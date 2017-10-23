FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- October 23, 2017
Sections
Featured
Rahul Gandhi seeks revival in PM Modi's backyard
Top News
Rahul Gandhi seeks revival in PM Modi's backyard
Infosys posts strong profit, cuts full-year revenue forecast
COMPANY RESULTS
Infosys posts strong profit, cuts full-year revenue forecast
Einstein's theory on life auctioned for $1.3 mln
Editor's picks
Einstein's theory on life auctioned for $1.3 mln
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Domestic News
October 23, 2017 / 8:58 AM / in 2 days

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- October 23, 2017

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-October 23

Nagpur, Oct 23 (Reuters) – Soyabean and Cottonseed oil prices today strengthened in Vidarbha
region of Western Maharashtra on increased offtake by vanaspati millers amid a firming trend in
producing regions. Buying activity in edible oils picked up as Malaysian palm oil climbed in
overseas markets. Fresh rise on NCDEX and reported demand from South-based traders also boosted
prices, sources said Monday.


                       *****
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
  
  * Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Sunflower refined, Linseed, Rapeseed,
    Castor and Coconut KP oil ruled steady here in weak trading activity. 
  * Traders expect further rise in Soyabean and Cottonseed oil.
    
   SOYMEAL

  * Soymeal prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor.
         
   SOYABEAN
  * Soyabean prices moved down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing 
    Committee (APMC) on poor demand from local crushing plants amid high moisture 
    content arrival. Reports about good arrival in Madhya Pradesh mandis, no takers to 
    soyabean oil & soymeal and downward trend in other soyabean mandis also pulled down 
    prices.
    About 3,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to sources.  

 Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
                           -----Soybean yellow-----       Soybean black
               Available          Previous
                       Auction price    (Auction price)
    Market delivery    23,000-26,500       23,000-26,800         --
    (Available price)
    Market delivery    23,100-26,600       23,100-26,900          --
    (Traders price)
    Plant delivery     28,200-29,000       28,250-29,000          --

    Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) 
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources.
                         Deliveries          Available prices
    Hinganghat             n.a.                   n.a.
    Akola                  2,000               23,200-26,600
    Amravati               1,000               23,000-26,800 
    Khamgaon               n.a.                   n.a.
    Wardha                 1,000            23,000-26,800 
    Arvi                   n.a.                   n.a.
    Umred                  n.a.                   n.a.
    Chandrapur             n.a.            n.a 

    Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., 
    Akola - 29,000, Washim – 29,300, Dhulia – 29,200, Hingoli – 29,200, 
    Jalna – 29,100, Koosnoor – 29,300, Malkapur – 29,200, Latur – 29,100, 
    Nanded – 28,900, Solapur – 29,300, Sangli – 29,400.
        
    Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton
(100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:

                        Deliveries    Available prices    Previous close
    Sunflower              n.a.            n.a.                2,400-2,600
    Groundnut              n.a.            n.a.                700-900
    Linseed                n.a.            n.a.           4,300-4,600
    Castor                 n.a.            n.a.            2,850-3,000
    Rapeseed               n.a.            n.a.                1,520-1,625
    Til                    n.a.                n.a.                7,500-8,000
    Dhaniya                n.a.            n.a.           5,400-5,800 
    Bajra                  n.a.            n.a.               n.a.
    Gavarani Corn          n.a.           n.a.             1,350-1,500
    Dhan            n.a.                n.a.             2,200-2,250
    Cotton            n.a.              n.a.             4,950-5,025

                                                                        
        NAGPUR
                              
                                Monday’s open   Previous close   
   
    Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery         712            707
    Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery         672            668    
    Cottonseed refined                             740            735
    Cottonseed solvent                             720            715
    Groundnut oil (loose)                          1,000          1,000
    Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre)               1,600          1,600
    Sunflower oil refined                          750            750
    Linseed oil                                    770            770
    Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg)                       1,170          1,170
    Castor oil (for 15 kg)                         1,550          1,550
    Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg)                     2,950          2,950

    AMRAVATI
    Soyoil refined                                 708            705
    Soyoil Solvent                                 668            665
    Cottonseed refined                             740            735
    Cottonseed solvent                             720            715

    AKOLA
    Soyoil refined                                 708            705
    Soyoil Solvent                                 667            665        
    Cottonseed refined oil                         740          735 
    Cottonseed solvent                             720            715

    DHULIA
    Soyoil refined                                 715            710
  
    AURANGABAD
    Soyoil refined 
                                                715            712
    JALNA
    Soyoil refined 
                                                   716            712
    NANDED
    Soyoil refined                                 714            711
   
    Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 716, 
    Baramati – 715, Latur - 714, Parbhani – 713, Koosnoor – 713, Solapur – 716, 
    Sangli – 715.
                                     
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne

                  Monday’s open       Previous Close
    Soymeal (Nagpur)                  23,500-24,000          23,500-24,000
      
    Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 24,000 
    Akola – 23,000, Washim – 24,000, Dhulia – 24,100, Hingoli – 24,000, 
    Jalna – 24,000, Nandurbar – 24,000, Khamgaon – 22,800, Latur – 24,500, 
    Nanded – 24,200, Parbhani – 24,100, Solapur – 24,300, Supa – n.a., 
    Dharwad – 23,800, Sangli – 24,000

WEATHER (NAGPUR)  
Maximum temp. 35.2 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 24.0 degree Celsius 
Rainfall : Nil
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 36 and 24
degree Celsius respectively.

Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.