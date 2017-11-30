Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- November 30, 2017

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-November 30 Nagpur, Nov 30 (Reuters) – Soyabean oil today suffered heavily in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on stockists selling looking towards March ending, driven by higher imports amid weak global cues. Fall in demand from millers and retailers also put pressure on soyabean oil. Besides, sufficient stocks, sharp fall on NCDEX and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil also affected sentiment in thin trading activity, sources said Thursday. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Sunflower, Linseed, castor, Rapeseed and Coconut KP oil ruled steady here in thin trading activity. * Traders expect further fall in Soyabean oil here. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices reported down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) here on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid high moisture content arrival. Fresh fall in Soyabean oil, weak trend in soymeal in other regions and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also affected sentiment. About 3,500 soyabean bags reported for auction in Nagpur APMC, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 24,000-28,500 24,500-29,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 24,100-29,600 24,600-29,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 28,500-30,000 28,500-30,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 2,000 24,200-28,700 Amravati 2,000 24,000-29,000 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 1,500 23,900-28,500 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., Akola - 29,700, Washim – 29,500, Dhulia – 30,100, Hingoli – 30,300, Jalna – 29,800, Koosnoor – 30,200, Malkapur – 28,400, Latur – 29,800, Nanded – 29,000, Solapur – 29,800, Sangli – 28,500. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton (100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,400-5,800 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,050-1,400 Dhan 5,000 1,800-2,120 1,700-2,140 Cotton n.a. n.a. 4,250 NAGPUR Thursday’s open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 750 756 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 710 715 Cottonseed refined 755 755 Cottonseed solvent 735 735 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,020 1,020 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,610 1,610 Sunflower oil refined 780 780 Linseed oil 790 780 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,280 1,280 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,520 1,520 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 3,050 3,050 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 752 756 Soyoil Solvent 712 716 Cottonseed refined 755 755 Cottonseed solvent 735 735 AKOLA Soyoil refined 752 755 Soyoil Solvent 712 715 Cottonseed refined oil 755 755 Cottonseed solvent 735 735 DHULIA Soyoil refined 752 754 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 757 760 JALNA Soyoil refined 752 755 NANDED Soyoil refined 729 733 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 754, Baramati – 758, Latur - 753, Parbhani – 754, Koosnoor – 755, Solapur – 750, Sangli – 752. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Thursday’s open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 22,500-23,000 22,500-23,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 22,700 Akola – 22,900, Washim – 22,900, Dhulia – 23,500, Hingoli – 23,500, Jalna – 22,900, Nandurbar – 23,200, Khamgaon – 21,500, Latur – 23,800, Nanded – 23,000, Parbhani – 22,700, Solapur – 24,000, Supa – n.a., Dharwad – 24,300, Sangli – 23,600 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 30.9 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 12.5 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 31 and 12 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. * * * * * *