Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- October 3, 2017
#Domestic News
October 3, 2017 / 7:48 AM / in 14 days

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- October 3, 2017

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-October 3

Nagpur, Oct 3 (Reuters) – Barring a fall in Soyabean oil, major edible oil prices today
generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any
worthwhile trading activity. Slackness in demand from millers and retailers against adequate
stocks mainly pulled soyabean oil prices down. Easy condition in American soya digam prices,
easy condition on NCDEX and weak trend in Madhya Pradesh Soyabean oil prices also affected
sentiment, sources said Tuesday.

                       *****
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS

  * Cottonseed, Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Sunflower refined, Linseed, Rapeseed, 
    Castor and Coconut KP oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. 
  * Traders expect further fall in Soyabean oil prices here.
    
   SOYMEAL

   * Soymeal prices today ruled steady here on subdued demand from South-based traders 
     amid amle stock in ready position. 
         
   SOYABEAN
   * Soyabean prices showed weak tendency in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing 
     Committee (APMC) on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid high moisture 
     content arrival. Easy condition on NCDEX, weak trend in soyabean oil, no takers to 
     soymeal and reports about good arrival in Madhya Pradesh soyabean mandi also pushed 
     down prices here.
     About 600 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to sources.  

 Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
                           -----Soybean yellow-----       Soybean black
               Available          Previous
                       Auction price    (Auction price)
    Market delivery    24,200-28,100       24,500-28,100         --
    (Available price)
    Market delivery    24,300-28,200       24,600-28,200          --
    (Traders price)
    Plant delivery     28,500-30,000       28,500-30,000          --

    Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) 
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources.
                         Deliveries          Available prices
    Hinganghat             n.a.                   n.a.
    Akola                  100               25,000-27,500
    Amravati               n.a.                n.a. 
    Khamgaon               n.a.                   n.a.
    Wardha                 n.a.            n.a. 
    Arvi                   n.a.                   n.a.
    Umred                  n.a.                   n.a.
    Chandrapur             n.a.            n.a 

    Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., 
    Akola - 31,000, Washim – 30,900, Dhulia – 31,250, Hingoli – 32,000, 
    Jalna – 31,500, Koosnoor – 31,800, Malkapur – 31,900, Latur – 31,500, 
    Nanded – 31,300, Solapur – 32,000, Sangli – 31,500.
        
    Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton
(100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:

                        Deliveries    Available prices    Previous close
    Sunflower              n.a.            n.a.                2,400-2,600
    Groundnut              n.a.            n.a.                700-900
    Linseed                n.a.            n.a.           4,300-4,600
    Castor                 n.a.            n.a.            2,850-3,000
    Rapeseed               n.a.            n.a.                1,520-1,625
    Til                    n.a.                n.a.                7,500-8,000
    Dhaniya                n.a.            n.a.           5,400-5,800 
    Bajra                  n.a.            n.a.               n.a.
    Gavarani Corn          n.a.           n.a.             1,350-1,500
    Dhan            n.a.                n.a.             2,200-2,250
    Cotton            n.a.              n.a.             4,950-5,025

                                                                        
        NAGPUR
                              
                                Monday’s open   Previous close   
   
    Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery         719            722
    Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery         679            681    
    Cottonseed refined                             735            735
    Cottonseed solvent                             715            715
    Groundnut oil (loose)                          1,000          1,000
    Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre)               1,600          1,600
    Sunflower oil refined                          750            750
    Linseed oil                                    800            800
    Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg)                       1,200          1,200
    Castor oil (for 15 kg)                         1,620          1,620
    Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg)                     2,950          2,950

    AMRAVATI
    Soyoil refined                                 718            720
    Soyoil Solvent                                 678            681
    Cottonseed refined                             735            735
    Cottonseed solvent                             715            715

    AKOLA
    Soyoil refined                                 718            719
    Soyoil Solvent                                 679            680        
    Cottonseed refined oil                         735          735 
    Cottonseed solvent                             715            715

    DHULIA
    Soyoil refined                                 725            727
  
    AURANGABAD
    Soyoil refined 
                                                725            728
    JALNA
    Soyoil refined 
                                                   727            730
    NANDED
    Soyoil refined                                 725            728
   
    Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 727, 
    Baramati – 725, Latur - 727, Parbhani – 725, Koosnoor – 728, Solapur – 727, 
    Sangli – 728.
                                     
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne

                  Monday’s open       Previous Close
    Soymeal (Nagpur)                  25,700-26,000        25,700-26,000
      
    Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 27,000 
    Akola – 26,000, Washim – 26,200, Dhulia – 27,500, Hingoli – 27,500, 
    Jalna – 27,000, Nandurbar – 27,000, Khamgaon – 26,000, Latur – 27,000, 
    Nanded – 27,500, Parbhani – 27,300, Solapur – 27,000, Supa – n.a., 
    Dharwad – 26,500, Sangli – 26,500

WEATHER (NAGPUR)  
Maximum temp. 34.6 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 24.8 degree Celsius 
Rainfall : Nil
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Possibilities of rains or thunder-showers. Maximum and minimum
temperature would be around and 35 and 25 degree Celsius respectively.

Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.

