FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- November 10, 2017
Sections
Featured
Showing signs of weakness
India Markets Weekahead
Showing signs of weakness
Some women say Bollywood failing to address harassment
Bollywood
Some women say Bollywood failing to address harassment
U.S. to promote 'universal access' to fossil fuels
Climate Talks
U.S. to promote 'universal access' to fossil fuels
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Domestic News
November 10, 2017 / 9:08 AM / 3 days ago

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- November 10, 2017

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-November 10

Nagpur, Nov 10 (Reuters) – Steady conditions persisted in major edible oils in Vidarbha region
of Western Maharashtra as oil prices hovered around previous day’s level on small bouts of
trading. Absence of buying interest and easy condition on Madhya Pradesh oil market mainly kept
prices unchanged. A majority of traders adopted wait and watch move because of downward trend in
overseas edible oils, sources said Friday.

                       *****
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
  
  * Soyabean, Cottonseed, Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Sunflower refined, Linseed, 
    Rapeseed, Castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady here in limited deals. 
  * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here.
    
   SOYMEAL

  * Soymeal prices today moved down here on poor demand from South-based traders. 
    Easy condition in international soymeal prices also affected sentiment. 
         
   SOYABEAN
  * Soyabean prices recovered strongly in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing 
    Committee (APMC) here on good demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply 
    from producing regions. Fresh rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and enquiries 
    from South-based plants also helped to push up prices. 
    About 7,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to sources.  

 Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
                           -----Soybean yellow-----       Soybean black
               Available          Previous
                       Auction price    (Auction price)
    Market delivery    24,000-27,000       23,500-26,600         --
    (Available price)
    Market delivery    24,100-27,100       23,600-26,700          --
    (Traders price)
    Plant delivery     27,700-28,200       27,200-28,200          --

    Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) 
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources.
                         Deliveries          Available prices
    Hinganghat             n.a.                   n.a.
    Akola                  4,000               23,600-26,600
    Amravati               2,000               23,400-26,600 
    Khamgaon               n.a.                   n.a.
    Wardha                 2,000            23,600-26,800 
    Arvi                   n.a.                   n.a.
    Umred                  n.a.                   n.a.
    Chandrapur             n.a.            n.a 

    Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., 
    Akola - 27,900, Washim – 27,800, Dhulia – 28,500, Hingoli – 28,500, 
    Jalna – 27,700, Koosnoor – 28,300, Malkapur – 28,400, Latur – 28,200, 
    Nanded – 27,700, Solapur – 28,500, Sangli – 28,500.
        
    Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton
(100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:

                        Deliveries    Available prices    Previous close
    Sunflower              n.a.            n.a.                2,400-2,600
    Groundnut              n.a.            n.a.                700-900
    Linseed                n.a.            n.a.           4,300-4,600
    Castor                 n.a.            n.a.            2,850-3,000
    Rapeseed               n.a.            n.a.                1,520-1,625
    Til                    n.a.                n.a.                7,500-8,000
    Dhaniya                n.a.            n.a.           5,400-5,800 
    Bajra                  n.a.            n.a.               n.a.
    Gavarani Corn          n.a.           n.a.             1,350-1,500
    Dhan            n.a.                n.a.             2,200-2,250
    Cotton            n.a.              n.a.             4,950-5,025

                                                                        
        NAGPUR
                              
                                Friday’s open   Previous close   
   
    Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery         720            720
    Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery         680            680    
    Cottonseed refined                             735            735
    Cottonseed solvent                             715            715
    Groundnut oil (loose)                          1,020          1,020
    Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre)               1,610          1,610
    Sunflower oil refined                          750            750
    Linseed oil                                    770            770
    Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg)                       1,230          1,230
    Castor oil (for 15 kg)                         1,530          1,530
    Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg)                     3,000          3,000

    AMRAVATI
    Soyoil refined                                 715            715
    Soyoil Solvent                                 675            675
    Cottonseed refined                             735            735
    Cottonseed solvent                             715            715

    AKOLA
    Soyoil refined                                 715            715
    Soyoil Solvent                                 675            675        
    Cottonseed refined oil                         735          730 
    Cottonseed solvent                             715            710

    DHULIA
    Soyoil refined                                 696            696
  
    AURANGABAD
    Soyoil refined 
                                                718            718
    JALNA
    Soyoil refined 
                                                   714            714
    NANDED
    Soyoil refined                                 715            715
   
    Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 717, 
    Baramati – 717, Latur - 720, Parbhani – 718, Koosnoor – 718, Solapur – 720, 
    Sangli – 720.
                                     
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne

                  Friday’s open       Previous Close
    Soymeal (Nagpur)                  21,500-22,000        21,700-22,300
      
    Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 22,200 
    Akola – 22,400, Washim – 21,800, Dhulia – 22,900, Hingoli – 23,000, 
    Jalna – 22,500, Nandurbar – 22,800, Khamgaon – 21,500, Latur – 23,200, 
    Nanded – 22,500, Parbhani – 22,200, Solapur – 22,800, Supa – n.a., 
    Dharwad – 23,200, Sangli – 22,800

WEATHER (NAGPUR)  
Maximum temp. 31.0 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 13.8 degree Celsius 
Rainfall : Nil
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 32 and 14
degree Celsius respectively.

Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.


            *    *     *    *    *    *

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.