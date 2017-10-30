FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- October 30, 2017
#Domestic News
October 30, 2017 / 9:00 AM / in 20 hours

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- October 30, 2017

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-October 30

Nagpur, Oct 30 (Reuters) – Castor oil in non-edible section today declined in Vidarbha region of
Western Maharashtra on stockists selling amid good supply from producing regions. Profit-taking
selling by stockists at higher also affected prices. Trading activity in other edible oils
reported weak as no trader was in mood for any commitment because of good hike in overseas
edible oils, sources said Saturday.


                       *****
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
  
  * Soyabean, Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Cottonseed, Sunflower refined, Linseed, 
    Rapeseed and Coconut KP oil ruled steady here in weak trading activity. 
  * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible and non-edible oils here.
    
   SOYMEAL

  * Soymeal prices today ruled steady in open market here but demand was poor.
         
   SOYABEAN
  * Soyabean prices showed weak tendency in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing 
    Committee (APMC) on poor buying support from local crushing plants amid increased 
    supply from producing belts. No takers to soyabean oil & soymeal since last five 
    trading sessions, easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and high moisture 
    content arrival also pulled down prices. 
    About 5,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to sources.  

 Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
                           -----Soybean yellow-----       Soybean black
               Available          Previous
                       Auction price    (Auction price)
    Market delivery    23,000-27,300       23,500-27,300         --
    (Available price)
    Market delivery    24,100-27,350       24,600-27,350          --
    (Traders price)
    Plant delivery     27,500-28,300       27,500-28,500          --

    Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) 
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources.
                         Deliveries          Available prices
    Hinganghat             n.a.                   n.a.
    Akola                  5,000               24,000-26,000
    Amravati               3,000               23,700-26,000 
    Khamgaon               n.a.                   n.a.
    Wardha                 3,000            24,000-26,800 
    Arvi                   n.a.                   n.a.
    Umred                  n.a.                   n.a.
    Chandrapur             n.a.            n.a 

    Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., 
    Akola - 28,200, Washim – 28,500, Dhulia – 28,400, Hingoli – 28,400, 
    Jalna – 28,700, Koosnoor – 28,300, Malkapur – 28,100, Latur – 28,100, 
    Nanded – 28,100, Solapur – 28,200, Sangli – 28,500.
        
    Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton
(100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:

                        Deliveries    Available prices    Previous close
    Sunflower              n.a.            n.a.                2,400-2,600
    Groundnut              n.a.            n.a.                700-900
    Linseed                n.a.            n.a.           4,300-4,600
    Castor                 n.a.            n.a.            2,850-3,000
    Rapeseed               n.a.            n.a.                1,520-1,625
    Til                    n.a.                n.a.                7,500-8,000
    Dhaniya                n.a.            n.a.           5,400-5,800 
    Bajra                  n.a.            n.a.               n.a.
    Gavarani Corn          n.a.           n.a.             1,350-1,500
    Dhan            n.a.                n.a.             2,200-2,250
    Cotton            n.a.              n.a.             4,950-5,025

                                                                        
        NAGPUR
                              
                                Monday’s open   Previous close   
   
    Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery         714            712
    Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery         674            672    
    Cottonseed refined                             740            740
    Cottonseed solvent                             720            720
    Groundnut oil (loose)                          1,020          1,020
    Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre)               1,610          1,610
    Sunflower oil refined                          750            750
    Linseed oil                                    770            770
    Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg)                       1,170          1,170
    Castor oil (for 15 kg)                         1,530          1,530
    Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg)                     2,880          2,880

    AMRAVATI
    Soyoil refined                                 710            709
    Soyoil Solvent                                 670            668
    Cottonseed refined                             740            740
    Cottonseed solvent                             720            720

    AKOLA
    Soyoil refined                                 710            708
    Soyoil Solvent                                 668            668        
    Cottonseed refined oil                         740          740 
    Cottonseed solvent                             720            720

    DHULIA
    Soyoil refined                                 717            715
  
    AURANGABAD
    Soyoil refined 
                                                718            715
    JALNA
    Soyoil refined 
                                                   718            716
    NANDED
    Soyoil refined                                 716            713
   
    Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 719, 
    Baramati – 718, Latur - 716, Parbhani – 716, Koosnoor – 716, Solapur – 718, 
    Sangli – 719.
                                     
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne

                  Monday’s open       Previous Close
    Soymeal (Nagpur)                  22,600-23,000       22,600-23,000
      
    Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 23,000 
    Akola – 22,800, Washim – 22,700, Dhulia – 22,500, Hingoli – 22,500, 
    Jalna – 22,500, Nandurbar – 22,300, Khamgaon – 22,800, Latur – 22,300, 
    Nanded – 22,500, Parbhani – 23,100, Solapur – 22,300, Supa – n.a., 
    Dharwad – 23,100, Sangli – 22,700

WEATHER (NAGPUR)  
Maximum temp. 32.9 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 19.0 degree Celsius 
Rainfall : Nil
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 33 and 19 degree
Celsius respectively.

Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
