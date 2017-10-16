Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- October 16, 2017

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-October 16 Nagpur, Oct 16 (Reuters) – Soyabean and Cottonseed oil prices today strengthened in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on increased offtake by vanaspati millers amid a firming trend in producing regions. Buying activity in edible oils picked up as Malaysian palm oil climbed in overseas markets. Healthy rise on NCDEX and reported demand from South-based traders also boosted prices, sources said Monday. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Sunflower refined, Linseed, Rapeseed, Castor and Coconut KP oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further rise in Soyabean and Cottonseed oils here. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices firmed up again in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) on increased buying support from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported emand from South-based plants also jacked up prices. About 4,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 24,000-27,600 24,000-27,400 -- (Available price) Market delivery 24,100-27,700 24,100-27,500 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 28,250-29,250 28,250-29,250 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 4,000 23,900-27,400 Amravati 2,500 24,500-27,000 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 2,500 23,900-27,200 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., Akola - 30,000, Washim – 30,300, Dhulia – 30,200, Hingoli – 30,200, Jalna – 30,100, Koosnoor – 30,300, Malkapur – 30,200, Latur – 30,200, Nanded – 30,200, Solapur – 30,200, Sangli – 30,400. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton (100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,400-5,800 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,500 Dhan n.a. n.a. 2,200-2,250 Cotton n.a. n.a. 4,950-5,025 NAGPUR Monday’s open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 706 704 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 666 664 Cottonseed refined 735 730 Cottonseed solvent 715 710 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,000 1,000 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,600 1,600 Sunflower oil refined 750 750 Linseed oil 780 780 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,180 1,180 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,570 1,570 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,950 2,950 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 707 702 Soyoil Solvent 667 662 Cottonseed refined 735 730 Cottonseed solvent 715 710 AKOLA Soyoil refined 707 703 Soyoil Solvent 667 663 Cottonseed refined oil 735 730 Cottonseed solvent 715 710 DHULIA Soyoil refined 710 708 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 712 709 JALNA Soyoil refined 712 710 NANDED Soyoil refined 711 710 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 714, Baramati – 713, Latur - 712, Parbhani – 711, Koosnoor – 710, Solapur – 713, Sangli – 713. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Monday’s open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 23,500-24,000 23,500-24,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 24,000 Akola – 23,000, Washim – 24,000, Dhulia – 24,000, Hingoli – 24,000, Jalna – 24,000, Nandurbar – 24,000, Khamgaon – 22,800, Latur – 24,300, Nanded – 24,200, Parbhani – 24,100, Solapur – 24,500, Supa – n.a., Dharwad – 24,400, Sangli – 24,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 34.8 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 31.0 degree Celsius Rainfall : 2.0 mm FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 35 and 22 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. * * * * * *