Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- October 17, 2017
#Domestic News
October 17, 2017 / 8:52 AM / 5 days ago

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- October 17, 2017

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-October 17

Nagpur, Oct 17 (Reuters) – Linseed and Rapeseed oil in non-edible section, declined sharply in
Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today on persistent selling by stockists amid good supply
from producing regions and weak trends in Madhya Pradesh oils. Sentiment turned bearish because
of release of stock from stockists. Trading activity in other edible reported weak as no trader
was in mood for any commitment because of upward trend in American soya digam and Malaysian palm
oil prices, according to sources.

                       *****
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
  
  * Soyabean, Cottonseed, Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Sunflower refined, Castor
    and Coconut KP oil ruled steady here in weak trading activity. 
  * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here.
    
   SOYMEAL

  * Soymeal prices today ruled steady here on subdued demand from South-based traders 
    amid ample stock in ready position.
         
   SOYABEAN
  * Soyabean prices reported down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing 
    Committee (APMC) on poor demand from local crushing plants amid high moisture content 
    arrival. No takers to soyabean oil & soymeal, reports about good arrival in other 
    mandis, easy condition Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and release of stock from 
    stockists also pulled down prices.
    About 7,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to sources.  

 Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
                           -----Soybean yellow-----       Soybean black
               Available          Previous
                       Auction price    (Auction price)
    Market delivery    23,000-27,000       23,500-27,400         --
    (Available price)
    Market delivery    23,100-27,100       23,600-27,500          --
    (Traders price)
    Plant delivery     28,250-29,000       28,250-29,250          --

    Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) 
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources.
                         Deliveries          Available prices
    Hinganghat             n.a.                   n.a.
    Akola                  5,000               23,300-27,000
    Amravati               3,000               23,500-27,200 
    Khamgaon               n.a.                   n.a.
    Wardha                 3,000            23,200-27,300 
    Arvi                   n.a.                   n.a.
    Umred                  n.a.                   n.a.
    Chandrapur             n.a.            n.a 

    Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., 
    Akola - 30,000, Washim – 30,300, Dhulia – 30,200, Hingoli – 30,200, 
    Jalna – 30,100, Koosnoor – 30,300, Malkapur – 30,200, Latur – 30,200, 
    Nanded – 30,200, Solapur – 30,200, Sangli – 30,400.
        
    Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton
(100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:

                        Deliveries    Available prices    Previous close
    Sunflower              n.a.            n.a.                2,400-2,600
    Groundnut              n.a.            n.a.                700-900
    Linseed                n.a.            n.a.           4,300-4,600
    Castor                 n.a.            n.a.            2,850-3,000
    Rapeseed               n.a.            n.a.                1,520-1,625
    Til                    n.a.                n.a.                7,500-8,000
    Dhaniya                n.a.            n.a.           5,400-5,800 
    Bajra                  n.a.            n.a.               n.a.
    Gavarani Corn          n.a.           n.a.             1,350-1,500
    Dhan            n.a.                n.a.             2,200-2,250
    Cotton            n.a.              n.a.             4,950-5,025

                                                                        
        NAGPUR
                              
                                Tuesday’s open   Previous close   
   
    Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery         706            706
    Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery         666            666    
    Cottonseed refined                             735            735
    Cottonseed solvent                             715            715
    Groundnut oil (loose)                          1,000          1,000
    Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre)               1,600          1,600
    Sunflower oil refined                          750            750
    Linseed oil                                    770            780
    Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg)                       1,180          1,180
    Castor oil (for 15 kg)                         1,550          1,570
    Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg)                     2,950          2,950

    AMRAVATI
    Soyoil refined                                 707            707
    Soyoil Solvent                                 667            667
    Cottonseed refined                             735            735
    Cottonseed solvent                             715            715

    AKOLA
    Soyoil refined                                 707            707
    Soyoil Solvent                                 667            667        
    Cottonseed refined oil                         735          735 
    Cottonseed solvent                             715            715

    DHULIA
    Soyoil refined                                 710            710
  
    AURANGABAD
    Soyoil refined 
                                                712            712
    JALNA
    Soyoil refined 
                                                   712            712
    NANDED
    Soyoil refined                                 711            711
   
    Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 714, 
    Baramati – 713, Latur - 712, Parbhani – 711, Koosnoor – 710, Solapur – 713, 
    Sangli – 713.
                                     
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne

                  Tuesday’s open       Previous Close
    Soymeal (Nagpur)                  23,500-24,000        23,500-24,000
      
    Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 24,000 
    Akola – 23,000, Washim – 24,000, Dhulia – 24,100, Hingoli – 24,000, 
    Jalna – 24,000, Nandurbar – 24,000, Khamgaon – 22,800, Latur – 24,500, 
    Nanded – 24,200, Parbhani – 24,100, Solapur – 24,300, Supa – n.a., 
    Dharwad – 23,800, Sangli – 24,000

WEATHER (NAGPUR)  
Maximum temp. 36.4 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 19.6 degree Celsius 
Rainfall : Nil
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 36 and 20 degree
Celsius respectively.

Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.


            *    *     *    *    *    *

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

