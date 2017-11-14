Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- November 14, 2017

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-November 14 Nagpur, Nov 14 (Reuters) – In range-bound trade, major edible oil prices remained unchanged at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today in the absence of worthwhile activity. Arrivals and offtake too remained at a low ebb and volume of business poor. Absence of demand from millers mainly kept major oil prices unchanged. No trader was in mood for any commitment, adopting `wait and watch’ move because of downward trend in international edible oils, according to sources. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, Cottonseed, Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Sunflower refined, Linseed, Rapeseed, Castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices recovered in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) here on good buying support from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Fresh rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and enquiries from South-based plants also helped to push up prices. About 5,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 23,000-26,300 23,000-26,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 23,100-26,400 23,100-26,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 27,700-28,200 27,200-28,200 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 4,000 23,500-26,300 Amravati 2,000 23,000-26,200 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 2,000 23,200-26,100 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., Akola - 27,900, Washim – 27,800, Dhulia – 28,500, Hingoli – 28,500, Jalna – 27,700, Koosnoor – 28,300, Malkapur – 28,400, Latur – 28,200, Nanded – 27,700, Solapur – 28,500, Sangli – 28,500. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton (100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,400-5,800 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,500 Dhan 850 1,850-2,211 2,200-2,250 Cotton n.a. n.a. 4,950-5,025 NAGPUR Tuesday’s open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 719 719 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 679 679 Cottonseed refined 735 735 Cottonseed solvent 715 715 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,020 1,020 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,610 1,610 Sunflower oil refined 750 750 Linseed oil 770 770 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,230 1,230 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,530 1,530 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 3,000 3,000 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 714 714 Soyoil Solvent 674 674 Cottonseed refined 735 735 Cottonseed solvent 715 715 AKOLA Soyoil refined 714 714 Soyoil Solvent 674 674 Cottonseed refined oil 735 730 Cottonseed solvent 715 710 DHULIA Soyoil refined 694 694 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 717 717 JALNA Soyoil refined 712 712 NANDED Soyoil refined 714 714 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 717, Baramati – 717, Latur - 720, Parbhani – 718, Koosnoor – 718, Solapur – 720, Sangli – 720. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Tuesday’s open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 21,500-22,000 21,500-22,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 22,200 Akola – 22,400, Washim – 21,800, Dhulia – 22,900, Hingoli – 23,000, Jalna – 22,500, Nandurbar – 22,800, Khamgaon – 21,500, Latur – 23,200, Nanded – 22,500, Parbhani – 22,200, Solapur – 22,800, Supa – n.a., Dharwad – 23,200, Sangli – 22,800 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 30.4 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 12.9 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 31 and 13 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. * * * * * *