Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- October 18, 2017

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-October 18 Nagpur, Oct 18 (Reuters) – Barring a fall in Rapeseed oil in non-edible section, major edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Slackness in demand from millers and retailers against adequate stocks mainly pulled Rapeseed oil prices down. Easy condition Rapeseed producing regions also affected sentiment. Trading activity was reported weak as no trader was in mood for any commitment because of downward trend American soya digam prices, sources said Wednesday. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, Cottonseed, Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Sunflower refined, Linseed, Castor and Coconut KP oil ruled steady here in weak trading activity. * Traders expect further fall in Rapeseed oil here. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today quoted static here but demand was poor. Fresh fall in overseas soymeal prices also affected sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices showed weak tendency in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid high moisture content arrival. No takers to soyabean oil & soymeal and fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also pushed down prices. About 5,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 23,000-26,800 23,000-27,100 -- (Available price) Market delivery 23,100-26,900 23,100-27,200 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 28,250-29,000 28,250-29,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 4,000 23,300-27,000 Amravati 2,000 23,300-27,200 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 2,000 23,000-27,100 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., Akola - 30,000, Washim – 30,300, Dhulia – 30,200, Hingoli – 30,200, Jalna – 30,100, Koosnoor – 30,300, Malkapur – 30,200, Latur – 30,200, Nanded – 30,200, Solapur – 30,200, Sangli – 30,400. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton (100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,400-5,800 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,500 Dhan n.a. n.a. 2,200-2,250 Cotton n.a. n.a. 4,950-5,025 NAGPUR Wednesday’s open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 706 706 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 666 666 Cottonseed refined 735 735 Cottonseed solvent 715 715 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,000 1,000 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,600 1,600 Sunflower oil refined 750 750 Linseed oil 770 770 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,170 1,180 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,550 1,550 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,950 2,950 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 707 707 Soyoil Solvent 667 667 Cottonseed refined 735 735 Cottonseed solvent 715 715 AKOLA Soyoil refined 707 707 Soyoil Solvent 667 667 Cottonseed refined oil 735 735 Cottonseed solvent 715 715 DHULIA Soyoil refined 710 710 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 712 712 JALNA Soyoil refined 712 712 NANDED Soyoil refined 711 711 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 714, Baramati – 713, Latur - 712, Parbhani – 711, Koosnoor – 710, Solapur – 713, Sangli – 713. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday’s open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 23,500-24,000 23,500-24,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 24,000 Akola – 23,000, Washim – 24,000, Dhulia – 24,100, Hingoli – 24,000, Jalna – 24,000, Nandurbar – 24,000, Khamgaon – 22,800, Latur – 24,500, Nanded – 24,200, Parbhani – 24,100, Solapur – 24,300, Supa – n.a., Dharwad – 23,800, Sangli – 24,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 36.6 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 19.2 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 36 and 19 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. * * * * * *