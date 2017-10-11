FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- October 11, 2017
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
Google launches advanced Gmail security features
#Domestic News
October 11, 2017 / 9:02 AM / in 6 days

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- October 11, 2017

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-October 11

Nagpur, Oct 11 (Reuters) – Barring a sharp fall in Rapeseed oil in non-edible section, major
edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in
the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Slackness in demand from millers and retailers
against adequate stocks mainly pulled Rapeseed oil prices down. Trading activity in major edible
and non-edible oils reported weak as no trader was in mood for any commitment because of fresh
fall in international edible oil prices. Easy condition in Soybean oil on NCDEX also affected
sentiment, sources said Wednesday.

                       *****
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS

  * Soyabean, Cottonseed, Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Sunflower refined, Linseed, 
    Castor and Coconut KP oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. 
  * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible and non-edible oils here.
    
   SOYMEAL

  * Soymeal prices today showed weak tendency in absence of buyers amid ample stock in 
    ready position.
         
                                                                        
        NAGPUR
                              
                                Wednesday’s open   Previous close   
   
    Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery         706            706
    Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery         666            666    
    Cottonseed refined                             730            730
    Cottonseed solvent                             710            710
    Groundnut oil (loose)                          1,000          1,000
    Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre)               1,600          1,600
    Sunflower oil refined                          750            750
    Linseed oil                                    790            790
    Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg)                       1,180          1,200
    Castor oil (for 15 kg)                         1,620          1,620
    Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg)                     2,950          2,950

    AMRAVATI
    Soyoil refined                                 705            705
    Soyoil Solvent                                 665            665
    Cottonseed refined                             730            730
    Cottonseed solvent                             710            710

    AKOLA
    Soyoil refined                                 705            705
    Soyoil Solvent                                 665            665        
    Cottonseed refined oil                         730          730 
    Cottonseed solvent                             710            710

    DHULIA
    Soyoil refined                                 711            711
  
    AURANGABAD
    Soyoil refined 
                                                710            710
    JALNA
    Soyoil refined 
                                                   713            713
    NANDED
    Soyoil refined                                 712            712
   
    Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 714, 
    Baramati – 712, Latur - 714, Parbhani – 712, Koosnoor – 710, Solapur – 715, 
    Sangli – 714.
                                     
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne

                  Wednesday’s open       Previous Close
    Soymeal (Nagpur)                  23,700-24,200          23,800-24,300
      
    Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 24,000 
    Akola – 24,200, Washim – 24,200, Dhulia – 24,100, Hingoli – 23,000, 
    Jalna – 24,000, Nandurbar – 24,000, Khamgaon – 23,500, Latur – 24,000, 
    Nanded – 24,400, Parbhani – 24,300, Solapur – 24,200, Supa – n.a., 
    Dharwad – 24,400, Sangli – 25,000

WEATHER (NAGPUR)  
Maximum temp. 31.4 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 23.9 degree Celsius 
Rainfall : Nil
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rains or thundershowers. Maximum and
minimum temperature would be around and 31 and 24 degree Celsius respectively.

Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.

ATTN : Soyabean mandi and wholesale foodgrain market of Nagpur APMC are officially open but no
trading activity was reported because of election of soyabean and foodgrain traders body.


            *    *     *    *    *    *

