Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- November 16, 2017
#Domestic News
November 16, 2017 / 8:38 AM / Updated a day ago

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-November 16

Nagpur, Nov 16 (Reuters) – In range-bound trade, major edible oil prices remained unchanged at
the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today in the absence of worthwhile activity. Arrivals
and offtake too remained at a low ebb and volume of business poor. Absence of demand from
millers mainly kept major oil prices unchanged. No trader was in mood for any commitment,
adopting `wait and watch’ move because of good recovery in international edible oils, according
to sources.


                       *****
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
  
  * Soyabean, Cottonseed, Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Sunflower refined, Linseed, 
    Rapeseed, Castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. 
  * Traders expect steady condition in major edible oils here.
    
   SOYMEAL

  * Soymeal prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor. 
         
   SOYABEAN
  * Soyabean prices reported higher in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing 
    Committee (APMC) here on good seasonal demand from local crushing plants amid weak 
    supply from producing regions. Upward trend on NCDEX, fresh rise in Madhya Pradesh 
    soyabean prices and enquiries from from South-based plants also boosted prices. 
    About 6,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to sources.  

 Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
                           -----Soybean yellow-----       Soybean black
               Available          Previous
                       Auction price    (Auction price)
    Market delivery    23,000-27,000       23,000-26,500         --
    (Available price)
    Market delivery    23,100-27,100       23,100-26,600          --
    (Traders price)
    Plant delivery     27,500-28,000       27,500-28,000          --

    Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) 
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources.
                         Deliveries          Available prices
    Hinganghat             n.a.                   n.a.
    Akola                  4,000               22,000-26,000
    Amravati               2,500               22,500-26,200 
    Khamgaon               n.a.                   n.a.
    Wardha                 2,000            23,000-26,500 
    Arvi                   n.a.                   n.a.
    Umred                  n.a.                   n.a.
    Chandrapur             n.a.            n.a 

    Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., 
    Akola - 27,900, Washim – 27,800, Dhulia – 28,200, Hingoli – 28,700, 
    Jalna – 27,700, Koosnoor – 28,400, Malkapur – 28,400, Latur – 28,200, 
    Nanded – 27,400 , Solapur – 28,000, Sangli – 28,200.
        
    Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton
(100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:

                        Deliveries    Available prices    Previous close
    Sunflower              n.a.            n.a.                2,400-2,600
    Groundnut              n.a.            n.a.                700-900
    Linseed                n.a.            n.a.           4,300-4,600
    Castor                 n.a.            n.a.            2,850-3,000
    Rapeseed               n.a.            n.a.                1,520-1,625
    Til                    n.a.                n.a.                7,500-8,000
    Dhaniya                n.a.            n.a.           5,400-5,800 
    Bajra                  n.a.            n.a.               n.a.
    Gavarani Corn          n.a.           n.a.             1,350-1,500
    Dhan            850                1,850-2,211      2,200-2,250
    Cotton            n.a.              n.a.             4,950-5,025

                                                                        
        NAGPUR
                              
                                Thursday’s open   Previous close   
   
    Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery         719            719
    Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery         679            679    
    Cottonseed refined                             735            735
    Cottonseed solvent                             715            715
    Groundnut oil (loose)                          1,020          1,020
    Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre)               1,610          1,610
    Sunflower oil refined                          750            750
    Linseed oil                                    770            770
    Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg)                       1,230          1,230
    Castor oil (for 15 kg)                         1,530          1,530
    Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg)                     3,000          3,000

    AMRAVATI
    Soyoil refined                                 714            714
    Soyoil Solvent                                 674            674
    Cottonseed refined                             735            735
    Cottonseed solvent                             715            715

    AKOLA
    Soyoil refined                                 714            714
    Soyoil Solvent                                 674            674        
    Cottonseed refined oil                         735          730 
    Cottonseed solvent                             715            710

    DHULIA
    Soyoil refined                                 694            694
  
    AURANGABAD
    Soyoil refined 
                                                717            717
    JALNA
    Soyoil refined 
                                                   712            712
    NANDED
    Soyoil refined                                 714            714
   
    Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 717, 
    Baramati – 717, Latur - 720, Parbhani – 718, Koosnoor – 718, Solapur – 720, 
    Sangli – 720.
                                     
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne

                  Thursday’s open       Previous Close
    Soymeal (Nagpur)                  21,000-21,500          21,000-21,500
      
    Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 22,200 
    Akola – 21,500, Washim – 21,500, Dhulia – 22,300, Hingoli – 22,500, 
    Jalna – 22,500, Nandurbar – 22,100, Khamgaon – 21,200, Latur – 22,600, 
    Nanded – 22,500, Parbhani – 22,200, Solapur – 22,800, Supa – n.a., 
    Dharwad – 22,400, Sangli – 22,600

WEATHER (NAGPUR)  
Maximum temp. 31.7 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 18.8 degree Celsius 
Rainfall : Nil
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 32 and 19
degree Celsius respectively.

Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.


            *    *     *    *    *    *

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
