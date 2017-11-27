Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- November 27, 2017

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-November 27 Nagpur, Nov 27 (Reuters) – Soyabean oil today declined in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on stockists selling looking towards month ending, driven by weak global cues. Fall in demand from millers and retailers also put pressure on soyabean oil. Besides, sufficient stocks, sharp fall on NCDEX and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil also affected sentiment in thin trading activity, sources said Monday. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Sunflower, Linseed, Rapeseed, Castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today firmed up here on increased demand from South-based traders. Fresh rise in overseas soyameal prices also boosted sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices reported down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) here on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid high moisture content arrival. Easy condition in soyabean oil and fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also affected sentiment. About 3,000 soyabean bags reported for auction in Nagpur APMC, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 24,000-29,000 24,000-29,300 -- (Available price) Market delivery 24,100-29,100 24,100-29,400 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 28,500-30,000 28,500-30,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 2,000 23,500-28,500 Amravati 2,000 24,000-28,700 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 1,500 23,700-28,500 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., Akola - 29,100, Washim – 28,000, Dhulia – 30,100, Hingoli – 30,400, Jalna – 28,500, Koosnoor – 29,100, Malkapur – 28,400, Latur – 29,800, Nanded – 29,500, Solapur – 29,500, Sangli – 28,500. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton (100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,400-5,800 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,500 Dhan 6,500 1,800-2,101 1,850-2,200 Cotton n.a. n.a. 4,250 NAGPUR Monday’s open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 758 760 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 718 720 Cottonseed refined 755 755 Cottonseed solvent 735 735 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,020 1,020 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,610 1,610 Sunflower oil refined 780 780 Linseed oil 780 780 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,280 1,280 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,500 1,500 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 3,030 3,030 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 756 758 Soyoil Solvent 716 718 Cottonseed refined 755 755 Cottonseed solvent 735 735 AKOLA Soyoil refined 755 758 Soyoil Solvent 715 718 Cottonseed refined oil 755 755 Cottonseed solvent 735 735 DHULIA Soyoil refined 753 756 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 763 765 JALNA Soyoil refined 759 761 NANDED Soyoil refined 733 735 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 761, Baramati – 765, Latur - 763, Parbhani – 764, Koosnoor – 765, Solapur – 760, Sangli – 762. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Monday’s open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 22,000-22,500 21,800-22,300 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 22,700 Akola – 22,000, Washim – 21,900, Dhulia – 23,700, Hingoli – 23,500, Jalna – 22,900, Nandurbar – 23,400, Khamgaon – 21,500, Latur – 23,800, Nanded – 23,000, Parbhani – 22,700, Solapur – 23,500, Supa – n.a., Dharwad – 24,000, Sangli – 24,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 30.9 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 10.6 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 31 and 11 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. * * * * * *