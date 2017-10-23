Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- October 23, 2017

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-October 23 Nagpur, Oct 23 (Reuters) – Soyabean and Cottonseed oil prices today strengthened in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on increased offtake by vanaspati millers amid a firming trend in producing regions. Buying activity in edible oils picked up as Malaysian palm oil climbed in overseas markets. Fresh rise on NCDEX and reported demand from South-based traders also boosted prices, sources said Monday. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Sunflower refined, Linseed, Rapeseed, Castor and Coconut KP oil ruled steady here in weak trading activity. * Traders expect further rise in Soyabean and Cottonseed oil. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices moved down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) on poor demand from local crushing plants amid high moisture content arrival. Reports about good arrival in Madhya Pradesh mandis, no takers to soyabean oil & soymeal and downward trend in other soyabean mandis also pulled down prices. About 3,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 23,000-26,500 23,000-26,800 -- (Available price) Market delivery 23,100-26,600 23,100-26,900 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 28,200-29,000 28,250-29,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 2,000 23,200-26,600 Amravati 1,000 23,000-26,800 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 1,000 23,000-26,800 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., Akola - 29,000, Washim – 29,300, Dhulia – 29,200, Hingoli – 29,200, Jalna – 29,100, Koosnoor – 29,300, Malkapur – 29,200, Latur – 29,100, Nanded – 28,900, Solapur – 29,300, Sangli – 29,400. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton (100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,400-5,800 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,500 Dhan n.a. n.a. 2,200-2,250 Cotton n.a. n.a. 4,950-5,025 NAGPUR Monday’s open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 712 707 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 672 668 Cottonseed refined 740 735 Cottonseed solvent 720 715 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,000 1,000 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,600 1,600 Sunflower oil refined 750 750 Linseed oil 770 770 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,170 1,170 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,550 1,550 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,950 2,950 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 708 705 Soyoil Solvent 668 665 Cottonseed refined 740 735 Cottonseed solvent 720 715 AKOLA Soyoil refined 708 705 Soyoil Solvent 667 665 Cottonseed refined oil 740 735 Cottonseed solvent 720 715 DHULIA Soyoil refined 715 710 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 715 712 JALNA Soyoil refined 716 712 NANDED Soyoil refined 714 711 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 716, Baramati – 715, Latur - 714, Parbhani – 713, Koosnoor – 713, Solapur – 716, Sangli – 715. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Monday’s open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 23,500-24,000 23,500-24,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 24,000 Akola – 23,000, Washim – 24,000, Dhulia – 24,100, Hingoli – 24,000, Jalna – 24,000, Nandurbar – 24,000, Khamgaon – 22,800, Latur – 24,500, Nanded – 24,200, Parbhani – 24,100, Solapur – 24,300, Supa – n.a., Dharwad – 23,800, Sangli – 24,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 35.2 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 24.0 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 36 and 24 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.