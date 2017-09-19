FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- September 19, 2017
#Domestic News
September 19, 2017 / 8:01 AM / a month ago

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- September 19, 2017

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-September 19

Nagpur, Sept 19 (Reuters) – Prices of Coconut KP oil touched to a historic level in Vidarbha
region on Western Maharashtra on stockists increased festival season demand triggered by a surge
in coconut producing regions. Weak supply from producing regions and upward trend on Madhya
Pradesh coconut oil prices also boosted prices. Trading activity in other edible and non-edible
oils reported weak as no trader was in mood for any commitment because of fresh fall in overseas
edible oils, sources said Tuesday.


                       *****
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS

  * Soyabean, Cottonseed, Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Sunflower refined, Linseed, 
    Rapeseed and Castor oil ruled steady here in limited deals. 
  * Traders expect further rise in Coconut KP oil here.
    
   SOYMEAL

   * Soymeal prices today ruled steady here on poor demand from local traders amid 
     ample stock in ready position.      
   
                                                                        
    NAGPUR
                              
                                Tuesday’s open   Previous close   
   
    Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery         712            712
    Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery         672            672    
    Cottonseed refined                             725            725
    Cottonseed solvent                             705            705
    Groundnut oil (loose)                          1,030          1,030
    Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre)               1,620          1,620
    Sunflower oil refined                          750            750
    Linseed oil                                    800            800
    Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg)                       1,200          1,200
    Castor oil (for 15 kg)                         1,620          1,620
    Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg)                     2,920          2,870

    AMRAVATI
    Soyoil refined                                 709            709
    Soyoil Solvent                                 669            669
    Cottonseed refined                             725            725
    Cottonseed solvent                             705            705

    AKOLA
    Soyoil refined                                 709            709
    Soyoil Solvent                                 669            669        
    Cottonseed refined oil                         725          725 
    Cottonseed solvent                             705            705

    DHULIA
    Soyoil refined                                 719            719
  
    AURANGABAD
    Soyoil refined 
                                                720            720
    JALNA
    Soyoil refined 
                                                   719            719
    NANDED
    Soyoil refined                                 721            721
   
    Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 720, 
    Baramati – 720, Latur - 718, Parbhani – 719, Koosnoor – 717, Solapur – 719, 
    Sangli – 721.
                                     
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne

                  Tuesday’s open      Previous Close
    Soymeal (Nagpur)                  25,800-26,200       25,800-26,200
      
    Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 27,000 
    Akola – 26,500, Washim – 26,500, Dhulia – 27,200, Hingoli – 27,500, 
    Jalna – 27,000, Nandurbar – 27,800, Khamgaon – 26,500, Latur – 27,600, 
    Nanded – 27,700, Parbhani – 27,300, Solapur – 28,300, Supa – n.a., 
    Dharwad – 27,700, Sangli – 27,500

WEATHER (NAGPUR)  
Maximum temp. 33.6 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 24.0 degree Celsius 
Rainfall : Nil
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rains or thunder-showers. Maximum and
minimum temperature would be around and 31 and 24 degree Celsius respectively.

Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.

ATTN : Soyabean mandi and wholesale foodgrain market of Nagpur APMC remained closed today,
Tuesday, on the occasion of Sarvapitri Amavsya.

