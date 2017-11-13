FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- November 13, 2017
#Domestic News
November 13, 2017 / 8:54 AM / Updated a day ago

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- November 13, 2017

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-November 13

Nagpur, Nov 13 (Reuters) – Barring a fall in soyabean oil, major edible oil prices today
generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any
worthwhile trading activity. Slackness in demand from millers and retailers against adequate
stocks mainly pulled soyabean oil prices down. Easy condition on international edible oil market
also affected sentiment, sources said Tuesday.

                       *****
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
  
  * Cottonseed, Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Sunflower refined, Linseed, 
    Rapeseed, Castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. 
  * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here.
    
   SOYMEAL

  * Soymeal prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor. 
         
   SOYABEAN
  * Soyabean prices moved down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing 
    Committee (APMC) here on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid high moisture 
    content arrival. Fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and release of stock 
    from stockists also pulled down prices. 
    About 4,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to sources.  

 Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
                           -----Soybean yellow-----       Soybean black
               Available          Previous
                       Auction price    (Auction price)
    Market delivery    23,000-26,300       23,200-26,600         --
    (Available price)
    Market delivery    23,100-26,400       23,300-26,700          --
    (Traders price)
    Plant delivery     27,700-28,200       27,200-28,200          --

    Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) 
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources.
                         Deliveries          Available prices
    Hinganghat             n.a.                   n.a.
    Akola                  43,000               23,000-26,300
    Amravati               2,000               23,400-26,200 
    Khamgaon               n.a.                   n.a.
    Wardha                 2,000            23,6000-26,000 
    Arvi                   n.a.                   n.a.
    Umred                  n.a.                   n.a.
    Chandrapur             n.a.            n.a 

    Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., 
    Akola - 27,900, Washim – 27,800, Dhulia – 28,500, Hingoli – 28,500, 
    Jalna – 27,700, Koosnoor – 28,300, Malkapur – 28,400, Latur – 28,200, 
    Nanded – 27,700, Solapur – 28,500, Sangli – 28,500.
        
    Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton
(100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:

                        Deliveries    Available prices    Previous close
    Sunflower              n.a.            n.a.                2,400-2,600
    Groundnut              n.a.            n.a.                700-900
    Linseed                n.a.            n.a.           4,300-4,600
    Castor                 n.a.            n.a.            2,850-3,000
    Rapeseed               n.a.            n.a.                1,520-1,625
    Til                    n.a.                n.a.                7,500-8,000
    Dhaniya                n.a.            n.a.           5,400-5,800 
    Bajra                  n.a.            n.a.               n.a.
    Gavarani Corn          n.a.           n.a.             1,350-1,500
    Dhan            n.a.                n.a.             2,200-2,250
    Cotton            n.a.              n.a.             4,950-5,025

                                                                        
        NAGPUR
                              
                                Monday’s open   Previous close   
   
    Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery         719            721
    Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery         679            682    
    Cottonseed refined                             735            735
    Cottonseed solvent                             715            715
    Groundnut oil (loose)                          1,020          1,020
    Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre)               1,610          1,610
    Sunflower oil refined                          750            750
    Linseed oil                                    770            770
    Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg)                       1,230          1,230
    Castor oil (for 15 kg)                         1,530          1,530
    Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg)                     3,000          3,000

    AMRAVATI
    Soyoil refined                                 714            715
    Soyoil Solvent                                 674            675
    Cottonseed refined                             735            735
    Cottonseed solvent                             715            715

    AKOLA
    Soyoil refined                                 714            715
    Soyoil Solvent                                 674            675        
    Cottonseed refined oil                         735          730 
    Cottonseed solvent                             715            710

    DHULIA
    Soyoil refined                                 694            696
  
    AURANGABAD
    Soyoil refined 
                                                717            718
    JALNA
    Soyoil refined 
                                                   712            714
    NANDED
    Soyoil refined                                 714            715
   
    Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 717, 
    Baramati – 717, Latur - 720, Parbhani – 718, Koosnoor – 718, Solapur – 720, 
    Sangli – 720.
                                     
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne

                  Monday’s open       Previous Close
    Soymeal (Nagpur)                  21,500-22,000        21,500-22,000
      
    Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 22,200 
    Akola – 22,400, Washim – 21,800, Dhulia – 22,900, Hingoli – 23,000, 
    Jalna – 22,500, Nandurbar – 22,800, Khamgaon – 21,500, Latur – 23,200, 
    Nanded – 22,500, Parbhani – 22,200, Solapur – 22,800, Supa – n.a., 
    Dharwad – 23,200, Sangli – 22,800

WEATHER (NAGPUR)  
Maximum temp. 29.5 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 12.3 degree Celsius 
Rainfall : Nil
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 30 and 13
degree Celsius respectively.

Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.


            *    *     *    *    *    *

