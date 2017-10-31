Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- October 31, 2017

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-October 31 Nagpur, Oct 31 (Reuters) – There was negligible change in the edible oil pattern of trading in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today as prices hovered around last levels in absence of any worthwhile moving factors. Restricted arrivals against sporadic demand mainly kept major oil prices unaltered. No trader was in mood for any commitment because of weak trend in Malaysian palm oil, fresh fall in American soya digam prices and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil, according to sources. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Cottonseed, Sunflower refined, Linseed, Rapeseed, Castor and Coconut KP oil ruled steady here in weak trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible and non-edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today ruled steady in open market here on subdued demand from South- based traders. Fresh rise in international soymeal prices also affected sentiment in thin trading activity here. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices reported higher in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) on good demand from local crushing plants. Fresh hike in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and enquiries from South-based plants also helped to push up prices. About 7,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 23,500-27,000 23,000-27,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 23,600-27,100 23,100-27,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 27,300-28,000 27,300-28,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 5,000 23,900-26,000 Amravati 3,000 23,500-26,500 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 3,000 23,800-26,500 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., Akola - 28,200, Washim – 28,500, Dhulia – 27,800, Hingoli – 28,100, Jalna – 28,700, Koosnoor – 27,900, Malkapur – 28,100, Latur – 27,900, Nanded – 27,500, Solapur – 28,000, Sangli – 28,500. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton (100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,400-5,800 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,500 Dhan n.a. n.a. 2,200-2,250 Cotton n.a. n.a. 4,950-5,025 NAGPUR Tuesday’s open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 714 712 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 674 672 Cottonseed refined 740 740 Cottonseed solvent 720 720 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,020 1,020 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,610 1,610 Sunflower oil refined 750 750 Linseed oil 770 770 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,170 1,170 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,530 1,530 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,880 2,880 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 710 709 Soyoil Solvent 670 668 Cottonseed refined 740 740 Cottonseed solvent 720 720 AKOLA Soyoil refined 710 708 Soyoil Solvent 668 668 Cottonseed refined oil 740 740 Cottonseed solvent 720 720 DHULIA Soyoil refined 717 715 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 718 715 JALNA Soyoil refined 718 716 NANDED Soyoil refined 716 713 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 719, Baramati – 718, Latur - 716, Parbhani – 716, Koosnoor – 716, Solapur – 718, Sangli – 719. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Tuesday’s open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 22,600-23,000 22,600-23,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 22,700 Akola – 22,800, Washim – 22,700, Dhulia – 22,100, Hingoli – 23,200, Jalna – 22,800, Nandurbar – 22,100, Khamgaon – 22,100, Latur – 23,000, Nanded – 22,500, Parbhani – 22,500, Solapur – 22,300, Supa – n.a., Dharwad – 23,100, Sangli – 22,700 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 33.3 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 15.3 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 32 and 15 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.