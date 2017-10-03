Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- October 3, 2017

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-October 3 Nagpur, Oct 3 (Reuters) – Barring a fall in Soyabean oil, major edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Slackness in demand from millers and retailers against adequate stocks mainly pulled soyabean oil prices down. Easy condition in American soya digam prices, easy condition on NCDEX and weak trend in Madhya Pradesh Soyabean oil prices also affected sentiment, sources said Tuesday. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Sunflower refined, Linseed, Rapeseed, Castor and Coconut KP oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further fall in Soyabean oil prices here. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today ruled steady here on subdued demand from South-based traders amid amle stock in ready position. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices showed weak tendency in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid high moisture content arrival. Easy condition on NCDEX, weak trend in soyabean oil, no takers to soymeal and reports about good arrival in Madhya Pradesh soyabean mandi also pushed down prices here. About 600 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 24,200-28,100 24,500-28,100 -- (Available price) Market delivery 24,300-28,200 24,600-28,200 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 28,500-30,000 28,500-30,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 25,000-27,500 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., Akola - 31,000, Washim – 30,900, Dhulia – 31,250, Hingoli – 32,000, Jalna – 31,500, Koosnoor – 31,800, Malkapur – 31,900, Latur – 31,500, Nanded – 31,300, Solapur – 32,000, Sangli – 31,500. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton (100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,400-5,800 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,500 Dhan n.a. n.a. 2,200-2,250 Cotton n.a. n.a. 4,950-5,025 NAGPUR Monday’s open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 719 722 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 679 681 Cottonseed refined 735 735 Cottonseed solvent 715 715 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,000 1,000 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,600 1,600 Sunflower oil refined 750 750 Linseed oil 800 800 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,200 1,200 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,620 1,620 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,950 2,950 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 718 720 Soyoil Solvent 678 681 Cottonseed refined 735 735 Cottonseed solvent 715 715 AKOLA Soyoil refined 718 719 Soyoil Solvent 679 680 Cottonseed refined oil 735 735 Cottonseed solvent 715 715 DHULIA Soyoil refined 725 727 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 725 728 JALNA Soyoil refined 727 730 NANDED Soyoil refined 725 728 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 727, Baramati – 725, Latur - 727, Parbhani – 725, Koosnoor – 728, Solapur – 727, Sangli – 728. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Monday’s open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 25,700-26,000 25,700-26,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 27,000 Akola – 26,000, Washim – 26,200, Dhulia – 27,500, Hingoli – 27,500, Jalna – 27,000, Nandurbar – 27,000, Khamgaon – 26,000, Latur – 27,000, Nanded – 27,500, Parbhani – 27,300, Solapur – 27,000, Supa – n.a., Dharwad – 26,500, Sangli – 26,500 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 34.6 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 24.8 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Possibilities of rains or thunder-showers. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 35 and 25 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.