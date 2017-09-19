Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- September 19, 2017

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-September 19 Nagpur, Sept 19 (Reuters) – Prices of Coconut KP oil touched to a historic level in Vidarbha region on Western Maharashtra on stockists increased festival season demand triggered by a surge in coconut producing regions. Weak supply from producing regions and upward trend on Madhya Pradesh coconut oil prices also boosted prices. Trading activity in other edible and non-edible oils reported weak as no trader was in mood for any commitment because of fresh fall in overseas edible oils, sources said Tuesday. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, Cottonseed, Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Sunflower refined, Linseed, Rapeseed and Castor oil ruled steady here in limited deals. * Traders expect further rise in Coconut KP oil here. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today ruled steady here on poor demand from local traders amid ample stock in ready position. NAGPUR Tuesday’s open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 712 712 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 672 672 Cottonseed refined 725 725 Cottonseed solvent 705 705 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,030 1,030 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,620 1,620 Sunflower oil refined 750 750 Linseed oil 800 800 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,200 1,200 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,620 1,620 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,920 2,870 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 709 709 Soyoil Solvent 669 669 Cottonseed refined 725 725 Cottonseed solvent 705 705 AKOLA Soyoil refined 709 709 Soyoil Solvent 669 669 Cottonseed refined oil 725 725 Cottonseed solvent 705 705 DHULIA Soyoil refined 719 719 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 720 720 JALNA Soyoil refined 719 719 NANDED Soyoil refined 721 721 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 720, Baramati – 720, Latur - 718, Parbhani – 719, Koosnoor – 717, Solapur – 719, Sangli – 721. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Tuesday’s open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 25,800-26,200 25,800-26,200 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 27,000 Akola – 26,500, Washim – 26,500, Dhulia – 27,200, Hingoli – 27,500, Jalna – 27,000, Nandurbar – 27,800, Khamgaon – 26,500, Latur – 27,600, Nanded – 27,700, Parbhani – 27,300, Solapur – 28,300, Supa – n.a., Dharwad – 27,700, Sangli – 27,500 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 33.6 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 24.0 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rains or thunder-showers. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 31 and 24 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. ATTN : Soyabean mandi and wholesale foodgrain market of Nagpur APMC remained closed today, Tuesday, on the occasion of Sarvapitri Amavsya.