Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- October 13, 2017

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-October 13 Nagpur, Oct 13 (Reuters) – Soyabean oil prices today zoomed up in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on fresh buying by Vansaspati millers for the festival season amid a firming global trend. Sentiment also improved after as Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam recovered smartly. Healthy rise on NCDEX, fresh hike in Madhya Pradesh soyabeal oil prices and reported demand from South-based traders also fuelled prices, according to sources. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Meanwhile, Castor oil suffered heavily here in absence of buyers amid profit-taking selling by stockists at higher level. * Cottonseed, Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Sunflower refined, Linseed, Rapeseed, and Coconut KP oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect upward trend in Soyabean oil here. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today ruled steady here on subdued demand from local traders amid ample stock in ready position. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices recovered in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) on renewed demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Healthy rise in soyabean oil, upward trend on NCDEX, fresh hike in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based millers also helped to push up prices. About 5,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 24,000-27,000 24,000-26,600 -- (Available price) Market delivery 24,100-27,100 24,100-27,000 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 28,000-29,000 28,000-29,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 2,500 23,500-26,500 Amravati 1,500 24,700-26,200 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 1,500 23,200-26,800 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., Akola - 30,000, Washim – 30,300, Dhulia – 30,200, Hingoli – 30,200, Jalna – 30,100, Koosnoor – 30,300, Malkapur – 30,200, Latur – 30,200, Nanded – 30,200, Solapur – 30,200, Sangli – 30,400. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton (100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,400-5,800 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,500 Dhan n.a. n.a. 2,200-2,250 Cotton n.a. n.a. 4,950-5,025 NAGPUR Friday’s open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 704 700 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 664 660 Cottonseed refined 730 730 Cottonseed solvent 710 710 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,000 1,000 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,600 1,600 Sunflower oil refined 750 750 Linseed oil 790 790 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,180 1,180 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,590 1,620 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,950 2,950 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 702 697 Soyoil Solvent 662 660 Cottonseed refined 730 730 Cottonseed solvent 710 710 AKOLA Soyoil refined 703 700 Soyoil Solvent 663 660 Cottonseed refined oil 730 730 Cottonseed solvent 710 710 DHULIA Soyoil refined 708 704 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 709 705 JALNA Soyoil refined 710 707 NANDED Soyoil refined 710 708 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 712, Baramati – 711, Latur - 710, Parbhani – 709, Koosnoor – 78, Solapur – 711, Sangli – 711. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Friday’s open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 23,500-24,000 23,500-24,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 24,000 Akola – 23,500, Washim – 24,000, Dhulia – 24,100, Hingoli – 23,200, Jalna – 24,000, Nandurbar – 24,000, Khamgaon – 22,800, Latur – 24,300, Nanded – 23,800, Parbhani – 24,100, Solapur – 24,200, Supa – n.a., Dharwad – 24,400, Sangli – 24,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 33.2 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 23.8 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rains or thundershowers. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 34 and 24 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. * * * * * *