Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- October 27, 2017
October 27, 2017

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-October 27

Nagpur, Oct 27 (Reuters) – There was negligible change in the edible oil pattern of trading in
the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today as prices hovered around last levels in absence
of any worthwhile moving factors. Restricted arrivals against sporadic demand mainly kept major
oil prices unaltered. No trader was in mood for any commitment because of firm trend in
Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam prices, according to sources.

VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
  
  * Soyabean, Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Cottonseed, Sunflower refined, Linseed, 
    Rapeseed, Castor and Coconut KP oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. 
  * Traders expect further rise in groundnut oil prices here.
    
   SOYMEAL

  * Soymeal prices today declined here in absence of buyers amid good supply from 
    crushing plants. Easy condition in international soymeal prices also affected 
    sentiment.
         
   SOYABEAN
  * Soyabean prices showed upward tendency in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing 
    Committee (APMC) on good buying support from local crushing plants amid weak supply 
    from producing regions. Fresh rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices 
    and repeated enquiries from South-based plants also helped to push up prices.
    About 3,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to sources.  

 Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
                           -----Soybean yellow-----       Soybean black
               Available          Previous
                       Auction price    (Auction price)
    Market delivery    25,000-27,100       24,500-27,000         --
    (Available price)
    Market delivery    25,100-27,100       24,600-27,100          --
    (Traders price)
    Plant delivery     27,500-28,500       27,500-28,500          --

    Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) 
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources.
                         Deliveries          Available prices
    Hinganghat             n.a.                   n.a.
    Akola                  4,000               24,500-26,900
    Amravati               3,000               25,100-26,600 
    Khamgaon               n.a.                   n.a.
    Wardha                 2,000            24,000-26,500 
    Arvi                   n.a.                   n.a.
    Umred                  n.a.                   n.a.
    Chandrapur             n.a.            n.a 

    Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., 
    Akola - 28,800, Washim – 28,800, Dhulia – 28,400, Hingoli – 28,800, 
    Jalna – 29,000, Koosnoor – 28,800, Malkapur – 28,300, Latur – 28,600, 
    Nanded – 28,600, Solapur – 28,700, Sangli – 28,500.
        
    Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton
(100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:

                        Deliveries    Available prices    Previous close
    Sunflower              n.a.            n.a.                2,400-2,600
    Groundnut              n.a.            n.a.                700-900
    Linseed                n.a.            n.a.           4,300-4,600
    Castor                 n.a.            n.a.            2,850-3,000
    Rapeseed               n.a.            n.a.                1,520-1,625
    Til                    n.a.                n.a.                7,500-8,000
    Dhaniya                n.a.            n.a.           5,400-5,800 
    Bajra                  n.a.            n.a.               n.a.
    Gavarani Corn          n.a.           n.a.             1,350-1,500
    Dhan            n.a.                n.a.             2,200-2,250
    Cotton            n.a.              n.a.             4,950-5,025

                                                                        
        NAGPUR
                              
                                Friday’s open   Previous close   
   
    Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery         712            712
    Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery         672            672    
    Cottonseed refined                             740            740
    Cottonseed solvent                             720            720
    Groundnut oil (loose)                          1,020          1,020
    Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre)               1,610          1,610
    Sunflower oil refined                          750            750
    Linseed oil                                    770            770
    Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg)                       1,170          1,170
    Castor oil (for 15 kg)                         1,550          1,550
    Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg)                     2,880          2,880

    AMRAVATI
    Soyoil refined                                 710            710
    Soyoil Solvent                                 670            670
    Cottonseed refined                             740            740
    Cottonseed solvent                             720            720

    AKOLA
    Soyoil refined                                 710            710
    Soyoil Solvent                                 668            668        
    Cottonseed refined oil                         740          740 
    Cottonseed solvent                             720            720

    DHULIA
    Soyoil refined                                 715            715
  
    AURANGABAD
    Soyoil refined 
                                                715            715
    JALNA
    Soyoil refined 
                                                   716            716
    NANDED
    Soyoil refined                                 714            716
   
    Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 716, 
    Baramati – 715, Latur - 714, Parbhani – 713, Koosnoor – 713, Solapur – 716, 
    Sangli – 715.
                                     
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne

                  Friday’s open       Previous Close
    Soymeal (Nagpur)                  22,800-23,200        23,000-23,500
      
    Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 23,000 
    Akola – 23,000, Washim – 22,700, Dhulia – 22,700, Hingoli – 23,200, 
    Jalna – 22,500, Nandurbar – 22,500, Khamgaon – 22,800, Latur – 23,000, 
    Nanded – 22,500, Parbhani – 22,300, Solapur – 22,500, Supa – n.a., 
    Dharwad – 23,000, Sangli – 23,000

WEATHER (NAGPUR)  
Maximum temp. 33.4 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 17.0 degree Celsius 
Rainfall : Nil
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 33 and 17
degree Celsius respectively.

Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.

