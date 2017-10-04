FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- October 4, 2017
#Domestic News
October 4, 2017 / 8:27 AM / 14 days ago

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- October 4, 2017

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-October 4

Nagpur, Oct 4 (Reuters) – Linseed and Rapeseed oil in non-edible section today declined in
Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on stockists selling amid good supply from producing
regions. Profit-taking selling by stockists at higher also affected prices. Trading activity in
other edible oils reported weak as no trader was in mood for any commitment because of good hike
in overseas edible oils, sources said Wednesday.

                       *****
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS

  * Soyabean, Cottonseed, Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Sunflower refined, 
    Castor and Coconut KP oil ruled steady here in limited deals. 
  * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here.
    
   SOYMEAL

   * Soymeal prices today quoted static here but demand was poor in thin trading activity. 
         
   SOYABEAN
   * Soyabean prices moved down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing 
     Committee (APMC) on poor demand from local crushing plants amid good supply from 
     producing regions. Easy condition on NCDEX, no takers to soyabean oil & soymeal and 
     high moisture content arrival also pulled down prices.
     About 3,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to sources.  

 Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
                           -----Soybean yellow-----       Soybean black
               Available          Previous
                       Auction price    (Auction price)
    Market delivery    24,500-26,800       24,500-27,200         --
    (Available price)
    Market delivery    24,600-26,900       24,600-27,400          --
    (Traders price)
    Plant delivery     28,500-30,000       28,500-30,000          --

    Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) 
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources.
                         Deliveries          Available prices
    Hinganghat             n.a.                   n.a.
    Akola                  100               24,500-27,000
    Amravati               n.a.                n.a. 
    Khamgaon               n.a.                   n.a.
    Wardha                 n.a.            n.a. 
    Arvi                   n.a.                   n.a.
    Umred                  n.a.                   n.a.
    Chandrapur             n.a.            n.a 

    Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., 
    Akola - 30,000, Washim – 30,300, Dhulia – 30,250, Hingoli – 31,000, 
    Jalna – 31,000, Koosnoor – 31,300, Malkapur – 31,500, Latur – 31,500, 
    Nanded – 31,000, Solapur – 31,300, Sangli – 31,500.
        
    Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton
(100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:

                        Deliveries    Available prices    Previous close
    Sunflower              n.a.            n.a.                2,400-2,600
    Groundnut              n.a.            n.a.                700-900
    Linseed                n.a.            n.a.           4,300-4,600
    Castor                 n.a.            n.a.            2,850-3,000
    Rapeseed               n.a.            n.a.                1,520-1,625
    Til                    n.a.                n.a.                7,500-8,000
    Dhaniya                n.a.            n.a.           5,400-5,800 
    Bajra                  n.a.            n.a.               n.a.
    Gavarani Corn          n.a.           n.a.             1,350-1,500
    Dhan            n.a.                n.a.             2,200-2,250
    Cotton            n.a.              n.a.             4,950-5,025

                                                                        
        NAGPUR
                              
                                Wednesday’s open   Previous close   
   
    Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery         719            719
    Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery         679            681    
    Cottonseed refined                             735            735
    Cottonseed solvent                             715            715
    Groundnut oil (loose)                          1,000          1,000
    Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre)               1,600          1,600
    Sunflower oil refined                          750            750
    Linseed oil                                    790            800
    Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg)                       1,190          1,200
    Castor oil (for 15 kg)                         1,620          1,620
    Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg)                     2,950          2,950

    AMRAVATI
    Soyoil refined                                 718            718
    Soyoil Solvent                                 678            678
    Cottonseed refined                             735            735
    Cottonseed solvent                             715            715

    AKOLA
    Soyoil refined                                 718            718
    Soyoil Solvent                                 679            679        
    Cottonseed refined oil                         735          735 
    Cottonseed solvent                             715            715

    DHULIA
    Soyoil refined                                 725            725
  
    AURANGABAD
    Soyoil refined 
                                                725            725
    JALNA
    Soyoil refined 
                                                   727            727
    NANDED
    Soyoil refined                                 725            725
   
    Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 727, 
    Baramati – 725, Latur - 727, Parbhani – 725, Koosnoor – 728, Solapur – 727, 
    Sangli – 728.
                                     
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne

                  Wednesday’s open       Previous Close
    Soymeal (Nagpur)                  25,700-26,000          25,700-26,000
      
    Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 27,000 
    Akola – 26,000, Washim – 26,200, Dhulia – 27,500, Hingoli – 27,500, 
    Jalna – 27,000, Nandurbar – 27,000, Khamgaon – 26,000, Latur – 27,000, 
    Nanded – 27,500, Parbhani – 27,300, Solapur – 27,000, Supa – n.a., 
    Dharwad – 26,500, Sangli – 26,500

WEATHER (NAGPUR)  
Maximum temp. 34.2 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 20.1 degree Celsius 
Rainfall : Nil
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 34 and 20
degree Celsius respectively.

Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.

