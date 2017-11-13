Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- November 13, 2017

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-November 13 Nagpur, Nov 13 (Reuters) – Barring a fall in soyabean oil, major edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Slackness in demand from millers and retailers against adequate stocks mainly pulled soyabean oil prices down. Easy condition on international edible oil market also affected sentiment, sources said Tuesday. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Sunflower refined, Linseed, Rapeseed, Castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices moved down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) here on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid high moisture content arrival. Fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and release of stock from stockists also pulled down prices. About 4,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 23,000-26,300 23,200-26,600 -- (Available price) Market delivery 23,100-26,400 23,300-26,700 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 27,700-28,200 27,200-28,200 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 43,000 23,000-26,300 Amravati 2,000 23,400-26,200 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 2,000 23,6000-26,000 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., Akola - 27,900, Washim – 27,800, Dhulia – 28,500, Hingoli – 28,500, Jalna – 27,700, Koosnoor – 28,300, Malkapur – 28,400, Latur – 28,200, Nanded – 27,700, Solapur – 28,500, Sangli – 28,500. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton (100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,400-5,800 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,500 Dhan n.a. n.a. 2,200-2,250 Cotton n.a. n.a. 4,950-5,025 NAGPUR Monday’s open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 719 721 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 679 682 Cottonseed refined 735 735 Cottonseed solvent 715 715 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,020 1,020 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,610 1,610 Sunflower oil refined 750 750 Linseed oil 770 770 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,230 1,230 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,530 1,530 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 3,000 3,000 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 714 715 Soyoil Solvent 674 675 Cottonseed refined 735 735 Cottonseed solvent 715 715 AKOLA Soyoil refined 714 715 Soyoil Solvent 674 675 Cottonseed refined oil 735 730 Cottonseed solvent 715 710 DHULIA Soyoil refined 694 696 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 717 718 JALNA Soyoil refined 712 714 NANDED Soyoil refined 714 715 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 717, Baramati – 717, Latur - 720, Parbhani – 718, Koosnoor – 718, Solapur – 720, Sangli – 720. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Monday’s open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 21,500-22,000 21,500-22,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 22,200 Akola – 22,400, Washim – 21,800, Dhulia – 22,900, Hingoli – 23,000, Jalna – 22,500, Nandurbar – 22,800, Khamgaon – 21,500, Latur – 23,200, Nanded – 22,500, Parbhani – 22,200, Solapur – 22,800, Supa – n.a., Dharwad – 23,200, Sangli – 22,800 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 29.5 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 12.3 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 30 and 13 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. * * * * * *