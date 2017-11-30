FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- November 30, 2017
#Domestic News
November 30, 2017 / 8:33 AM / a day ago

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- November 30, 2017

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-November 30

Nagpur, Nov 30 (Reuters) – Soyabean oil today suffered heavily in Vidarbha region of Western
Maharashtra on stockists selling looking towards March ending, driven by higher imports amid
weak global cues. Fall in demand from millers and retailers also put pressure on soyabean oil.
Besides, sufficient stocks, sharp fall on NCDEX and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean
oil also affected sentiment in thin trading activity, sources said Thursday.


                       *****
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
  
  * Cottonseed, Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Sunflower, Linseed, castor, 
    Rapeseed and Coconut KP oil ruled steady here in thin trading activity. 
  * Traders expect further fall in Soyabean oil here.
    
   SOYMEAL

  * Soymeal prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor. 
         
   SOYABEAN
  * Soyabean prices reported down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing 
    Committee (APMC) here on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid high moisture 
    content arrival. Fresh fall in Soyabean oil, weak trend in soymeal in other regions 
    and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also affected sentiment.
    About 3,500 soyabean bags reported for auction in Nagpur APMC, according to sources.  

 Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
                           -----Soybean yellow-----       Soybean black
               Available          Previous
                       Auction price    (Auction price)
    Market delivery    24,000-28,500       24,500-29,000         --
    (Available price)
    Market delivery    24,100-29,600       24,600-29,100          --
    (Traders price)
    Plant delivery     28,500-30,000       28,500-30,000          --

    Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) 
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources.
                         Deliveries          Available prices
    Hinganghat             n.a.                   n.a.
    Akola                  2,000               24,200-28,700
    Amravati               2,000               24,000-29,000 
    Khamgaon               n.a.                   n.a.
    Wardha                 1,500            23,900-28,500 
    Arvi                   n.a.                   n.a.
    Umred                  n.a.                   n.a.
    Chandrapur             n.a.            n.a 

    Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., 
    Akola - 29,700, Washim – 29,500, Dhulia – 30,100, Hingoli – 30,300, 
    Jalna – 29,800, Koosnoor – 30,200, Malkapur – 28,400, Latur – 29,800, 
    Nanded – 29,000, Solapur – 29,800, Sangli – 28,500.
        
    Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton
(100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:

                        Deliveries    Available prices    Previous close
    Sunflower              n.a.            n.a.                2,400-2,600
    Groundnut              n.a.            n.a.                700-900
    Linseed                n.a.            n.a.           4,300-4,600
    Castor                 n.a.            n.a.            2,850-3,000
    Rapeseed               n.a.            n.a.                1,520-1,625
    Til                    n.a.                n.a.                7,500-8,000
    Dhaniya                n.a.            n.a.           5,400-5,800 
    Bajra                  n.a.            n.a.               n.a.
    Gavarani Corn          n.a.           n.a.             1,050-1,400
    Dhan            5,000              1,800-2,120      1,700-2,140
    Cotton            n.a.              n.a.             4,250

                                                                        
        NAGPUR
                              
                                Thursday’s open   Previous close   
   
    Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery         750            756
    Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery         710            715    
    Cottonseed refined                             755            755
    Cottonseed solvent                             735            735
    Groundnut oil (loose)                          1,020          1,020
    Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre)               1,610          1,610
    Sunflower oil refined                          780            780
    Linseed oil                                    790            780
    Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg)                       1,280          1,280
    Castor oil (for 15 kg)                         1,520          1,520
    Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg)                     3,050          3,050

    AMRAVATI
    Soyoil refined                                 752            756
    Soyoil Solvent                                 712            716
    Cottonseed refined                             755            755
    Cottonseed solvent                             735            735

    AKOLA
    Soyoil refined                                 752            755
    Soyoil Solvent                                 712            715        
    Cottonseed refined oil                         755          755 
    Cottonseed solvent                             735            735

    DHULIA
    Soyoil refined                                 752            754
  
    AURANGABAD
    Soyoil refined 
                                                757            760
    JALNA
    Soyoil refined 
                                                   752            755
    NANDED
    Soyoil refined                                 729            733
   
    Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 754, 
    Baramati – 758, Latur - 753, Parbhani – 754, Koosnoor – 755, Solapur – 750, 
    Sangli – 752.
                                     
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne

                  Thursday’s open     Previous Close
    Soymeal (Nagpur)                  22,500-23,000       22,500-23,000
      
    Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 22,700 
    Akola – 22,900, Washim – 22,900, Dhulia – 23,500, Hingoli – 23,500, 
    Jalna – 22,900, Nandurbar – 23,200, Khamgaon – 21,500, Latur – 23,800, 
    Nanded – 23,000, Parbhani – 22,700, Solapur – 24,000, Supa – n.a., 
    Dharwad – 24,300, Sangli – 23,600

WEATHER (NAGPUR)  
Maximum temp. 30.9 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 12.5 degree Celsius 
Rainfall : Nil
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 31 and 12 degree
Celsius respectively.

Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.


            *    *     *    *    *    *

