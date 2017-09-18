Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- September 18, 2017

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-September 18 Nagpur, Sept 18 (Reuters) – Prices of Coconut KP oil shot up in Vidarbha region on Western Maharashtra on stockists buying support triggered by a surge in coconut producing regions. This oil was in keen demand among Vanaspati millers and retailers on account of the festive season. Short supply from producing regions and upward trend on Madhya Pradesh coconut oil prices also helped to push up prices, sources said Monday. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, Cottonseed, Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Sunflower refined, Linseed, Rapeseed and Castor oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today ruled steady here on subdued demand from local traders amid ample stock in ready position. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices moved down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid good arrival from producing regions. No takers to soyabean oil & soymeal, easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean mandi and high moisture content arrival also pushed down prices. About 100 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 26,000-29,000 26,600-29,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 26,100-29,100 28,700-29,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 30,500-31,300 30,500-31,300 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 26,600-28,700 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., Akola - 30,500, Washim – 30,900, Dhulia – 31,250, Hingoli – 32,000, Jalna – 31,500, Koosnoor – 31,800, Malkapur – 31,900, Latur – 31,800, Nanded – 30,500, Solapur – 32,000, Sangli – 31,600. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton (100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,400-5,800 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,500 Dhan n.a. n.a. 2,200-2,250 Cotton n.a. n.a. 4,950-5,025 NAGPUR Monday’s open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 712 712 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 672 672 Cottonseed refined 725 725 Cottonseed solvent 705 705 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,030 1,030 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,620 1,620 Sunflower oil refined 750 750 Linseed oil 800 800 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,200 1,200 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,620 1,620 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,870 2,850 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 709 709 Soyoil Solvent 669 669 Cottonseed refined 725 725 Cottonseed solvent 705 705 AKOLA Soyoil refined 709 709 Soyoil Solvent 669 669 Cottonseed refined oil 725 725 Cottonseed solvent 705 705 DHULIA Soyoil refined 719 719 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 720 720 JALNA Soyoil refined 719 719 NANDED Soyoil refined 721 721 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 720, Baramati – 720, Latur - 718, Parbhani – 719, Koosnoor – 717, Solapur – 719, Sangli – 721. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Monday’s open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 25,800-26,200 25,800-26,200 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 27,000 Akola – 26,500, Washim – 26,500, Dhulia – 27,200, Hingoli – 27,500, Jalna – 27,000, Nandurbar – 27,800, Khamgaon – 26,500, Latur – 27,600, Nanded – 27,700, Parbhani – 27,300, Solapur – 28,300, Supa – n.a., Dharwad – 27,700, Sangli – 27,500 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 31.8 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 21.6 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rains or thunder-showers. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 34 and 22 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.