Sunflower oil refined 750 750 Linseed oil 770 770 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,230 1,230 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,530 1,530 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 3,000 3,000 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 715 715 Soyoil Solvent 675 675 Cottonseed refined 735 735 Cottonseed solvent 715 715 AKOLA Soyoil refined 715 715 Soyoil Solvent 675 675 Cottonseed refined oil 735 730 Cottonseed solvent 715 710 DHULIA Soyoil refined 696 696 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 712 712 JALNA Soyoil refined 714 714 NANDED Soyoil refined 715 715 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 717, Baramati – 717, Latur - 720, Parbhani – 718, Koosnoor – 718, Solapur – 720, Sangli – 720. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Thursday’s open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 22,000-22,500 21,700-22,300 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 22,200 Akola – 22,400, Washim – 22,200, Dhulia – 22,900, Hingoli – 23,000, Jalna – 22,500, Nandurbar – 22,800, Khamgaon – 21,500, Latur – 23,200, Nanded – 22,500, Parbhani – 22,200, Solapur – 23,200, Supa – n.a., Dharwad – 23,200, Sangli – 23,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 32.4 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 15.2 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 32 and 15 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. * * * * * *