Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- September 14, 2017
#Domestic News
September 14, 2017 / 7:38 AM / in a month

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- September 14, 2017

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-September 14

Nagpur, Sept 14 (Reuters) – Select edible oil prices geared up in Vidarbha region of Western
Maharashtra on increased festival season offtake by vanaspati millers amid a firming global
trend. Buying activity reported high as palm oil prices in Malaysia, the second largest
producer, quoted strong. Upward trend in American soya digam prices, upward trend on NCDEX and
notable rise in Madhya Pradesh edible oil also boosted sentiment, sources said Thursday.

                       *****
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS

  * Soyabean, Cottonseed, Linseed and Coconut KP oil reported strong here on renewed 
    demand from local traders amid tight supply from crushing plants.
  * Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Sunflower refined, Rapeseed and Castor oil ruled 
    steady here in thin trading activity. 
  * Traders expect further rise in coconut KP oil here.
    
   SOYMEAL

   * Soymeal prices today declined here on lack of demand from South-based traders. Easy 
     condition in overseas soymeal prices also affected sentiment. 
         
   SOYABEAN
   * Soyabean prices suffered heavily in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing 
     Committee (APMC) on lack of buying support from local crushing plants. Fresh fall in 
     soymeal, downward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and high moisture content 
     arrival also pulled down prices.
     About 200 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to sources.  

 Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
                           -----Soybean yellow-----       Soybean black
               Available          Previous
                       Auction price    (Auction price)
    Market delivery    25,000-28,800       25,400-28,900         --
    (Available price)
    Market delivery    25,100-28,900       25,500-29,000          --
    (Traders price)
    Plant delivery     30,500-31,300       30,500-31,300          --

    Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) 
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources.
                         Deliveries          Available prices
    Hinganghat             n.a.                   n.a.
    Akola                  100               25,500-28,600
    Amravati               n.a.                n.a. 
    Khamgaon               n.a.                   n.a.
    Wardha                 n.a.            n.a. 
    Arvi                   n.a.                   n.a.
    Umred                  n.a.                   n.a.
    Chandrapur             n.a.            n.a 

    Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., 
    Akola - 30,500, Washim – 30,900, Dhulia – 31,900, Hingoli – 31,900, 
    Jalna – 31,500, Koosnoor – 31,800, Malkapur – 31,900, Latur – 31,400, 
    Nanded – 31,500, Solapur – 31,800, Sangli – 32,300.
        
    Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton
(100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:

                        Deliveries    Available prices    Previous close
    Sunflower              n.a.            n.a.                2,400-2,600
    Groundnut              n.a.            n.a.                700-900
    Linseed                n.a.            n.a.           4,300-4,600
    Castor                 n.a.            n.a.            2,850-3,000
    Rapeseed               n.a.            n.a.                1,520-1,625
    Til                    n.a.                n.a.                7,500-8,000
    Dhaniya                n.a.            n.a.           5,400-5,800 
    Bajra                  n.a.            n.a.               n.a.
    Gavarani Corn          n.a.           n.a.             1,350-1,500
    Dhan            n.a.                n.a.             2,200-2,250
    Cotton            n.a.              n.a.             4,950-5,025

                                                                        
    NAGPUR
                              
                                Thursday’s open   Previous close   
   
    Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery         712            709
    Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery         672            669    
    Cottonseed refined                             725            720
    Cottonseed solvent                             705            700
    Groundnut oil (loose)                          1,030          1,030
    Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre)               1,620          1,620
    Sunflower oil refined                          750            750
    Linseed oil                                    800            780
    Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg)                       1,180          1,180
    Castor oil (for 15 kg)                         1,600          1,600
    Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg)                     2,850          2,800

    AMRAVATI
    Soyoil refined                                 709            706
    Soyoil Solvent                                 669            666
    Cottonseed refined                             725            720
    Cottonseed solvent                             705            700

    AKOLA
    Soyoil refined                                 709            706
    Soyoil Solvent                                 669            666        
    Cottonseed refined oil                         725          720 
    Cottonseed solvent                             705            700

    DHULIA
    Soyoil refined                                 719            718
  
    AURANGABAD
    Soyoil refined 
                                                720            717
    JALNA
    Soyoil refined 
                                                   719            717
    NANDED
    Soyoil refined                                 721            717
   
    Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 720, 
    Baramati – 720, Latur - 718, Parbhani – 719, Koosnoor – 717, Solapur – 719, 
    Sangli – 721.
                                     
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne

                  Thursday’s open      Previous Close
    Soymeal (Nagpur)                  25,800-26,200         26,000-26,500
      
    Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 27,000 
    Akola – 26,500, Washim – 26,500, Dhulia – 27,200, Hingoli – 27,500, 
    Jalna – 27,000, Nandurbar – 27,800, Khamgaon – 26,500, Latur – 27,600, 
    Nanded – 27,700, Parbhani – 27,300, Solapur – 28,300, Supa – n.a., 
    Dharwad – 27,600, Sangli – 27,500

WEATHER (NAGPUR)  
Maximum temp. 31.7 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 23.5 degree Celsius 
Rainfall : 5.2 mm
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rains or thunder-showers. Maximum and
minimum temperature would be around and 31 and 23 degree Celsius respectively

Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.

