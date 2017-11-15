Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- November 15, 2017

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-November 15 Nagpur, Nov 15 (Reuters) – Flat tendency persisted in the major edible oils in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on the lack of any market moving factor and settled at last levels. Little buying support along with reduced arrivals, largely held select edible and non-edible oil prices unchanged. Easy condition in American soya digam and Malaysian palm oil prices also affected sentiment, sources said Wednesday. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, Cottonseed, Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Sunflower refined, Linseed, Rapeseed, Castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect quiet condition in major edible and non-edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today declined sharply here on lack of demand from South-based traders amid release of stock from stockists. Easy condition in overseas soymeal prices also affected sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices firmed up again in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) here on increased demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Notable rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based plants also pushed up prices. About 4,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 23,000-26,700 23,000-26,300 -- (Available price) Market delivery 23,100-26,800 23,100-26,400 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 27,700-28,200 27,200-28,200 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 3,000 22,000-26,000 Amravati 2,000 22,500-26,200 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 2,000 23,000-26,500 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., Akola - 27,900, Washim – 27,800, Dhulia – 28,500, Hingoli – 28,500, Jalna – 27,700, Koosnoor – 28,300, Malkapur – 28,400, Latur – 28,200, Nanded – 27,700, Solapur – 28,500, Sangli – 28,500. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton (100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,400-5,800 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,500 Dhan 850 1,850-2,211 2,200-2,250 Cotton n.a. n.a. 4,950-5,025 NAGPUR Wednesday’s open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 719 719 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 679 679 Cottonseed refined 735 735 Cottonseed solvent 715 715 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,020 1,020 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,610 1,610 Sunflower oil refined 750 750 Linseed oil 770 770 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,230 1,230 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,530 1,530 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 3,000 3,000 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 714 714 Soyoil Solvent 674 674 Cottonseed refined 735 735 Cottonseed solvent 715 715 AKOLA Soyoil refined 714 714 Soyoil Solvent 674 674 Cottonseed refined oil 735 730 Cottonseed solvent 715 710 DHULIA Soyoil refined 694 694 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 717 717 JALNA Soyoil refined 712 712 NANDED Soyoil refined 714 714 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 717, Baramati – 717, Latur - 720, Parbhani – 718, Koosnoor – 718, Solapur – 720, Sangli – 720. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday’s open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 21,000-21,500 21,500-22,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 22,200 Akola – 21,500, Washim – 21,500, Dhulia – 22,300, Hingoli – 22,500, Jalna – 22,500, Nandurbar – 22,100, Khamgaon – 21,200, Latur – 22,600, Nanded – 22,500, Parbhani – 22,200, Solapur – 22,800, Supa – n.a., Dharwad – 22,400, Sangli – 22,600 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 31.2 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 18.9 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 31 and 18 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. * * * * * *