Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- September 13, 2017
#Domestic News
September 13, 2017 / 8:10 AM / in a month

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- September 13, 2017

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-September 13

Nagpur, Sept 13 (Reuters) – Coconut KP oil in edible section and Linseed oil in non-edible
section today shot up in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on increased offtake by local
traders amid a firming trend in producing regions and weak supply from crushing plants. Trading
activity in other edible and non-edible oils reported weak as no trader was in mood for any
commitment because of good rise in American soya digam and Malaysian palm oil, sources said
Wednesday.

                       *****
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS

  * Soyabean, Cottonseed, Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Sunflower refined, Rapeseed 
    and Castor oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. 
  * Traders expect upward trend in coconut KP oil here.
    
   SOYMEAL

   * Soymeal prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity.
         
   SOYABEAN
   * Soyabean prices moved down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing 
     Committee (APMC) on poor demand from local crushing plants. No takers to soyabean 
     oil & soymeal, downward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and high moisture 
     content arrival also pushed down prices in limited deals.
     About 100 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to sources.  

 Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
                           -----Soybean yellow-----       Soybean black
               Available          Previous
                       Auction price    (Auction price)
    Market delivery    26,000-28,900       26,400-29,300         --
    (Available price)
    Market delivery    26,100-29,000       26,500-29,400          --
    (Traders price)
    Plant delivery     30,500-31,300       30,500-31,300          --

    Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) 
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources.
                         Deliveries          Available prices
    Hinganghat             n.a.                   n.a.
    Akola                  100               26,000-28,500
    Amravati               n.a.                n.a. 
    Khamgaon               n.a.                   n.a.
    Wardha                 n.a.            n.a. 
    Arvi                   n.a.                   n.a.
    Umred                  n.a.                   n.a.
    Chandrapur             n.a.            n.a 

    Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., 
    Akola - 30,500, Washim – 30,900, Dhulia – 31,900, Hingoli – 31,900, 
    Jalna – 31,500, Koosnoor – 31,800, Malkapur – 31,900, Latur – 31,400, 
    Nanded – 31,500, Solapur – 31,800, Sangli – 32,300.
        
    Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton
(100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:

                        Deliveries    Available prices    Previous close
    Sunflower              n.a.            n.a.                2,400-2,600
    Groundnut              n.a.            n.a.                700-900
    Linseed                n.a.            n.a.           4,300-4,600
    Castor                 n.a.            n.a.            2,850-3,000
    Rapeseed               n.a.            n.a.                1,520-1,625
    Til                    n.a.                n.a.                7,500-8,000
    Dhaniya                n.a.            n.a.           5,400-5,800 
    Bajra                  n.a.            n.a.               n.a.
    Gavarani Corn          n.a.           n.a.             1,350-1,500
    Dhan            n.a.                n.a.             2,200-2,250
    Cotton            n.a.              n.a.             4,950-5,025

                                                                        
    NAGPUR
                              
                                Wednesday’s open   Previous close   
   
    Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery         709            709
    Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery         669            669    
    Cottonseed refined                             720            720
    Cottonseed solvent                             700            700
    Groundnut oil (loose)                          1,030          1,030
    Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre)               1,620          1,620
    Sunflower oil refined                          750            750
    Linseed oil                                    780            770
    Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg)                       1,180          1,180
    Castor oil (for 15 kg)                         1,600          1,600
    Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg)                     2,800          2,760

    AMRAVATI
    Soyoil refined                                 706            706
    Soyoil Solvent                                 666            666
    Cottonseed refined                             720            720
    Cottonseed solvent                             700            700

    AKOLA
    Soyoil refined                                 706            706
    Soyoil Solvent                                 666            666        
    Cottonseed refined oil                         720          720 
    Cottonseed solvent                             700            700

    DHULIA
    Soyoil refined                                 716            716
  
    AURANGABAD
    Soyoil refined 
                                                717            717
    JALNA
    Soyoil refined 
                                                   717            717
    NANDED
    Soyoil refined                                 718            718
   
    Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 717, 
    Baramati – 717, Latur - 715, Parbhani – 717, Koosnoor – 717, Solapur – 717, 
    Sangli – 717.
                                     
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne

                  Wednesday’s open      Previous Close
    Soymeal (Nagpur)                  26,000-26,500         26,000-26,500
      
    Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 27,000 
    Akola – 26,500, Washim – 26,500, Dhulia – 27,200, Hingoli – 28,500, 
    Jalna – 27,000, Nandurbar – 28,300, Khamgaon – 26,500, Latur – 28,000, 
    Nanded – 28,000, Parbhani – 27,300, Solapur – 28,300, Supa – n.a., 
    Dharwad – 27,600, Sangli – 27,300

WEATHER (NAGPUR)  
Maximum temp. 31.7 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 23.4 degree Celsius 
Rainfall : Nil
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rains or thunder-showers. Maximum and
minimum temperature would be around and 32 and 23 degree Celsius respectively.

Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.

