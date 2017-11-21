Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- November 21, 2017

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-November 21 Nagpur, Nov 21 (Reuters) – There was negligible change in the edible oil pattern of trading in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today as prices hovered around last levels in absence of any worthwhile moving factors. Restricted arrivals against sporadic demand mainly kept major oil prices unaltered. No trader was in mood for any commitment because of weak trend in Malaysian palm oil and easy condition in American soya digam prices, according to sources. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, Cottonseed, Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Linseed, Rapeseed, Castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices moved down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) here on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid high moisture content arrival. No takers to soyabean oil & soymeal and weak trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also affected sentiment. About 5,000 soyabean bags reported for auction in Nagpur APMC, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 23,000-27,800 23,300-28,100 -- (Available price) Market delivery 23,100-27,900 23,400-28,200 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 28,500-29,000 28,500-29,200 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 4,000 22,000-28,000 Amravati 2,000 22,500-27,500 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 2,000 23,000-28,500 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., Akola - 28,900, Washim – 28,800, Dhulia – 29,250, Hingoli – 29,200, Jalna – 28,700, Koosnoor – 29,200, Malkapur – 28,400, Latur – 29,000, Nanded – 29,100, Solapur – 29,100, Sangli – 28,500. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton (100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,400-5,800 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,500 Dhan 4,300 1,800-2,175 1,800-2,225 Cotton n.a. n.a. 4,250 NAGPUR Tuesday’s open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 758 758 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 718 718 Cottonseed refined 750 750 Cottonseed solvent 730 730 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,020 1,020 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,610 1,610 Sunflower oil refined 780 780 Linseed oil 770 770 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,280 1,280 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,500 1,500 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 3,000 3,000 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 758 758 Soyoil Solvent 720 720 Cottonseed refined 750 750 Cottonseed solvent 730 730 AKOLA Soyoil refined 758 758 Soyoil Solvent 718 718 Cottonseed refined oil 750 750 Cottonseed solvent 730 730 DHULIA Soyoil refined 761 761 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 760 760 JALNA Soyoil refined 757 757 NANDED Soyoil refined 730 730 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 760, Baramati – 765, Latur - 760, Parbhani – 762, Koosnoor – 762, Solapur – 735, Sangli – 765. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Tuesday’s open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 21,500-22,000 21,500-22,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 22,700 Akola – 21,900, Washim – 21,900, Dhulia – 22,800, Hingoli – 23,000, Jalna – 22,900, Nandurbar – 22,600, Khamgaon – 21,500, Latur – 23,200, Nanded – 23,000, Parbhani – 22,700, Solapur – 22,800, Supa – n.a., Dharwad – 22,800, Sangli – 23,500 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 32.0 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 18.0 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 32 and 2019 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. * * * * * *