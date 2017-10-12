Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- October 12, 2017

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-October 12 Nagpur, Oct 12 (Reuters) – Soyabean oil prices today received a sever jolt in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on stockists selling, driven by higher imports. Fall in demand from millers and retailers because of good supply also put pressure on soyabean oil. Besides, sufficient stocks and sharp fall in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil also affected sentiment. Trading activity in other edible and non-edible oils reported weak as no trader was in mood for any commitment because of sharp rise Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam prices, sources said Thursday. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Sunflower refined, Linseed, Rapeseed, Castor and Coconut KP oil ruled steady here in thin trading activity. * Traders expect further fall in soyabean oil here SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today declined further here in absence of buyers amid good supply from crushing plants. Easy condition in overseas soymeal prices also affected prices here. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices showed weak tendency in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid high moisture content arrival. Continuous fall in soyabean oil, weak trend in soymeal and downward condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also affected sentiment in thin trading activity. About 2,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 24,000-26,500 24,000-26,800 -- (Available price) Market delivery 24,100-26,600 24,100-26,900 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 28,500-30,000 28,500-30,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 1,500 24,000-26,200 Amravati 1,000 24,000-26,500 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 1,000 23,800-26,000 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., Akola - 30,000, Washim – 30,300, Dhulia – 30,200, Hingoli – 30,200, Jalna – 30,100, Koosnoor – 30,300, Malkapur – 30,200, Latur – 30,200, Nanded – 30,200, Solapur – 30,200, Sangli – 30,400. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton (100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,400-5,800 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,500 Dhan n.a. n.a. 2,200-2,250 Cotton n.a. n.a. 4,950-5,025 NAGPUR Wednesday’s open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 698 705 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 658 664 Cottonseed refined 730 730 Cottonseed solvent 710 710 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,000 1,000 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,600 1,600 Sunflower oil refined 750 750 Linseed oil 790 790 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,180 1,180 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,620 1,620 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,950 2,950 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 697 703 Soyoil Solvent 657 662 Cottonseed refined 730 730 Cottonseed solvent 710 710 AKOLA Soyoil refined 698 703 Soyoil Solvent 658 662 Cottonseed refined oil 730 730 Cottonseed solvent 710 710 DHULIA Soyoil refined 705 708 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 703 707 JALNA Soyoil refined 707 710 NANDED Soyoil refined 707 712 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 709, Baramati – 708, Latur - 708, Parbhani – 706, Koosnoor – 706, Solapur – 707, Sangli – 709. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday’s open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 23,500-24,000 23,700-24,200 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 24,000 Akola – 24,000, Washim – 24,000, Dhulia – 24,100, Hingoli – 23,200, Jalna – 24,000, Nandurbar – 24,000, Khamgaon – 22,800, Latur – 24,000, Nanded – 23,800, Parbhani – 24,100, Solapur – 24,200, Supa – n.a., Dharwad – 24,400, Sangli – 24,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 31.4 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 23.9 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rains or thundershowers. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 31 and 24 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. * * * * * *