Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- October 13, 2017
#Domestic News
October 13, 2017 / 8:59 AM / in 8 days

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- October 13, 2017

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-October 13

Nagpur, Oct 13 (Reuters) – Soyabean oil prices today zoomed up in Vidarbha region of Western
Maharashtra on fresh buying by Vansaspati millers for the festival season amid a firming global
trend. Sentiment also improved after as Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam recovered
smartly. Healthy rise on NCDEX, fresh hike in Madhya Pradesh soyabeal oil prices and reported
demand from South-based traders also fuelled prices, according to sources.

                       *****
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS

  * Meanwhile, Castor oil suffered heavily here in absence of buyers amid profit-taking 
    selling by stockists at higher level.  
  * Cottonseed, Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Sunflower refined, Linseed, Rapeseed, 
    and Coconut KP oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. 
  * Traders expect upward trend in Soyabean oil here.
    
   SOYMEAL

  * Soymeal prices today ruled steady here on subdued demand from local traders amid 
    ample stock in ready position.
         
   SOYABEAN
  * Soyabean prices recovered in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing 
    Committee (APMC) on renewed demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from 
    producing regions. Healthy rise in soyabean oil, upward trend on NCDEX, fresh hike in 
    Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based millers also 
    helped to push up prices.
    About 5,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to sources.  

 Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
                           -----Soybean yellow-----       Soybean black
               Available          Previous
                       Auction price    (Auction price)
    Market delivery    24,000-27,000       24,000-26,600         --
    (Available price)
    Market delivery    24,100-27,100       24,100-27,000          --
    (Traders price)
    Plant delivery     28,000-29,000       28,000-29,000          --

    Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) 
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources.
                         Deliveries          Available prices
    Hinganghat             n.a.                   n.a.
    Akola                  2,500               23,500-26,500
    Amravati               1,500               24,700-26,200 
    Khamgaon               n.a.                   n.a.
    Wardha                 1,500            23,200-26,800 
    Arvi                   n.a.                   n.a.
    Umred                  n.a.                   n.a.
    Chandrapur             n.a.            n.a 

    Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., 
    Akola - 30,000, Washim – 30,300, Dhulia – 30,200, Hingoli – 30,200, 
    Jalna – 30,100, Koosnoor – 30,300, Malkapur – 30,200, Latur – 30,200, 
    Nanded – 30,200, Solapur – 30,200, Sangli – 30,400.
        
    Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton
(100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:

                        Deliveries    Available prices    Previous close
    Sunflower              n.a.            n.a.                2,400-2,600
    Groundnut              n.a.            n.a.                700-900
    Linseed                n.a.            n.a.           4,300-4,600
    Castor                 n.a.            n.a.            2,850-3,000
    Rapeseed               n.a.            n.a.                1,520-1,625
    Til                    n.a.                n.a.                7,500-8,000
    Dhaniya                n.a.            n.a.           5,400-5,800 
    Bajra                  n.a.            n.a.               n.a.
    Gavarani Corn          n.a.           n.a.             1,350-1,500
    Dhan            n.a.                n.a.             2,200-2,250
    Cotton            n.a.              n.a.             4,950-5,025

                                                                        
        NAGPUR
                              
                                Friday’s open   Previous close   
   
    Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery         704            700
    Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery         664            660    
    Cottonseed refined                             730            730
    Cottonseed solvent                             710            710
    Groundnut oil (loose)                          1,000          1,000
    Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre)               1,600          1,600
    Sunflower oil refined                          750            750
    Linseed oil                                    790            790
    Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg)                       1,180          1,180
    Castor oil (for 15 kg)                         1,590          1,620
    Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg)                     2,950          2,950

    AMRAVATI
    Soyoil refined                                 702            697
    Soyoil Solvent                                 662            660
    Cottonseed refined                             730            730
    Cottonseed solvent                             710            710

    AKOLA
    Soyoil refined                                 703            700
    Soyoil Solvent                                 663            660        
    Cottonseed refined oil                         730          730 
    Cottonseed solvent                             710            710

    DHULIA
    Soyoil refined                                 708            704
  
    AURANGABAD
    Soyoil refined 
                                                709            705
    JALNA
    Soyoil refined 
                                                   710            707
    NANDED
    Soyoil refined                                 710            708
   
    Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 712, 
    Baramati – 711, Latur - 710, Parbhani – 709, Koosnoor – 78, Solapur – 711, 
    Sangli – 711.
                                     
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne

                  Friday’s open       Previous Close
    Soymeal (Nagpur)                  23,500-24,000          23,500-24,000
      
    Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 24,000 
    Akola – 23,500, Washim – 24,000, Dhulia – 24,100, Hingoli – 23,200, 
    Jalna – 24,000, Nandurbar – 24,000, Khamgaon – 22,800, Latur – 24,300, 
    Nanded – 23,800, Parbhani – 24,100, Solapur – 24,200, Supa – n.a., 
    Dharwad – 24,400, Sangli – 24,000

WEATHER (NAGPUR)  
Maximum temp. 33.2 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 23.8 degree Celsius 
Rainfall : Nil
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rains or thundershowers. Maximum and
minimum temperature would be around and 34 and 24 degree Celsius respectively.

Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.


            *    *     *    *    *    *

