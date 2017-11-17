Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- November 17, 2017

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-November 17 Nagpur, Nov 17 (Reuters) – Soyabean oil in edible section and castor oil in non-edible section, declined sharply in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today on persistent selling by stockists amid good supply from producing regions and weak trends in Madhya Pradesh oils. Sentiment turned bearish because of release of stock from stockists. Trading activity in other edible reported weak as no trader was in mood for any commitment because of downward trend in Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam prices, according to sources. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Sunflower refined, Linseed, Rapeseed and coconut KP oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further fall in castor oil here. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today quoted static here but demand was poor. Easy condition in international soymeal prices also affected sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices moved down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) here on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid high moisture content arrival. Fresh fall in soyabean oil, no takers to soymeal downward trend on NCDEX and good arrival in nearby mandi also affected prices here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 23,000-26,600 23,000-27,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 23,100-26,700 23,100-27,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 27,500-28,000 27,500-28,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 5,000 22,000-26,000 Amravati 3,000 22,500-26,200 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 2,000 23,000-26,700 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., Akola - 27,900, Washim – 27,800, Dhulia – 28,200, Hingoli – 28,700, Jalna – 27,700, Koosnoor – 28,400, Malkapur – 28,400, Latur – 28,100, Nanded – 27,400 , Solapur – 28,000, Sangli – 28,200. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton (100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,400-5,800 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,500 Dhan 1,600 1,800-2,125 1,850-2,211 Cotton n.a. 4,250 4,950-5,025 NAGPUR Friday’s open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 716 719 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 676 679 Cottonseed refined 735 735 Cottonseed solvent 715 715 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,020 1,020 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,610 1,610 Sunflower oil refined 750 750 Linseed oil 780 780 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,230 1,230 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,500 1,530 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 3,000 3,000 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 711 714 Soyoil Solvent 671 674 Cottonseed refined 735 735 Cottonseed solvent 715 715 AKOLA Soyoil refined 712 714 Soyoil Solvent 672 674 Cottonseed refined oil 735 730 Cottonseed solvent 715 710 DHULIA Soyoil refined 691 693 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 712 716 JALNA Soyoil refined 709 712 NANDED Soyoil refined 711 714 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 713, Baramati – 713, Latur - 717, Parbhani – 715, Koosnoor – 715, Solapur – 717, Sangli – 717. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Friday’s open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 21,000-21,500 21,000-21,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 22,200 Akola – 21,500, Washim – 21,500, Dhulia – 22,300, Hingoli – 22,500, Jalna – 22,500, Nandurbar – 22,100, Khamgaon – 21,200, Latur – 22,600, Nanded – 22,500, Parbhani – 22,200, Solapur – 22,800, Supa – n.a., Dharwad – 22,400, Sangli – 22,600 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 31.1 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 19.5 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 31 and 19 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. * * * * * *