Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- October 6, 2017
#Domestic News
October 6, 2017 / 7:47 AM / in 15 days

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- October 6, 2017

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-October 6

Nagpur, Oct 6 (Reuters) – Castor oil in non-edible section today shot up in Vidarbha region of
Western Maharashtra on increased offtake by oil paint industries for Diwali festival amid a
firming trend in producing regions. Reported demand overseas traders also pushed up prices,
sources said Friday.


                       *****
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS

  * Meanwhile, Soyabean oil prices today declined here in absence of buyers amid good 
    supply from crushing plants. Easy condition on NCDEX and downward trend in American 
    soya digam prices also pulled down prices here. 
  * Cottonseed, Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Sunflower refined, Linseed, 
    Rapeseed and Coconut KP oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. 
  * Traders expect further rise in Castor oil here.
    
   SOYMEAL

  * Soymeal prices suffered heavily here in absence of buyers amid good supply from
    crushing plants. Easy condition in overseas soymeal prices also affected sentiment.
         
   SOYABEAN
  * Soyabean prices jacked up in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing 
    Committee (APMC) on increased demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from 
    producing regions. Good rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and repeated enquiries 
    from South-based plants also boosted prices.
    About 4,500 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to sources.  

 Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
                           -----Soybean yellow-----       Soybean black
               Available          Previous
                       Auction price    (Auction price)
    Market delivery    24,500-27,300       24,200-27,000         --
    (Available price)
    Market delivery    24,600-27,400       24,300-27,100          --
    (Traders price)
    Plant delivery     28,500-30,000       28,500-30,000          --

    Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) 
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources.
                         Deliveries          Available prices
    Hinganghat             n.a.                   n.a.
    Akola                  2,000               24,000-27,750
    Amravati               1,500               26,000-27,500 
    Khamgaon               n.a.                   n.a.
    Wardha                 1,000            24,000-27,500 
    Arvi                   n.a.                   n.a.
    Umred                  n.a.                   n.a.
    Chandrapur             n.a.            n.a 

    Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., 
    Akola - 30,000, Washim – 30,300, Dhulia – 30,250, Hingoli – 30,900, 
    Jalna – 30,500, Koosnoor – 31,000, Malkapur – 30,600, Latur – 30,500, 
    Nanded – 30,500, Solapur – 31,000, Sangli – 31,000.
        
    Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton
(100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:

                        Deliveries    Available prices    Previous close
    Sunflower              n.a.            n.a.                2,400-2,600
    Groundnut              n.a.            n.a.                700-900
    Linseed                n.a.            n.a.           4,300-4,600
    Castor                 n.a.            n.a.            2,850-3,000
    Rapeseed               n.a.            n.a.                1,520-1,625
    Til                    n.a.                n.a.                7,500-8,000
    Dhaniya                n.a.            n.a.           5,400-5,800 
    Bajra                  n.a.            n.a.               n.a.
    Gavarani Corn          n.a.           n.a.             1,350-1,500
    Dhan            n.a.                n.a.             2,200-2,250
    Cotton            n.a.              n.a.             4,950-5,025

                                                                        
        NAGPUR
                              
                                Friday’s open   Previous close   
   
    Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery         714            717
    Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery         674            677    
    Cottonseed refined                             735            735
    Cottonseed solvent                             715            715
    Groundnut oil (loose)                          1,000          1,000
    Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre)               1,600          1,600
    Sunflower oil refined                          750            750
    Linseed oil                                    790            790
    Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg)                       1,190          1,190
    Castor oil (for 15 kg)                         1,650          1,620
    Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg)                     2,950          2,950

    AMRAVATI
    Soyoil refined                                 713            715
    Soyoil Solvent                                 673            677
    Cottonseed refined                             735            735
    Cottonseed solvent                             715            715

    AKOLA
    Soyoil refined                                 713            716
    Soyoil Solvent                                 673            676        
    Cottonseed refined oil                         735          735 
    Cottonseed solvent                             715            715

    DHULIA
    Soyoil refined                                 719            722
  
    AURANGABAD
    Soyoil refined 
                                                718            722
    JALNA
    Soyoil refined 
                                                   721            724
    NANDED
    Soyoil refined                                 721            723
   
    Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 721, 
    Baramati – 719, Latur - 719, Parbhani – 722, Koosnoor – 720, Solapur – 721, 
    Sangli – 722.
                                     
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne

                  Friday’s open       Previous Close
    Soymeal (Nagpur)                  24,000-24,500          24,500-25,000
      
    Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 27,000 
    Akola – 24,500, Washim – 24,500, Dhulia – 24,300, Hingoli – 24,500, 
    Jalna – 24,000, Nandurbar – 24,000, Khamgaon – 23,500, Latur – 24,300, 
    Nanded – 24,400, Parbhani – 24,300, Solapur – 24,500, Supa – n.a., 
    Dharwad – 24,900, Sangli – 25,000

WEATHER (NAGPUR)  
Maximum temp. 33.6 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 23.4 degree Celsius 
Rainfall : 0.6 mm
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky with one or two spells of rains or thunder-showers. Maximum and
minimum temperature would be around and 34 and 23 degree Celsius respectively.

Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.