Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- October 6, 2017

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-October 6 Nagpur, Oct 6 (Reuters) – Castor oil in non-edible section today shot up in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on increased offtake by oil paint industries for Diwali festival amid a firming trend in producing regions. Reported demand overseas traders also pushed up prices, sources said Friday. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Meanwhile, Soyabean oil prices today declined here in absence of buyers amid good supply from crushing plants. Easy condition on NCDEX and downward trend in American soya digam prices also pulled down prices here. * Cottonseed, Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Sunflower refined, Linseed, Rapeseed and Coconut KP oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further rise in Castor oil here. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices suffered heavily here in absence of buyers amid good supply from crushing plants. Easy condition in overseas soymeal prices also affected sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices jacked up in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) on increased demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Good rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and repeated enquiries from South-based plants also boosted prices. About 4,500 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 24,500-27,300 24,200-27,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 24,600-27,400 24,300-27,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 28,500-30,000 28,500-30,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 2,000 24,000-27,750 Amravati 1,500 26,000-27,500 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 1,000 24,000-27,500 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., Akola - 30,000, Washim – 30,300, Dhulia – 30,250, Hingoli – 30,900, Jalna – 30,500, Koosnoor – 31,000, Malkapur – 30,600, Latur – 30,500, Nanded – 30,500, Solapur – 31,000, Sangli – 31,000. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton (100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,400-5,800 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,500 Dhan n.a. n.a. 2,200-2,250 Cotton n.a. n.a. 4,950-5,025 NAGPUR Friday’s open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 714 717 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 674 677 Cottonseed refined 735 735 Cottonseed solvent 715 715 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,000 1,000 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,600 1,600 Sunflower oil refined 750 750 Linseed oil 790 790 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,190 1,190 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,650 1,620 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,950 2,950 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 713 715 Soyoil Solvent 673 677 Cottonseed refined 735 735 Cottonseed solvent 715 715 AKOLA Soyoil refined 713 716 Soyoil Solvent 673 676 Cottonseed refined oil 735 735 Cottonseed solvent 715 715 DHULIA Soyoil refined 719 722 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 718 722 JALNA Soyoil refined 721 724 NANDED Soyoil refined 721 723 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 721, Baramati – 719, Latur - 719, Parbhani – 722, Koosnoor – 720, Solapur – 721, Sangli – 722. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Friday’s open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 24,000-24,500 24,500-25,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 27,000 Akola – 24,500, Washim – 24,500, Dhulia – 24,300, Hingoli – 24,500, Jalna – 24,000, Nandurbar – 24,000, Khamgaon – 23,500, Latur – 24,300, Nanded – 24,400, Parbhani – 24,300, Solapur – 24,500, Supa – n.a., Dharwad – 24,900, Sangli – 25,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 33.6 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 23.4 degree Celsius Rainfall : 0.6 mm FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky with one or two spells of rains or thunder-showers. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 34 and 23 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.