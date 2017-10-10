Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- October 10, 2017

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-October 10 Nagpur, Oct 10 (Reuters) – The slide in Soyabean oil prices continued unabated in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra for second day today on persistent selling by stockists amid good supply from producing regions and weak trends in overseas markets. Sentiment turned bearish as Malaysian palim reported down. Fresh fall on NCDEX in soyabean oil and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh edible oil prices also affected sentiment, according to sources. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Sunflower refined, Linseed, Rapeseed, Castor and Coconut KP oil ruled steady here in thin trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor. Easy condition in overseas soymeal prices also affected trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices reported down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid high moisture content arrival. Fresh fall in soyabean oil, no takers to soymeal and downward trend Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also pulled down prices in limited deals. About 2,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 24,000-26,800 24,000-27,100 -- (Available price) Market delivery 24,100-26,900 24,100-27,200 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 28,500-30,000 28,500-30,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 2,000 24,300-26,500 Amravati 1,000 24,000-27,000 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 1,000 24,100-27,000 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., Akola - 30,000, Washim – 30,300, Dhulia – 30,200, Hingoli – 30,200, Jalna – 30,100, Koosnoor – 30,300, Malkapur – 30,200, Latur – 30,200, Nanded – 30,200, Solapur – 30,200, Sangli – 30,400. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton (100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,400-5,800 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,500 Dhan n.a. n.a. 2,200-2,250 Cotton n.a. n.a. 4,950-5,025 NAGPUR Tuesday’s open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 706 710 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 666 670 Cottonseed refined 730 730 Cottonseed solvent 710 710 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,000 1,000 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,600 1,600 Sunflower oil refined 750 750 Linseed oil 790 790 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,190 1,190 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,620 1,620 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,950 2,950 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 705 709 Soyoil Solvent 665 669 Cottonseed refined 730 730 Cottonseed solvent 710 710 AKOLA Soyoil refined 705 710 Soyoil Solvent 665 668 Cottonseed refined oil 730 730 Cottonseed solvent 710 710 DHULIA Soyoil refined 711 713 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 710 714 JALNA Soyoil refined 713 717 NANDED Soyoil refined 712 714 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 714, Baramati – 712, Latur - 714, Parbhani – 712, Koosnoor – 710, Solapur – 715, Sangli – 714. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Tuesday’s open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 23,800-24,300 23,800-24,300 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 24,000 Akola – 24,300, Washim – 24,300, Dhulia – 24,100, Hingoli – 24,500, Jalna – 24,000, Nandurbar – 24,000, Khamgaon – 23,500, Latur – 24,300, Nanded – 24,400, Parbhani – 24,300, Solapur – 24,400, Supa – n.a., Dharwad – 24,900, Sangli – 25,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 29.4 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 23.3 degree Celsius Rainfall : 19.3 FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky with a few spells of rains or thundershowers. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 30 and 23 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. * * * * * *