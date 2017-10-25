Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- October 25, 2017

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-October 25 Nagpur, Oct 25 (Reuters) – Weak trend in Coconut KP oil continued in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on stockists selling. Fresh fall in coconut producing region and release of stock from stockists also pulled down prices. Trading activity in other edible and non-edible oils reported weak because of fresh fall in American soya digam prices, sources said Wednesday. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, Cottonseed, Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Sunflower refined, Linseed, Rapeseed and Castor oil ruled steady here in limited deals. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today suffered heavily here in absence of buyers amid high moisture content arrival. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices declined in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) on poor buying support from local crushing plants amid poor quality arrival. Fresh fall in soymeal, easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and increased arrival in other soyabean mandis also affected prices here. About 5,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 23,000-26,250 23,500-26,400 -- (Available price) Market delivery 23,100-26,350 23,600-26,500 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 28,000-29,200 28,000-29,200 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 4,000 23,200-26,400 Amravati 2,000 22,900-26,100 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 2,000 23,300-26,000 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., Akola - 29,000, Washim – 28,700, Dhulia – 28,400, Hingoli – 28,700, Jalna – 29,100, Koosnoor – 28,700, Malkapur – 28,200, Latur – 28,600, Nanded – 28,600, Solapur – 28,700, Sangli – 28,400. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton (100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,400-5,800 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,500 Dhan n.a. n.a. 2,200-2,250 Cotton n.a. n.a. 4,950-5,025 NAGPUR Wednesday’s open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 712 712 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 672 672 Cottonseed refined 740 740 Cottonseed solvent 720 720 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,000 1,000 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,600 1,600 Sunflower oil refined 750 750 Linseed oil 770 770 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,170 1,170 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,550 1,550 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,880 2,900 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 710 710 Soyoil Solvent 670 670 Cottonseed refined 740 740 Cottonseed solvent 720 720 AKOLA Soyoil refined 710 710 Soyoil Solvent 668 668 Cottonseed refined oil 740 740 Cottonseed solvent 720 720 DHULIA Soyoil refined 715 715 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 715 715 JALNA Soyoil refined 716 716 NANDED Soyoil refined 714 716 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 716, Baramati – 715, Latur - 714, Parbhani – 713, Koosnoor – 713, Solapur – 716, Sangli – 715. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday’s open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 23,000-23,500 23,500-24,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 24,000 Akola – 22,800, Washim – 23,200, Dhulia – 23,000, Hingoli – 24,000, Jalna – 22,500, Nandurbar – 23,000, Khamgaon – 22,800, Latur – 23,200, Nanded – 23,300, Parbhani – 23,300, Solapur – 23,500, Supa – n.a., Dharwad – 23,000, Sangli – 23,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 34.3 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 15.0 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 34 and 15 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.