Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- October 10, 2017
#Domestic News
October 10, 2017 / 9:35 AM / 7 days ago

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- October 10, 2017

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-October 10

Nagpur, Oct 10 (Reuters) – The slide in Soyabean oil prices continued unabated in Vidarbha
region of Western Maharashtra for second day today on persistent selling by stockists amid good
supply from producing regions and weak trends in overseas markets. Sentiment turned bearish as
Malaysian palim reported down. Fresh fall on NCDEX in soyabean oil and downward trend in Madhya
Pradesh edible oil prices also affected sentiment, according to sources.

                       *****
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS

  * Cottonseed, Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Sunflower refined, Linseed, Rapeseed, 
    Castor and Coconut KP oil ruled steady here in thin trading activity. 
  * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here.
    
   SOYMEAL

  * Soymeal prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor. Easy condition in 
    overseas soymeal prices also affected trading activity.
         
   SOYABEAN
  * Soyabean prices reported down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing 
    Committee (APMC) on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid high moisture 
    content  arrival. Fresh fall in soyabean oil, no takers to soymeal and downward trend 
    Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also pulled down prices in limited deals.
    About 2,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to sources.  

 Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
                           -----Soybean yellow-----       Soybean black
               Available          Previous
                       Auction price    (Auction price)
    Market delivery    24,000-26,800       24,000-27,100         --
    (Available price)
    Market delivery    24,100-26,900       24,100-27,200          --
    (Traders price)
    Plant delivery     28,500-30,000       28,500-30,000          --

    Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) 
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources.
                         Deliveries          Available prices
    Hinganghat             n.a.                   n.a.
    Akola                  2,000               24,300-26,500
    Amravati               1,000               24,000-27,000 
    Khamgaon               n.a.                   n.a.
    Wardha                 1,000            24,100-27,000 
    Arvi                   n.a.                   n.a.
    Umred                  n.a.                   n.a.
    Chandrapur             n.a.            n.a 

    Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., 
    Akola - 30,000, Washim – 30,300, Dhulia – 30,200, Hingoli – 30,200, 
    Jalna – 30,100, Koosnoor – 30,300, Malkapur – 30,200, Latur – 30,200, 
    Nanded – 30,200, Solapur – 30,200, Sangli – 30,400.
        
    Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton
(100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:

                        Deliveries    Available prices    Previous close
    Sunflower              n.a.            n.a.                2,400-2,600
    Groundnut              n.a.            n.a.                700-900
    Linseed                n.a.            n.a.           4,300-4,600
    Castor                 n.a.            n.a.            2,850-3,000
    Rapeseed               n.a.            n.a.                1,520-1,625
    Til                    n.a.                n.a.                7,500-8,000
    Dhaniya                n.a.            n.a.           5,400-5,800 
    Bajra                  n.a.            n.a.               n.a.
    Gavarani Corn          n.a.           n.a.             1,350-1,500
    Dhan            n.a.                n.a.             2,200-2,250
    Cotton            n.a.              n.a.             4,950-5,025

                                                                        
        NAGPUR
                              
                                Tuesday’s open   Previous close   
   
    Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery         706            710
    Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery         666            670    
    Cottonseed refined                             730            730
    Cottonseed solvent                             710            710
    Groundnut oil (loose)                          1,000          1,000
    Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre)               1,600          1,600
    Sunflower oil refined                          750            750
    Linseed oil                                    790            790
    Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg)                       1,190          1,190
    Castor oil (for 15 kg)                         1,620          1,620
    Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg)                     2,950          2,950

    AMRAVATI
    Soyoil refined                                 705            709
    Soyoil Solvent                                 665            669
    Cottonseed refined                             730            730
    Cottonseed solvent                             710            710

    AKOLA
    Soyoil refined                                 705            710
    Soyoil Solvent                                 665            668        
    Cottonseed refined oil                         730          730 
    Cottonseed solvent                             710            710

    DHULIA
    Soyoil refined                                 711            713
  
    AURANGABAD
    Soyoil refined 
                                                710            714
    JALNA
    Soyoil refined 
                                                   713            717
    NANDED
    Soyoil refined                                 712            714
   
    Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 714, 
    Baramati – 712, Latur - 714, Parbhani – 712, Koosnoor – 710, Solapur – 715, 
    Sangli – 714.
                                     
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne

                  Tuesday’s open       Previous Close
    Soymeal (Nagpur)                  23,800-24,300          23,800-24,300
      
    Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 24,000 
    Akola – 24,300, Washim – 24,300, Dhulia – 24,100, Hingoli – 24,500, 
    Jalna – 24,000, Nandurbar – 24,000, Khamgaon – 23,500, Latur – 24,300, 
    Nanded – 24,400, Parbhani – 24,300, Solapur – 24,400, Supa – n.a., 
    Dharwad – 24,900, Sangli – 25,000

WEATHER (NAGPUR)  
Maximum temp. 29.4 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 23.3 degree Celsius 
Rainfall : 19.3
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky with a few spells of rains or thundershowers. Maximum and minimum
temperature would be around and 30 and 23 degree Celsius respectively.

Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.


            *    *     *    *    *    *

