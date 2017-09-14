Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- September 14, 2017

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-September 14 Nagpur, Sept 14 (Reuters) – Select edible oil prices geared up in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on increased festival season offtake by vanaspati millers amid a firming global trend. Buying activity reported high as palm oil prices in Malaysia, the second largest producer, quoted strong. Upward trend in American soya digam prices, upward trend on NCDEX and notable rise in Madhya Pradesh edible oil also boosted sentiment, sources said Thursday. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, Cottonseed, Linseed and Coconut KP oil reported strong here on renewed demand from local traders amid tight supply from crushing plants. * Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Sunflower refined, Rapeseed and Castor oil ruled steady here in thin trading activity. * Traders expect further rise in coconut KP oil here. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today declined here on lack of demand from South-based traders. Easy condition in overseas soymeal prices also affected sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices suffered heavily in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) on lack of buying support from local crushing plants. Fresh fall in soymeal, downward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and high moisture content arrival also pulled down prices. About 200 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 25,000-28,800 25,400-28,900 -- (Available price) Market delivery 25,100-28,900 25,500-29,000 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 30,500-31,300 30,500-31,300 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 25,500-28,600 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., Akola - 30,500, Washim – 30,900, Dhulia – 31,900, Hingoli – 31,900, Jalna – 31,500, Koosnoor – 31,800, Malkapur – 31,900, Latur – 31,400, Nanded – 31,500, Solapur – 31,800, Sangli – 32,300. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton (100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,400-5,800 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,500 Dhan n.a. n.a. 2,200-2,250 Cotton n.a. n.a. 4,950-5,025 NAGPUR Thursday’s open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 712 709 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 672 669 Cottonseed refined 725 720 Cottonseed solvent 705 700 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,030 1,030 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,620 1,620 Sunflower oil refined 750 750 Linseed oil 800 780 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,180 1,180 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,600 1,600 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,850 2,800 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 709 706 Soyoil Solvent 669 666 Cottonseed refined 725 720 Cottonseed solvent 705 700 AKOLA Soyoil refined 709 706 Soyoil Solvent 669 666 Cottonseed refined oil 725 720 Cottonseed solvent 705 700 DHULIA Soyoil refined 719 718 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 720 717 JALNA Soyoil refined 719 717 NANDED Soyoil refined 721 717 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 720, Baramati – 720, Latur - 718, Parbhani – 719, Koosnoor – 717, Solapur – 719, Sangli – 721. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Thursday’s open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 25,800-26,200 26,000-26,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 27,000 Akola – 26,500, Washim – 26,500, Dhulia – 27,200, Hingoli – 27,500, Jalna – 27,000, Nandurbar – 27,800, Khamgaon – 26,500, Latur – 27,600, Nanded – 27,700, Parbhani – 27,300, Solapur – 28,300, Supa – n.a., Dharwad – 27,600, Sangli – 27,500 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 31.7 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 23.5 degree Celsius Rainfall : 5.2 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rains or thunder-showers. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 31 and 23 degree Celsius respectively Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.