Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- September 13, 2017

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-September 13 Nagpur, Sept 13 (Reuters) – Coconut KP oil in edible section and Linseed oil in non-edible section today shot up in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on increased offtake by local traders amid a firming trend in producing regions and weak supply from crushing plants. Trading activity in other edible and non-edible oils reported weak as no trader was in mood for any commitment because of good rise in American soya digam and Malaysian palm oil, sources said Wednesday. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, Cottonseed, Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Sunflower refined, Rapeseed and Castor oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect upward trend in coconut KP oil here. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices moved down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) on poor demand from local crushing plants. No takers to soyabean oil & soymeal, downward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and high moisture content arrival also pushed down prices in limited deals. About 100 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 26,000-28,900 26,400-29,300 -- (Available price) Market delivery 26,100-29,000 26,500-29,400 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 30,500-31,300 30,500-31,300 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 26,000-28,500 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., Akola - 30,500, Washim – 30,900, Dhulia – 31,900, Hingoli – 31,900, Jalna – 31,500, Koosnoor – 31,800, Malkapur – 31,900, Latur – 31,400, Nanded – 31,500, Solapur – 31,800, Sangli – 32,300. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton (100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,400-5,800 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,500 Dhan n.a. n.a. 2,200-2,250 Cotton n.a. n.a. 4,950-5,025 NAGPUR Wednesday’s open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 709 709 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 669 669 Cottonseed refined 720 720 Cottonseed solvent 700 700 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,030 1,030 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,620 1,620 Sunflower oil refined 750 750 Linseed oil 780 770 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,180 1,180 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,600 1,600 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,800 2,760 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 706 706 Soyoil Solvent 666 666 Cottonseed refined 720 720 Cottonseed solvent 700 700 AKOLA Soyoil refined 706 706 Soyoil Solvent 666 666 Cottonseed refined oil 720 720 Cottonseed solvent 700 700 DHULIA Soyoil refined 716 716 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 717 717 JALNA Soyoil refined 717 717 NANDED Soyoil refined 718 718 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 717, Baramati – 717, Latur - 715, Parbhani – 717, Koosnoor – 717, Solapur – 717, Sangli – 717. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday’s open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 26,000-26,500 26,000-26,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 27,000 Akola – 26,500, Washim – 26,500, Dhulia – 27,200, Hingoli – 28,500, Jalna – 27,000, Nandurbar – 28,300, Khamgaon – 26,500, Latur – 28,000, Nanded – 28,000, Parbhani – 27,300, Solapur – 28,300, Supa – n.a., Dharwad – 27,600, Sangli – 27,300 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 31.7 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 23.4 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rains or thunder-showers. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 32 and 23 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.