Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- October 11, 2017

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-October 11 Nagpur, Oct 11 (Reuters) – Barring a sharp fall in Rapeseed oil in non-edible section, major edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Slackness in demand from millers and retailers against adequate stocks mainly pulled Rapeseed oil prices down. Trading activity in major edible and non-edible oils reported weak as no trader was in mood for any commitment because of fresh fall in international edible oil prices. Easy condition in Soybean oil on NCDEX also affected sentiment, sources said Wednesday. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, Cottonseed, Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Sunflower refined, Linseed, Castor and Coconut KP oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible and non-edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today showed weak tendency in absence of buyers amid ample stock in ready position. NAGPUR Wednesday’s open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 706 706 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 666 666 Cottonseed refined 730 730 Cottonseed solvent 710 710 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,000 1,000 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,600 1,600 Sunflower oil refined 750 750 Linseed oil 790 790 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,180 1,200 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,620 1,620 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,950 2,950 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 705 705 Soyoil Solvent 665 665 Cottonseed refined 730 730 Cottonseed solvent 710 710 AKOLA Soyoil refined 705 705 Soyoil Solvent 665 665 Cottonseed refined oil 730 730 Cottonseed solvent 710 710 DHULIA Soyoil refined 711 711 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 710 710 JALNA Soyoil refined 713 713 NANDED Soyoil refined 712 712 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 714, Baramati – 712, Latur - 714, Parbhani – 712, Koosnoor – 710, Solapur – 715, Sangli – 714. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday’s open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 23,700-24,200 23,800-24,300 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 24,000 Akola – 24,200, Washim – 24,200, Dhulia – 24,100, Hingoli – 23,000, Jalna – 24,000, Nandurbar – 24,000, Khamgaon – 23,500, Latur – 24,000, Nanded – 24,400, Parbhani – 24,300, Solapur – 24,200, Supa – n.a., Dharwad – 24,400, Sangli – 25,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 31.4 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 23.9 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rains or thundershowers. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 31 and 24 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. ATTN : Soyabean mandi and wholesale foodgrain market of Nagpur APMC are officially open but no trading activity was reported because of election of soyabean and foodgrain traders body. * * * * * *