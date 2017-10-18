FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Domestic News
October 18, 2017 / 8:04 AM / in 4 days

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- October 18, 2017

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-October 18

Nagpur, Oct 18 (Reuters) – Barring a fall in Rapeseed oil in non-edible section, major edible
oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the
absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Slackness in demand from millers and retailers
against adequate stocks mainly pulled Rapeseed oil prices down. Easy condition Rapeseed
producing regions also affected sentiment. Trading activity was reported weak as no trader was
in mood for any commitment because of downward trend American soya digam prices, sources said
Wednesday.

                       *****
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
  
  * Soyabean, Cottonseed, Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Sunflower refined, Linseed, 
    Castor and Coconut KP oil ruled steady here in weak trading activity. 
  * Traders expect further fall in Rapeseed oil here.
    
   SOYMEAL

  * Soymeal prices today quoted static here but demand was poor. Fresh fall in overseas 
    soymeal prices also affected sentiment.
         
   SOYABEAN
  * Soyabean prices showed weak tendency in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing 
    Committee (APMC) on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid high moisture 
    content arrival. No takers to soyabean oil & soymeal and fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh 
    soyabean prices also pushed down prices.
    About 5,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to sources.  

 Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
                           -----Soybean yellow-----       Soybean black
               Available          Previous
                       Auction price    (Auction price)
    Market delivery    23,000-26,800       23,000-27,100         --
    (Available price)
    Market delivery    23,100-26,900       23,100-27,200          --
    (Traders price)
    Plant delivery     28,250-29,000       28,250-29,000          --

    Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) 
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources.
                         Deliveries          Available prices
    Hinganghat             n.a.                   n.a.
    Akola                  4,000               23,300-27,000
    Amravati               2,000               23,300-27,200 
    Khamgaon               n.a.                   n.a.
    Wardha                 2,000            23,000-27,100 
    Arvi                   n.a.                   n.a.
    Umred                  n.a.                   n.a.
    Chandrapur             n.a.            n.a 

    Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., 
    Akola - 30,000, Washim – 30,300, Dhulia – 30,200, Hingoli – 30,200, 
    Jalna – 30,100, Koosnoor – 30,300, Malkapur – 30,200, Latur – 30,200, 
    Nanded – 30,200, Solapur – 30,200, Sangli – 30,400.
        
    Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton
(100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:

                        Deliveries    Available prices    Previous close
    Sunflower              n.a.            n.a.                2,400-2,600
    Groundnut              n.a.            n.a.                700-900
    Linseed                n.a.            n.a.           4,300-4,600
    Castor                 n.a.            n.a.            2,850-3,000
    Rapeseed               n.a.            n.a.                1,520-1,625
    Til                    n.a.                n.a.                7,500-8,000
    Dhaniya                n.a.            n.a.           5,400-5,800 
    Bajra                  n.a.            n.a.               n.a.
    Gavarani Corn          n.a.           n.a.             1,350-1,500
    Dhan            n.a.                n.a.             2,200-2,250
    Cotton            n.a.              n.a.             4,950-5,025

                                                                        
        NAGPUR
                              
                                Wednesday’s open   Previous close   
   
    Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery         706            706
    Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery         666            666    
    Cottonseed refined                             735            735
    Cottonseed solvent                             715            715
    Groundnut oil (loose)                          1,000          1,000
    Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre)               1,600          1,600
    Sunflower oil refined                          750            750
    Linseed oil                                    770            770
    Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg)                       1,170          1,180
    Castor oil (for 15 kg)                         1,550          1,550
    Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg)                     2,950          2,950

    AMRAVATI
    Soyoil refined                                 707            707
    Soyoil Solvent                                 667            667
    Cottonseed refined                             735            735
    Cottonseed solvent                             715            715

    AKOLA
    Soyoil refined                                 707            707
    Soyoil Solvent                                 667            667        
    Cottonseed refined oil                         735          735 
    Cottonseed solvent                             715            715

    DHULIA
    Soyoil refined                                 710            710
  
    AURANGABAD
    Soyoil refined 
                                                712            712
    JALNA
    Soyoil refined 
                                                   712            712
    NANDED
    Soyoil refined                                 711            711
   
    Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 714, 
    Baramati – 713, Latur - 712, Parbhani – 711, Koosnoor – 710, Solapur – 713, 
    Sangli – 713.
                                     
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne

                  Wednesday’s open       Previous Close
    Soymeal (Nagpur)                  23,500-24,000          23,500-24,000
      
    Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 24,000 
    Akola – 23,000, Washim – 24,000, Dhulia – 24,100, Hingoli – 24,000, 
    Jalna – 24,000, Nandurbar – 24,000, Khamgaon – 22,800, Latur – 24,500, 
    Nanded – 24,200, Parbhani – 24,100, Solapur – 24,300, Supa – n.a., 
    Dharwad – 23,800, Sangli – 24,000

WEATHER (NAGPUR)  
Maximum temp. 36.6 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 19.2 degree Celsius 
Rainfall : Nil
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 36 and 19
degree Celsius respectively.

Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.


            *    *     *    *    *    *

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
