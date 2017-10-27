Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- October 27, 2017

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-October 27 Nagpur, Oct 27 (Reuters) – There was negligible change in the edible oil pattern of trading in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today as prices hovered around last levels in absence of any worthwhile moving factors. Restricted arrivals against sporadic demand mainly kept major oil prices unaltered. No trader was in mood for any commitment because of firm trend in Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam prices, according to sources. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Cottonseed, Sunflower refined, Linseed, Rapeseed, Castor and Coconut KP oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further rise in groundnut oil prices here. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today declined here in absence of buyers amid good supply from crushing plants. Easy condition in international soymeal prices also affected sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices showed upward tendency in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) on good buying support from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Fresh rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and repeated enquiries from South-based plants also helped to push up prices. About 3,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 25,000-27,100 24,500-27,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 25,100-27,100 24,600-27,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 27,500-28,500 27,500-28,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 4,000 24,500-26,900 Amravati 3,000 25,100-26,600 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 2,000 24,000-26,500 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., Akola - 28,800, Washim – 28,800, Dhulia – 28,400, Hingoli – 28,800, Jalna – 29,000, Koosnoor – 28,800, Malkapur – 28,300, Latur – 28,600, Nanded – 28,600, Solapur – 28,700, Sangli – 28,500. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton (100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,400-5,800 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,500 Dhan n.a. n.a. 2,200-2,250 Cotton n.a. n.a. 4,950-5,025 NAGPUR Friday’s open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 712 712 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 672 672 Cottonseed refined 740 740 Cottonseed solvent 720 720 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,020 1,020 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,610 1,610 Sunflower oil refined 750 750 Linseed oil 770 770 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,170 1,170 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,550 1,550 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,880 2,880 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 710 710 Soyoil Solvent 670 670 Cottonseed refined 740 740 Cottonseed solvent 720 720 AKOLA Soyoil refined 710 710 Soyoil Solvent 668 668 Cottonseed refined oil 740 740 Cottonseed solvent 720 720 DHULIA Soyoil refined 715 715 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 715 715 JALNA Soyoil refined 716 716 NANDED Soyoil refined 714 716 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 716, Baramati – 715, Latur - 714, Parbhani – 713, Koosnoor – 713, Solapur – 716, Sangli – 715. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Friday’s open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 22,800-23,200 23,000-23,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 23,000 Akola – 23,000, Washim – 22,700, Dhulia – 22,700, Hingoli – 23,200, Jalna – 22,500, Nandurbar – 22,500, Khamgaon – 22,800, Latur – 23,000, Nanded – 22,500, Parbhani – 22,300, Solapur – 22,500, Supa – n.a., Dharwad – 23,000, Sangli – 23,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 33.4 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 17.0 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 33 and 17 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.