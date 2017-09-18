FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- September 18, 2017
#Domestic News
September 18, 2017 / 7:53 AM / a month ago

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- September 18, 2017

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-September 18

Nagpur, Sept 18 (Reuters) – Prices of Coconut KP oil shot up in Vidarbha region on Western
Maharashtra on stockists buying support triggered by a surge in coconut producing regions. This
oil was in keen demand among Vanaspati millers and retailers on account of the festive season.
Short supply from producing regions and upward trend on Madhya Pradesh coconut oil prices also
helped to push up prices, sources said Monday.


                       *****
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS

  * Soyabean, Cottonseed, Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Sunflower refined, Linseed, 
    Rapeseed and Castor oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. 
  * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here.
    
   SOYMEAL

   * Soymeal prices today ruled steady here on subdued demand from local traders amid 
     ample stock in ready position. 
         
   SOYABEAN
   * Soyabean prices moved down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing 
     Committee (APMC) on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid good arrival 
     from producing regions. No takers to soyabean oil & soymeal, easy condition in 
     Madhya Pradesh soyabean mandi and high moisture content arrival also pushed down 
     prices.
     About 100 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to sources.  

 Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
                           -----Soybean yellow-----       Soybean black
               Available          Previous
                       Auction price    (Auction price)
    Market delivery    26,000-29,000       26,600-29,000         --
    (Available price)
    Market delivery    26,100-29,100       28,700-29,100          --
    (Traders price)
    Plant delivery     30,500-31,300       30,500-31,300          --

    Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) 
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources.
                         Deliveries          Available prices
    Hinganghat             n.a.                   n.a.
    Akola                  100               26,600-28,700
    Amravati               n.a.                n.a. 
    Khamgaon               n.a.                   n.a.
    Wardha                 n.a.            n.a. 
    Arvi                   n.a.                   n.a.
    Umred                  n.a.                   n.a.
    Chandrapur             n.a.            n.a 

    Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., 
    Akola - 30,500, Washim – 30,900, Dhulia – 31,250, Hingoli – 32,000, 
    Jalna – 31,500, Koosnoor – 31,800, Malkapur – 31,900, Latur – 31,800, 
    Nanded – 30,500, Solapur – 32,000, Sangli – 31,600.
        
    Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton
(100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:

                        Deliveries    Available prices    Previous close
    Sunflower              n.a.            n.a.                2,400-2,600
    Groundnut              n.a.            n.a.                700-900
    Linseed                n.a.            n.a.           4,300-4,600
    Castor                 n.a.            n.a.            2,850-3,000
    Rapeseed               n.a.            n.a.                1,520-1,625
    Til                    n.a.                n.a.                7,500-8,000
    Dhaniya                n.a.            n.a.           5,400-5,800 
    Bajra                  n.a.            n.a.               n.a.
    Gavarani Corn          n.a.           n.a.             1,350-1,500
    Dhan            n.a.                n.a.             2,200-2,250
    Cotton            n.a.              n.a.             4,950-5,025

                                                                        
    NAGPUR
                              
                                Monday’s open   Previous close   
   
    Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery         712            712
    Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery         672            672    
    Cottonseed refined                             725            725
    Cottonseed solvent                             705            705
    Groundnut oil (loose)                          1,030          1,030
    Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre)               1,620          1,620
    Sunflower oil refined                          750            750
    Linseed oil                                    800            800
    Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg)                       1,200          1,200
    Castor oil (for 15 kg)                         1,620          1,620
    Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg)                     2,870          2,850

    AMRAVATI
    Soyoil refined                                 709            709
    Soyoil Solvent                                 669            669
    Cottonseed refined                             725            725
    Cottonseed solvent                             705            705

    AKOLA
    Soyoil refined                                 709            709
    Soyoil Solvent                                 669            669        
    Cottonseed refined oil                         725          725 
    Cottonseed solvent                             705            705

    DHULIA
    Soyoil refined                                 719            719
  
    AURANGABAD
    Soyoil refined 
                                                720            720
    JALNA
    Soyoil refined 
                                                   719            719
    NANDED
    Soyoil refined                                 721            721
   
    Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 720, 
    Baramati – 720, Latur - 718, Parbhani – 719, Koosnoor – 717, Solapur – 719, 
    Sangli – 721.
                                     
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne

                  Monday’s open      Previous Close
    Soymeal (Nagpur)                  25,800-26,200       25,800-26,200
      
    Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 27,000 
    Akola – 26,500, Washim – 26,500, Dhulia – 27,200, Hingoli – 27,500, 
    Jalna – 27,000, Nandurbar – 27,800, Khamgaon – 26,500, Latur – 27,600, 
    Nanded – 27,700, Parbhani – 27,300, Solapur – 28,300, Supa – n.a., 
    Dharwad – 27,700, Sangli – 27,500

WEATHER (NAGPUR)  
Maximum temp. 31.8 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 21.6 degree Celsius 
Rainfall : Nil
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rains or thunder-showers. Maximum and
minimum temperature would be around and 34 and 22 degree Celsius respectively.

Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.

