Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- October 12, 2017
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
#Domestic News
October 12, 2017 / 8:33 AM / 6 days ago

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- October 12, 2017

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-October 12

Nagpur, Oct 12 (Reuters) – Soyabean oil prices today received a sever jolt in Vidarbha region of
Western Maharashtra on stockists selling, driven by higher imports. Fall in demand from millers
and retailers because of good supply also put pressure on soyabean oil. Besides, sufficient
stocks and sharp fall in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil also affected sentiment. Trading activity
in other edible and non-edible oils reported weak as no trader was in mood for any commitment
because of sharp rise Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam prices, sources said Thursday.



                       *****
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS

  * Cottonseed, Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Sunflower refined, Linseed, Rapeseed, 
    Castor and Coconut KP oil ruled steady here in thin trading activity. 
  * Traders expect further fall in soyabean oil here
    
   SOYMEAL

  * Soymeal prices today declined further here in absence of buyers amid good supply from 
    crushing plants. Easy condition in overseas soymeal prices also affected prices here.
         
   SOYABEAN
  * Soyabean prices showed weak tendency in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing 
    Committee (APMC) on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid high moisture 
    content  arrival. Continuous fall in soyabean oil, weak trend in soymeal and downward 
    condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also affected sentiment in thin trading 
    activity.
    About 2,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to sources.  

 Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
                           -----Soybean yellow-----       Soybean black
               Available          Previous
                       Auction price    (Auction price)
    Market delivery    24,000-26,500       24,000-26,800         --
    (Available price)
    Market delivery    24,100-26,600       24,100-26,900          --
    (Traders price)
    Plant delivery     28,500-30,000       28,500-30,000          --

    Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) 
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources.
                         Deliveries          Available prices
    Hinganghat             n.a.                   n.a.
    Akola                  1,500               24,000-26,200
    Amravati               1,000               24,000-26,500 
    Khamgaon               n.a.                   n.a.
    Wardha                 1,000            23,800-26,000 
    Arvi                   n.a.                   n.a.
    Umred                  n.a.                   n.a.
    Chandrapur             n.a.            n.a 

    Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., 
    Akola - 30,000, Washim – 30,300, Dhulia – 30,200, Hingoli – 30,200, 
    Jalna – 30,100, Koosnoor – 30,300, Malkapur – 30,200, Latur – 30,200, 
    Nanded – 30,200, Solapur – 30,200, Sangli – 30,400.
        
    Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton
(100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:

                        Deliveries    Available prices    Previous close
    Sunflower              n.a.            n.a.                2,400-2,600
    Groundnut              n.a.            n.a.                700-900
    Linseed                n.a.            n.a.           4,300-4,600
    Castor                 n.a.            n.a.            2,850-3,000
    Rapeseed               n.a.            n.a.                1,520-1,625
    Til                    n.a.                n.a.                7,500-8,000
    Dhaniya                n.a.            n.a.           5,400-5,800 
    Bajra                  n.a.            n.a.               n.a.
    Gavarani Corn          n.a.           n.a.             1,350-1,500
    Dhan            n.a.                n.a.             2,200-2,250
    Cotton            n.a.              n.a.             4,950-5,025

                                                                        
        NAGPUR
                              
                                Wednesday’s open   Previous close   
   
    Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery         698            705
    Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery         658            664    
    Cottonseed refined                             730            730
    Cottonseed solvent                             710            710
    Groundnut oil (loose)                          1,000          1,000
    Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre)               1,600          1,600
    Sunflower oil refined                          750            750
    Linseed oil                                    790            790
    Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg)                       1,180          1,180
    Castor oil (for 15 kg)                         1,620          1,620
    Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg)                     2,950          2,950

    AMRAVATI
    Soyoil refined                                 697            703
    Soyoil Solvent                                 657            662
    Cottonseed refined                             730            730
    Cottonseed solvent                             710            710

    AKOLA
    Soyoil refined                                 698            703
    Soyoil Solvent                                 658            662        
    Cottonseed refined oil                         730          730 
    Cottonseed solvent                             710            710

    DHULIA
    Soyoil refined                                 705            708
  
    AURANGABAD
    Soyoil refined 
                                                703            707
    JALNA
    Soyoil refined 
                                                   707            710
    NANDED
    Soyoil refined                                 707            712
   
    Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 709, 
    Baramati – 708, Latur - 708, Parbhani – 706, Koosnoor – 706, Solapur – 707, 
    Sangli – 709.
                                     
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne

                  Wednesday’s open       Previous Close
    Soymeal (Nagpur)                  23,500-24,000          23,700-24,200
      
    Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 24,000 
    Akola – 24,000, Washim – 24,000, Dhulia – 24,100, Hingoli – 23,200, 
    Jalna – 24,000, Nandurbar – 24,000, Khamgaon – 22,800, Latur – 24,000, 
    Nanded – 23,800, Parbhani – 24,100, Solapur – 24,200, Supa – n.a., 
    Dharwad – 24,400, Sangli – 24,000

WEATHER (NAGPUR)  
Maximum temp. 31.4 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 23.9 degree Celsius 
Rainfall : Nil
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rains or thundershowers. Maximum and
minimum temperature would be around and 31 and 24 degree Celsius respectively.

Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.


            *    *     *    *    *    *

