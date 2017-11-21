FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- November 21, 2017
#Domestic News
November 21, 2017 / 8:41 AM / Updated a day ago

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- November 21, 2017

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-November 21

Nagpur, Nov 21 (Reuters) – There was negligible change in the edible oil pattern of trading in
the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today as prices hovered around last levels in absence
of any worthwhile moving factors. Restricted arrivals against sporadic demand mainly kept major
oil prices unaltered. No trader was in mood for any commitment because of weak trend in
Malaysian palm oil and easy condition in American soya digam prices, according to sources.

                       *****
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
  
  * Soyabean, Cottonseed, Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Linseed, Rapeseed, Castor 
    and coconut KP oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. 
  * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here.
    
   SOYMEAL

  * Soymeal prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor. 
         
   SOYABEAN
  * Soyabean prices moved down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing 
    Committee (APMC) here on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid 
    high moisture content arrival. No takers to soyabean oil & soymeal and weak trend in 
    Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also affected sentiment.
    About 5,000 soyabean bags reported for auction in Nagpur APMC, according to sources.  

 Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
                           -----Soybean yellow-----       Soybean black
               Available          Previous
                       Auction price    (Auction price)
    Market delivery    23,000-27,800       23,300-28,100         --
    (Available price)
    Market delivery    23,100-27,900       23,400-28,200          --
    (Traders price)
    Plant delivery     28,500-29,000       28,500-29,200          --

    Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) 
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources.
                         Deliveries          Available prices
    Hinganghat             n.a.                   n.a.
    Akola                  4,000               22,000-28,000
    Amravati               2,000               22,500-27,500 
    Khamgaon               n.a.                   n.a.
    Wardha                 2,000            23,000-28,500 
    Arvi                   n.a.                   n.a.
    Umred                  n.a.                   n.a.
    Chandrapur             n.a.            n.a 

    Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., 
    Akola - 28,900, Washim – 28,800, Dhulia – 29,250, Hingoli – 29,200, 
    Jalna – 28,700, Koosnoor – 29,200, Malkapur – 28,400, Latur – 29,000, 
    Nanded – 29,100, Solapur – 29,100, Sangli – 28,500.
        
    Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton
(100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:

                        Deliveries    Available prices    Previous close
    Sunflower              n.a.            n.a.                2,400-2,600
    Groundnut              n.a.            n.a.                700-900
    Linseed                n.a.            n.a.           4,300-4,600
    Castor                 n.a.            n.a.            2,850-3,000
    Rapeseed               n.a.            n.a.                1,520-1,625
    Til                    n.a.                n.a.                7,500-8,000
    Dhaniya                n.a.            n.a.           5,400-5,800 
    Bajra                  n.a.            n.a.               n.a.
    Gavarani Corn          n.a.           n.a.             1,350-1,500
    Dhan            4,300              1,800-2,175      1,800-2,225
    Cotton            n.a.              n.a.             4,250

                                                                        
        NAGPUR
                              
                                Tuesday’s open   Previous close   
   
    Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery         758            758
    Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery         718            718    
    Cottonseed refined                             750            750
    Cottonseed solvent                             730            730
    Groundnut oil (loose)                          1,020          1,020
    Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre)               1,610          1,610
    Sunflower oil refined                          780            780
    Linseed oil                                    770            770
    Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg)                       1,280          1,280
    Castor oil (for 15 kg)                         1,500          1,500
    Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg)                     3,000          3,000

    AMRAVATI
    Soyoil refined                                 758            758
    Soyoil Solvent                                 720            720
    Cottonseed refined                             750            750
    Cottonseed solvent                             730            730

    AKOLA
    Soyoil refined                                 758            758
    Soyoil Solvent                                 718            718        
    Cottonseed refined oil                         750          750 
    Cottonseed solvent                             730            730

    DHULIA
    Soyoil refined                                 761            761
  
    AURANGABAD
    Soyoil refined 
                                                760            760
    JALNA
    Soyoil refined 
                                                   757            757
    NANDED
    Soyoil refined                                 730            730
   
    Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 760, 
    Baramati – 765, Latur - 760, Parbhani – 762, Koosnoor – 762, Solapur – 735, 
    Sangli – 765.
                                     
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne

                  Tuesday’s open     Previous Close
    Soymeal (Nagpur)                  21,500-22,000     21,500-22,000
      
    Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 22,700 
    Akola – 21,900, Washim – 21,900, Dhulia – 22,800, Hingoli – 23,000, 
    Jalna – 22,900, Nandurbar – 22,600, Khamgaon – 21,500, Latur – 23,200, 
    Nanded – 23,000, Parbhani – 22,700, Solapur – 22,800, Supa – n.a., 
    Dharwad – 22,800, Sangli – 23,500

WEATHER (NAGPUR)  
Maximum temp. 32.0 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 18.0 degree Celsius 
Rainfall : Nil
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 32 and 2019
degree Celsius respectively.

Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.


            *    *     *    *    *    *

