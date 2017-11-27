FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- November 27, 2017
Sections
Featured
Ivanka Trump calls for closing gender gap in business
TOP NEWS
Ivanka Trump calls for closing gender gap in business
Army's role in focus as Islamists end blasphemy blockade
Pakistan
Army's role in focus as Islamists end blasphemy blockade
U.N. seeks report on rapes, deaths of Rohingya women
MYANMAR
U.N. seeks report on rapes, deaths of Rohingya women
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Domestic News
November 27, 2017 / 9:29 AM / 2 days ago

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- November 27, 2017

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-November 27

Nagpur, Nov 27 (Reuters) – Soyabean oil today declined in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra
on stockists selling looking towards month ending, driven by weak global cues. Fall in demand
from millers and retailers also put pressure on soyabean oil. Besides, sufficient stocks, sharp
fall on NCDEX and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil also affected sentiment in thin
trading activity, sources said Monday.


                       *****
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
  
  * Cottonseed, Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Sunflower, Linseed, 
    Rapeseed, Castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. 
  * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here.
    
   SOYMEAL

  * Soymeal prices today firmed up here on increased demand from South-based traders. 
    Fresh rise in overseas soyameal prices also boosted sentiment. 
         
   SOYABEAN
  * Soyabean prices reported down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing 
    Committee (APMC) here on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid 
    high moisture content arrival. Easy condition in soyabean oil and fresh fall in 
    Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also affected sentiment.
    About 3,000 soyabean bags reported for auction in Nagpur APMC, according to sources.  

 Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
                           -----Soybean yellow-----       Soybean black
               Available          Previous
                       Auction price    (Auction price)
    Market delivery    24,000-29,000       24,000-29,300         --
    (Available price)
    Market delivery    24,100-29,100       24,100-29,400          --
    (Traders price)
    Plant delivery     28,500-30,000       28,500-30,000          --

    Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) 
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources.
                         Deliveries          Available prices
    Hinganghat             n.a.                   n.a.
    Akola                  2,000               23,500-28,500
    Amravati               2,000               24,000-28,700 
    Khamgaon               n.a.                   n.a.
    Wardha                 1,500            23,700-28,500 
    Arvi                   n.a.                   n.a.
    Umred                  n.a.                   n.a.
    Chandrapur             n.a.            n.a 

    Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., 
    Akola - 29,100, Washim – 28,000, Dhulia – 30,100, Hingoli – 30,400, 
    Jalna – 28,500, Koosnoor – 29,100, Malkapur – 28,400, Latur – 29,800, 
    Nanded – 29,500, Solapur – 29,500, Sangli – 28,500.
        
    Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton
(100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:

                        Deliveries    Available prices    Previous close
    Sunflower              n.a.            n.a.                2,400-2,600
    Groundnut              n.a.            n.a.                700-900
    Linseed                n.a.            n.a.           4,300-4,600
    Castor                 n.a.            n.a.            2,850-3,000
    Rapeseed               n.a.            n.a.                1,520-1,625
    Til                    n.a.                n.a.                7,500-8,000
    Dhaniya                n.a.            n.a.           5,400-5,800 
    Bajra                  n.a.            n.a.               n.a.
    Gavarani Corn          n.a.           n.a.             1,350-1,500
    Dhan            6,500              1,800-2,101      1,850-2,200
    Cotton            n.a.              n.a.             4,250

                                                                        
        NAGPUR
                              
                                Monday’s open   Previous close   
   
    Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery         758            760
    Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery         718            720    
    Cottonseed refined                             755            755
    Cottonseed solvent                             735            735
    Groundnut oil (loose)                          1,020          1,020
    Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre)               1,610          1,610
    Sunflower oil refined                          780            780
    Linseed oil                                    780            780
    Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg)                       1,280          1,280
    Castor oil (for 15 kg)                         1,500          1,500
    Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg)                     3,030          3,030

    AMRAVATI
    Soyoil refined                                 756            758
    Soyoil Solvent                                 716            718
    Cottonseed refined                             755            755
    Cottonseed solvent                             735            735

    AKOLA
    Soyoil refined                                 755            758
    Soyoil Solvent                                 715            718        
    Cottonseed refined oil                         755          755 
    Cottonseed solvent                             735            735

    DHULIA
    Soyoil refined                                 753            756
  
    AURANGABAD
    Soyoil refined 
                                                763            765
    JALNA
    Soyoil refined 
                                                   759            761
    NANDED
    Soyoil refined                                 733            735
   
    Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 761, 
    Baramati – 765, Latur - 763, Parbhani – 764, Koosnoor – 765, Solapur – 760, 
    Sangli – 762.
                                     
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne

                  Monday’s open     Previous Close
    Soymeal (Nagpur)                  22,000-22,500        21,800-22,300
      
    Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 22,700 
    Akola – 22,000, Washim – 21,900, Dhulia – 23,700, Hingoli – 23,500, 
    Jalna – 22,900, Nandurbar – 23,400, Khamgaon – 21,500, Latur – 23,800, 
    Nanded – 23,000, Parbhani – 22,700, Solapur – 23,500, Supa – n.a., 
    Dharwad – 24,000, Sangli – 24,000

WEATHER (NAGPUR)  
Maximum temp. 30.9 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 10.6 degree Celsius 
Rainfall : Nil
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 31 and 11 degree
Celsius respectively.

Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.


            *    *     *    *    *    *

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.