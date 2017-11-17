FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- November 17, 2017
November 17, 2017 / 9:15 AM / a day ago

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- November 17, 2017

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-November 17

Nagpur, Nov 17 (Reuters) – Soyabean oil in edible section and castor oil in non-edible section,
declined sharply in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today on persistent selling by
stockists amid good supply from producing regions and weak trends in Madhya Pradesh oils.
Sentiment turned bearish because of release of stock from stockists. Trading activity in other
edible reported weak as no trader was in mood for any commitment because of downward trend in
Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam prices, according to sources.



                       *****
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
  
  * Cottonseed, Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Sunflower refined, Linseed, 
    Rapeseed and coconut KP oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. 
  * Traders expect further fall in castor oil here.
    
   SOYMEAL

  * Soymeal prices today quoted static here but demand was poor. Easy condition in 
    international soymeal prices also affected sentiment. 
         
   SOYABEAN
  * Soyabean prices moved down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing 
    Committee (APMC) here on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid high moisture 
    content arrival. Fresh fall in soyabean oil, no takers to soymeal downward trend on 
    NCDEX and good arrival in nearby mandi also affected prices here, according to 
    sources.  

 Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
                           -----Soybean yellow-----       Soybean black
               Available          Previous
                       Auction price    (Auction price)
    Market delivery    23,000-26,600       23,000-27,000         --
    (Available price)
    Market delivery    23,100-26,700       23,100-27,100          --
    (Traders price)
    Plant delivery     27,500-28,000       27,500-28,000          --

    Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) 
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources.
                         Deliveries          Available prices
    Hinganghat             n.a.                   n.a.
    Akola                  5,000               22,000-26,000
    Amravati               3,000               22,500-26,200 
    Khamgaon               n.a.                   n.a.
    Wardha                 2,000            23,000-26,700 
    Arvi                   n.a.                   n.a.
    Umred                  n.a.                   n.a.
    Chandrapur             n.a.            n.a 

    Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., 
    Akola - 27,900, Washim – 27,800, Dhulia – 28,200, Hingoli – 28,700, 
    Jalna – 27,700, Koosnoor – 28,400, Malkapur – 28,400, Latur – 28,100, 
    Nanded – 27,400 , Solapur – 28,000, Sangli – 28,200.
        
    Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton
(100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:

                        Deliveries    Available prices    Previous close
    Sunflower              n.a.            n.a.                2,400-2,600
    Groundnut              n.a.            n.a.                700-900
    Linseed                n.a.            n.a.           4,300-4,600
    Castor                 n.a.            n.a.            2,850-3,000
    Rapeseed               n.a.            n.a.                1,520-1,625
    Til                    n.a.                n.a.                7,500-8,000
    Dhaniya                n.a.            n.a.           5,400-5,800 
    Bajra                  n.a.            n.a.               n.a.
    Gavarani Corn          n.a.           n.a.             1,350-1,500
    Dhan            1,600              1,800-2,125      1,850-2,211
    Cotton            n.a.              4,250             4,950-5,025

                                                                        
        NAGPUR
                              
                                Friday’s open   Previous close   
   
    Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery         716            719
    Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery         676            679    
    Cottonseed refined                             735            735
    Cottonseed solvent                             715            715
    Groundnut oil (loose)                          1,020          1,020
    Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre)               1,610          1,610
    Sunflower oil refined                          750            750
    Linseed oil                                    780            780
    Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg)                       1,230          1,230
    Castor oil (for 15 kg)                         1,500          1,530
    Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg)                     3,000          3,000

    AMRAVATI
    Soyoil refined                                 711            714
    Soyoil Solvent                                 671            674
    Cottonseed refined                             735            735
    Cottonseed solvent                             715            715

    AKOLA
    Soyoil refined                                 712            714
    Soyoil Solvent                                 672            674        
    Cottonseed refined oil                         735          730 
    Cottonseed solvent                             715            710

    DHULIA
    Soyoil refined                                 691            693
  
    AURANGABAD
    Soyoil refined 
                                                712            716
    JALNA
    Soyoil refined 
                                                   709            712
    NANDED
    Soyoil refined                                 711            714
   
    Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 713, 
    Baramati – 713, Latur - 717, Parbhani – 715, Koosnoor – 715, Solapur – 717, 
    Sangli – 717.
                                     
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne

                  Friday’s open       Previous Close
    Soymeal (Nagpur)                  21,000-21,500       21,000-21,500
      
    Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 22,200 
    Akola – 21,500, Washim – 21,500, Dhulia – 22,300, Hingoli – 22,500, 
    Jalna – 22,500, Nandurbar – 22,100, Khamgaon – 21,200, Latur – 22,600, 
    Nanded – 22,500, Parbhani – 22,200, Solapur – 22,800, Supa – n.a., 
    Dharwad – 22,400, Sangli – 22,600

WEATHER (NAGPUR)  
Maximum temp. 31.1 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 19.5 degree Celsius 
Rainfall : Nil
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 31 and 19
degree Celsius respectively.

Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.


            *    *     *    *    *    *

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
