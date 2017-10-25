FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- October 25, 2017
#Domestic News
October 25, 2017 / 8:50 AM / a day ago

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- October 25, 2017

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-October 25

Nagpur, Oct 25 (Reuters) – Weak trend in Coconut KP oil continued in Vidarbha region of Western
Maharashtra on stockists selling. Fresh fall in coconut producing region and release of stock
from stockists also pulled down prices. Trading activity in other edible and non-edible oils
reported weak because of fresh fall in American soya digam prices, sources said Wednesday.

                       *****
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
  
  * Soyabean, Cottonseed, Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Sunflower refined, Linseed, 
    Rapeseed and Castor oil ruled steady here in limited deals. 
  * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here.
    
   SOYMEAL

  * Soymeal prices today suffered heavily here in absence of buyers amid high moisture 
    content arrival.
         
   SOYABEAN
  * Soyabean prices declined in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing 
    Committee (APMC) on poor buying support from local crushing plants amid poor quality 
    arrival. Fresh fall in soymeal, easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and 
    increased arrival in other soyabean mandis also affected prices here.
    About 5,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to sources.  

 Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
                           -----Soybean yellow-----       Soybean black
               Available          Previous
                       Auction price    (Auction price)
    Market delivery    23,000-26,250       23,500-26,400         --
    (Available price)
    Market delivery    23,100-26,350       23,600-26,500          --
    (Traders price)
    Plant delivery     28,000-29,200       28,000-29,200          --

    Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) 
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources.
                         Deliveries          Available prices
    Hinganghat             n.a.                   n.a.
    Akola                  4,000               23,200-26,400
    Amravati               2,000               22,900-26,100 
    Khamgaon               n.a.                   n.a.
    Wardha                 2,000            23,300-26,000 
    Arvi                   n.a.                   n.a.
    Umred                  n.a.                   n.a.
    Chandrapur             n.a.            n.a 

    Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., 
    Akola - 29,000, Washim – 28,700, Dhulia – 28,400, Hingoli – 28,700, 
    Jalna – 29,100, Koosnoor – 28,700, Malkapur – 28,200, Latur – 28,600, 
    Nanded – 28,600, Solapur – 28,700, Sangli – 28,400.
        
    Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton
(100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:

                        Deliveries    Available prices    Previous close
    Sunflower              n.a.            n.a.                2,400-2,600
    Groundnut              n.a.            n.a.                700-900
    Linseed                n.a.            n.a.           4,300-4,600
    Castor                 n.a.            n.a.            2,850-3,000
    Rapeseed               n.a.            n.a.                1,520-1,625
    Til                    n.a.                n.a.                7,500-8,000
    Dhaniya                n.a.            n.a.           5,400-5,800 
    Bajra                  n.a.            n.a.               n.a.
    Gavarani Corn          n.a.           n.a.             1,350-1,500
    Dhan            n.a.                n.a.             2,200-2,250
    Cotton            n.a.              n.a.             4,950-5,025

                                                                        
        NAGPUR
                              
                                Wednesday’s open   Previous close   
   
    Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery         712            712
    Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery         672            672    
    Cottonseed refined                             740            740
    Cottonseed solvent                             720            720
    Groundnut oil (loose)                          1,000          1,000
    Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre)               1,600          1,600
    Sunflower oil refined                          750            750
    Linseed oil                                    770            770
    Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg)                       1,170          1,170
    Castor oil (for 15 kg)                         1,550          1,550
    Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg)                     2,880          2,900

    AMRAVATI
    Soyoil refined                                 710            710
    Soyoil Solvent                                 670            670
    Cottonseed refined                             740            740
    Cottonseed solvent                             720            720

    AKOLA
    Soyoil refined                                 710            710
    Soyoil Solvent                                 668            668        
    Cottonseed refined oil                         740          740 
    Cottonseed solvent                             720            720

    DHULIA
    Soyoil refined                                 715            715
  
    AURANGABAD
    Soyoil refined 
                                                715            715
    JALNA
    Soyoil refined 
                                                   716            716
    NANDED
    Soyoil refined                                 714            716
   
    Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 716, 
    Baramati – 715, Latur - 714, Parbhani – 713, Koosnoor – 713, Solapur – 716, 
    Sangli – 715.
                                     
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne

                  Wednesday’s open       Previous Close
    Soymeal (Nagpur)                  23,000-23,500          23,500-24,000
      
    Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 24,000 
    Akola – 22,800, Washim – 23,200, Dhulia – 23,000, Hingoli – 24,000, 
    Jalna – 22,500, Nandurbar – 23,000, Khamgaon – 22,800, Latur – 23,200, 
    Nanded – 23,300, Parbhani – 23,300, Solapur – 23,500, Supa – n.a., 
    Dharwad – 23,000, Sangli – 23,000

WEATHER (NAGPUR)  
Maximum temp. 34.3 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 15.0 degree Celsius 
Rainfall : Nil
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 34 and 15 degree
Celsius respectively.

Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
