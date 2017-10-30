Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- October 30, 2017

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-October 30 Nagpur, Oct 30 (Reuters) – Castor oil in non-edible section today declined in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on stockists selling amid good supply from producing regions. Profit-taking selling by stockists at higher also affected prices. Trading activity in other edible oils reported weak as no trader was in mood for any commitment because of good hike in overseas edible oils, sources said Saturday. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Cottonseed, Sunflower refined, Linseed, Rapeseed and Coconut KP oil ruled steady here in weak trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible and non-edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today ruled steady in open market here but demand was poor. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices showed weak tendency in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) on poor buying support from local crushing plants amid increased supply from producing belts. No takers to soyabean oil & soymeal since last five trading sessions, easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and high moisture content arrival also pulled down prices. About 5,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 23,000-27,300 23,500-27,300 -- (Available price) Market delivery 24,100-27,350 24,600-27,350 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 27,500-28,300 27,500-28,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 5,000 24,000-26,000 Amravati 3,000 23,700-26,000 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 3,000 24,000-26,800 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., Akola - 28,200, Washim – 28,500, Dhulia – 28,400, Hingoli – 28,400, Jalna – 28,700, Koosnoor – 28,300, Malkapur – 28,100, Latur – 28,100, Nanded – 28,100, Solapur – 28,200, Sangli – 28,500. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton (100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,400-5,800 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,500 Dhan n.a. n.a. 2,200-2,250 Cotton n.a. n.a. 4,950-5,025 NAGPUR Monday’s open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 714 712 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 674 672 Cottonseed refined 740 740 Cottonseed solvent 720 720 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,020 1,020 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,610 1,610 Sunflower oil refined 750 750 Linseed oil 770 770 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,170 1,170 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,530 1,530 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,880 2,880 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 710 709 Soyoil Solvent 670 668 Cottonseed refined 740 740 Cottonseed solvent 720 720 AKOLA Soyoil refined 710 708 Soyoil Solvent 668 668 Cottonseed refined oil 740 740 Cottonseed solvent 720 720 DHULIA Soyoil refined 717 715 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 718 715 JALNA Soyoil refined 718 716 NANDED Soyoil refined 716 713 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 719, Baramati – 718, Latur - 716, Parbhani – 716, Koosnoor – 716, Solapur – 718, Sangli – 719. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Monday’s open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 22,600-23,000 22,600-23,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 23,000 Akola – 22,800, Washim – 22,700, Dhulia – 22,500, Hingoli – 22,500, Jalna – 22,500, Nandurbar – 22,300, Khamgaon – 22,800, Latur – 22,300, Nanded – 22,500, Parbhani – 23,100, Solapur – 22,300, Supa – n.a., Dharwad – 23,100, Sangli – 22,700 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 32.9 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 19.0 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 33 and 19 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.