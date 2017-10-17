Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- October 17, 2017

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-October 17 Nagpur, Oct 17 (Reuters) – Linseed and Rapeseed oil in non-edible section, declined sharply in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today on persistent selling by stockists amid good supply from producing regions and weak trends in Madhya Pradesh oils. Sentiment turned bearish because of release of stock from stockists. Trading activity in other edible reported weak as no trader was in mood for any commitment because of upward trend in American soya digam and Malaysian palm oil prices, according to sources. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, Cottonseed, Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Sunflower refined, Castor and Coconut KP oil ruled steady here in weak trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today ruled steady here on subdued demand from South-based traders amid ample stock in ready position. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices reported down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) on poor demand from local crushing plants amid high moisture content arrival. No takers to soyabean oil & soymeal, reports about good arrival in other mandis, easy condition Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and release of stock from stockists also pulled down prices. About 7,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 23,000-27,000 23,500-27,400 -- (Available price) Market delivery 23,100-27,100 23,600-27,500 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 28,250-29,000 28,250-29,250 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 5,000 23,300-27,000 Amravati 3,000 23,500-27,200 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 3,000 23,200-27,300 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., Akola - 30,000, Washim – 30,300, Dhulia – 30,200, Hingoli – 30,200, Jalna – 30,100, Koosnoor – 30,300, Malkapur – 30,200, Latur – 30,200, Nanded – 30,200, Solapur – 30,200, Sangli – 30,400. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton (100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,400-5,800 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,500 Dhan n.a. n.a. 2,200-2,250 Cotton n.a. n.a. 4,950-5,025 NAGPUR Tuesday’s open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 706 706 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 666 666 Cottonseed refined 735 735 Cottonseed solvent 715 715 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,000 1,000 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,600 1,600 Sunflower oil refined 750 750 Linseed oil 770 780 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,180 1,180 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,550 1,570 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,950 2,950 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 707 707 Soyoil Solvent 667 667 Cottonseed refined 735 735 Cottonseed solvent 715 715 AKOLA Soyoil refined 707 707 Soyoil Solvent 667 667 Cottonseed refined oil 735 735 Cottonseed solvent 715 715 DHULIA Soyoil refined 710 710 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 712 712 JALNA Soyoil refined 712 712 NANDED Soyoil refined 711 711 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 714, Baramati – 713, Latur - 712, Parbhani – 711, Koosnoor – 710, Solapur – 713, Sangli – 713. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Tuesday’s open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 23,500-24,000 23,500-24,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 24,000 Akola – 23,000, Washim – 24,000, Dhulia – 24,100, Hingoli – 24,000, Jalna – 24,000, Nandurbar – 24,000, Khamgaon – 22,800, Latur – 24,500, Nanded – 24,200, Parbhani – 24,100, Solapur – 24,300, Supa – n.a., Dharwad – 23,800, Sangli – 24,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 36.4 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 19.6 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 36 and 20 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. * * * * * *