Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- November 15, 2017
#Domestic News
November 15, 2017 / 8:07 AM / in a day

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- November 15, 2017

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-November 15

Nagpur, Nov 15 (Reuters) – Flat tendency persisted in the major edible oils in Vidarbha region
of Western Maharashtra on the lack of any market moving factor and settled at last levels.
Little buying support along with reduced arrivals, largely held select edible and non-edible oil
prices unchanged. Easy condition in American soya digam and Malaysian palm oil prices also
affected sentiment, sources said Wednesday.



                       *****
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
  
  * Soyabean, Cottonseed, Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Sunflower refined, Linseed, 
    Rapeseed, Castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. 
  * Traders expect quiet condition in major edible and non-edible oils here.
    
   SOYMEAL

  * Soymeal prices today declined sharply here on lack of demand from South-based traders 
    amid release of stock from stockists. Easy condition in overseas soymeal prices also 
    affected sentiment. 
         
   SOYABEAN
  * Soyabean prices firmed up again in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing 
    Committee (APMC) here on increased demand from local crushing plants amid weak 
    supply from producing regions. Notable rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and 
    reported demand from South-based plants also pushed up prices. 
    About 4,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to sources.  

 Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
                           -----Soybean yellow-----       Soybean black
               Available          Previous
                       Auction price    (Auction price)
    Market delivery    23,000-26,700       23,000-26,300         --
    (Available price)
    Market delivery    23,100-26,800       23,100-26,400          --
    (Traders price)
    Plant delivery     27,700-28,200       27,200-28,200          --

    Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) 
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources.
                         Deliveries          Available prices
    Hinganghat             n.a.                   n.a.
    Akola                  3,000               22,000-26,000
    Amravati               2,000               22,500-26,200 
    Khamgaon               n.a.                   n.a.
    Wardha                 2,000            23,000-26,500 
    Arvi                   n.a.                   n.a.
    Umred                  n.a.                   n.a.
    Chandrapur             n.a.            n.a 

    Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., 
    Akola - 27,900, Washim – 27,800, Dhulia – 28,500, Hingoli – 28,500, 
    Jalna – 27,700, Koosnoor – 28,300, Malkapur – 28,400, Latur – 28,200, 
    Nanded – 27,700, Solapur – 28,500, Sangli – 28,500.
        
    Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton
(100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:

                        Deliveries    Available prices    Previous close
    Sunflower              n.a.            n.a.                2,400-2,600
    Groundnut              n.a.            n.a.                700-900
    Linseed                n.a.            n.a.           4,300-4,600
    Castor                 n.a.            n.a.            2,850-3,000
    Rapeseed               n.a.            n.a.                1,520-1,625
    Til                    n.a.                n.a.                7,500-8,000
    Dhaniya                n.a.            n.a.           5,400-5,800 
    Bajra                  n.a.            n.a.               n.a.
    Gavarani Corn          n.a.           n.a.             1,350-1,500
    Dhan            850                1,850-2,211      2,200-2,250
    Cotton            n.a.              n.a.             4,950-5,025

                                                                        
        NAGPUR
                              
                                Wednesday’s open   Previous close   
   
    Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery         719            719
    Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery         679            679    
    Cottonseed refined                             735            735
    Cottonseed solvent                             715            715
    Groundnut oil (loose)                          1,020          1,020
    Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre)               1,610          1,610
    Sunflower oil refined                          750            750
    Linseed oil                                    770            770
    Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg)                       1,230          1,230
    Castor oil (for 15 kg)                         1,530          1,530
    Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg)                     3,000          3,000

    AMRAVATI
    Soyoil refined                                 714            714
    Soyoil Solvent                                 674            674
    Cottonseed refined                             735            735
    Cottonseed solvent                             715            715

    AKOLA
    Soyoil refined                                 714            714
    Soyoil Solvent                                 674            674        
    Cottonseed refined oil                         735          730 
    Cottonseed solvent                             715            710

    DHULIA
    Soyoil refined                                 694            694
  
    AURANGABAD
    Soyoil refined 
                                                717            717
    JALNA
    Soyoil refined 
                                                   712            712
    NANDED
    Soyoil refined                                 714            714
   
    Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 717, 
    Baramati – 717, Latur - 720, Parbhani – 718, Koosnoor – 718, Solapur – 720, 
    Sangli – 720.
                                     
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne

                  Wednesday’s open       Previous Close
    Soymeal (Nagpur)                  21,000-21,500          21,500-22,000
      
    Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 22,200 
    Akola – 21,500, Washim – 21,500, Dhulia – 22,300, Hingoli – 22,500, 
    Jalna – 22,500, Nandurbar – 22,100, Khamgaon – 21,200, Latur – 22,600, 
    Nanded – 22,500, Parbhani – 22,200, Solapur – 22,800, Supa – n.a., 
    Dharwad – 22,400, Sangli – 22,600

WEATHER (NAGPUR)  
Maximum temp. 31.2 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 18.9 degree Celsius 
Rainfall : Nil
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 31 and 18 degree
Celsius respectively.

Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.


            *    *     *    *    *    *

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
