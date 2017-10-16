FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- October 16, 2017
Sections
Featured
Movie Review: Secret Superstar
Bollywood
Movie Review: Secret Superstar
For some dissidents, party congress means a paid 'vacation'
China
For some dissidents, party congress means a paid 'vacation'
Our best photos from India this week
Photo Focus
Our best photos from India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Domestic News
October 16, 2017 / 8:26 AM / in 6 days

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- October 16, 2017

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-October 16

Nagpur, Oct 16 (Reuters) – Soyabean and Cottonseed oil prices today strengthened in Vidarbha
region of Western Maharashtra on increased offtake by vanaspati millers amid a firming trend in
producing regions. Buying activity in edible oils picked up as Malaysian palm oil climbed in
overseas markets. Healthy rise on NCDEX and reported demand from South-based traders also
boosted prices, sources said Monday.


                       *****
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
  
  * Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Sunflower refined, Linseed, Rapeseed, Castor
    and Coconut KP oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. 
  * Traders expect further rise in Soyabean and Cottonseed oils here.
    
   SOYMEAL

  * Soymeal prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor.
         
   SOYABEAN
  * Soyabean prices firmed up again in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing 
    Committee (APMC) on increased buying support from local crushing plants amid weak 
    supply from producing regions. Upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and 
    reported emand from South-based plants also jacked up prices.
    About 4,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to sources.  

 Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
                           -----Soybean yellow-----       Soybean black
               Available          Previous
                       Auction price    (Auction price)
    Market delivery    24,000-27,600       24,000-27,400         --
    (Available price)
    Market delivery    24,100-27,700       24,100-27,500          --
    (Traders price)
    Plant delivery     28,250-29,250       28,250-29,250          --

    Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) 
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources.
                         Deliveries          Available prices
    Hinganghat             n.a.                   n.a.
    Akola                  4,000               23,900-27,400
    Amravati               2,500               24,500-27,000 
    Khamgaon               n.a.                   n.a.
    Wardha                 2,500            23,900-27,200 
    Arvi                   n.a.                   n.a.
    Umred                  n.a.                   n.a.
    Chandrapur             n.a.            n.a 

    Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., 
    Akola - 30,000, Washim – 30,300, Dhulia – 30,200, Hingoli – 30,200, 
    Jalna – 30,100, Koosnoor – 30,300, Malkapur – 30,200, Latur – 30,200, 
    Nanded – 30,200, Solapur – 30,200, Sangli – 30,400.
        
    Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton
(100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:

                        Deliveries    Available prices    Previous close
    Sunflower              n.a.            n.a.                2,400-2,600
    Groundnut              n.a.            n.a.                700-900
    Linseed                n.a.            n.a.           4,300-4,600
    Castor                 n.a.            n.a.            2,850-3,000
    Rapeseed               n.a.            n.a.                1,520-1,625
    Til                    n.a.                n.a.                7,500-8,000
    Dhaniya                n.a.            n.a.           5,400-5,800 
    Bajra                  n.a.            n.a.               n.a.
    Gavarani Corn          n.a.           n.a.             1,350-1,500
    Dhan            n.a.                n.a.             2,200-2,250
    Cotton            n.a.              n.a.             4,950-5,025

                                                                        
        NAGPUR
                              
                                Monday’s open   Previous close   
   
    Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery         706            704
    Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery         666            664    
    Cottonseed refined                             735            730
    Cottonseed solvent                             715            710
    Groundnut oil (loose)                          1,000          1,000
    Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre)               1,600          1,600
    Sunflower oil refined                          750            750
    Linseed oil                                    780            780
    Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg)                       1,180          1,180
    Castor oil (for 15 kg)                         1,570          1,570
    Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg)                     2,950          2,950

    AMRAVATI
    Soyoil refined                                 707            702
    Soyoil Solvent                                 667            662
    Cottonseed refined                             735            730
    Cottonseed solvent                             715            710

    AKOLA
    Soyoil refined                                 707            703
    Soyoil Solvent                                 667            663        
    Cottonseed refined oil                         735          730 
    Cottonseed solvent                             715            710

    DHULIA
    Soyoil refined                                 710            708
  
    AURANGABAD
    Soyoil refined 
                                                712            709
    JALNA
    Soyoil refined 
                                                   712            710
    NANDED
    Soyoil refined                                 711            710
   
    Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 714, 
    Baramati – 713, Latur - 712, Parbhani – 711, Koosnoor – 710, Solapur – 713, 
    Sangli – 713.
                                     
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne

                  Monday’s open       Previous Close
    Soymeal (Nagpur)                  23,500-24,000          23,500-24,000
      
    Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 24,000 
    Akola – 23,000, Washim – 24,000, Dhulia – 24,000, Hingoli – 24,000, 
    Jalna – 24,000, Nandurbar – 24,000, Khamgaon – 22,800, Latur – 24,300, 
    Nanded – 24,200, Parbhani – 24,100, Solapur – 24,500, Supa – n.a., 
    Dharwad – 24,400, Sangli – 24,000

WEATHER (NAGPUR)  
Maximum temp. 34.8 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 31.0 degree Celsius 
Rainfall : 2.0 mm
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 35 and 22 degree
Celsius respectively.

Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.


            *    *     *    *    *    *

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.