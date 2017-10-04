Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- October 4, 2017

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-October 4 Nagpur, Oct 4 (Reuters) – Linseed and Rapeseed oil in non-edible section today declined in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on stockists selling amid good supply from producing regions. Profit-taking selling by stockists at higher also affected prices. Trading activity in other edible oils reported weak as no trader was in mood for any commitment because of good hike in overseas edible oils, sources said Wednesday. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, Cottonseed, Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Sunflower refined, Castor and Coconut KP oil ruled steady here in limited deals. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today quoted static here but demand was poor in thin trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices moved down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) on poor demand from local crushing plants amid good supply from producing regions. Easy condition on NCDEX, no takers to soyabean oil & soymeal and high moisture content arrival also pulled down prices. About 3,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 24,500-26,800 24,500-27,200 -- (Available price) Market delivery 24,600-26,900 24,600-27,400 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 28,500-30,000 28,500-30,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 24,500-27,000 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., Akola - 30,000, Washim – 30,300, Dhulia – 30,250, Hingoli – 31,000, Jalna – 31,000, Koosnoor – 31,300, Malkapur – 31,500, Latur – 31,500, Nanded – 31,000, Solapur – 31,300, Sangli – 31,500. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton (100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,400-5,800 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,500 Dhan n.a. n.a. 2,200-2,250 Cotton n.a. n.a. 4,950-5,025 NAGPUR Wednesday’s open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 719 719 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 679 681 Cottonseed refined 735 735 Cottonseed solvent 715 715 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,000 1,000 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,600 1,600 Sunflower oil refined 750 750 Linseed oil 790 800 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,190 1,200 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,620 1,620 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,950 2,950 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 718 718 Soyoil Solvent 678 678 Cottonseed refined 735 735 Cottonseed solvent 715 715 AKOLA Soyoil refined 718 718 Soyoil Solvent 679 679 Cottonseed refined oil 735 735 Cottonseed solvent 715 715 DHULIA Soyoil refined 725 725 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 725 725 JALNA Soyoil refined 727 727 NANDED Soyoil refined 725 725 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 727, Baramati – 725, Latur - 727, Parbhani – 725, Koosnoor – 728, Solapur – 727, Sangli – 728. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday’s open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 25,700-26,000 25,700-26,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 27,000 Akola – 26,000, Washim – 26,200, Dhulia – 27,500, Hingoli – 27,500, Jalna – 27,000, Nandurbar – 27,000, Khamgaon – 26,000, Latur – 27,000, Nanded – 27,500, Parbhani – 27,300, Solapur – 27,000, Supa – n.a., Dharwad – 26,500, Sangli – 26,500 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 34.2 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 20.1 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 34 and 20 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.