Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- September 20, 2017
September 20, 2017 / 7:53 AM / a month ago

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- September 20, 2017

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-September 20

Nagpur, Sept 20 (Reuters) – Upward trend continued in Coconut KP oil in Vidarbha region on
Western Maharashtra on stockists buying support triggered by a surge in coconut producing belts.
Fresh festival season demand from Madhya Pradesh traders and weak supply also boosted prices.
Trading activity in other edible and non-edible oils reported weak of good recovery in overseas
edible oils. Heavy rains since last two days also affected trading activity here, sources said
Wednesday.


                       *****
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS

  * Soyabean, Cottonseed, Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Sunflower refined, Linseed, 
    Rapeseed and Castor oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. 
  * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible and non-edible oils here.
    
   SOYMEAL

   * Soymeal prices today declined here in absence of buyers amid good supply from 
     crushing plants. Easy condition in overseas soymeal prices also affected sentiment. 
         
   SOYABEAN
   * Soyabean prices showed weak tendency in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing 
     Committee (APMC) on lack of demand from local crushing plants. No takers to soyabean 
     oil, fresh fall in soymeal, easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean mandi and high 
     moisture content arrival also pushed down prices. Heavy rains since last two days
     affected arrival in major mandis in the region.
     About 300 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to sources.  

 Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
                           -----Soybean yellow-----       Soybean black
               Available          Previous
                       Auction price    (Auction price)
    Market delivery    25,000-29,000       25,700-29,000         --
    (Available price)
    Market delivery    25,100-29,100       25,800-29,100          --
    (Traders price)
    Plant delivery     30,500-31,000       30,500-31,300          --

    Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) 
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources.
                         Deliveries          Available prices
    Hinganghat             n.a.                   n.a.
    Akola                  100               26,000-28,600
    Amravati               n.a.                n.a. 
    Khamgaon               n.a.                   n.a.
    Wardha                 n.a.            n.a. 
    Arvi                   n.a.                   n.a.
    Umred                  n.a.                   n.a.
    Chandrapur             n.a.            n.a 

    Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., 
    Akola - 30,500, Washim – 30,900, Dhulia – 31,250, Hingoli – 32,000, 
    Jalna – 31,500, Koosnoor – 31,800, Malkapur – 31,900, Latur – 31,800, 
    Nanded – 30,500, Solapur – 32,000, Sangli – 31,600.
        
    Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton
(100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:

                        Deliveries    Available prices    Previous close
    Sunflower              n.a.            n.a.                2,400-2,600
    Groundnut              n.a.            n.a.                700-900
    Linseed                n.a.            n.a.           4,300-4,600
    Castor                 n.a.            n.a.            2,850-3,000
    Rapeseed               n.a.            n.a.                1,520-1,625
    Til                    n.a.                n.a.                7,500-8,000
    Dhaniya                n.a.            n.a.           5,400-5,800 
    Bajra                  n.a.            n.a.               n.a.
    Gavarani Corn          n.a.           n.a.             1,350-1,500
    Dhan            n.a.                n.a.             2,200-2,250
    Cotton            n.a.              n.a.             4,950-5,025

                                                                        
        NAGPUR
                              
                                Wednesday’s open   Previous close   
   
    Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery         712            712
    Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery         672            672    
    Cottonseed refined                             725            725
    Cottonseed solvent                             705            705
    Groundnut oil (loose)                          1,030          1,030
    Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre)               1,620          1,620
    Sunflower oil refined                          750            750
    Linseed oil                                    800            800
    Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg)                       1,200          1,200
    Castor oil (for 15 kg)                         1,620          1,620
    Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg)                     2,930          2,920

    AMRAVATI
    Soyoil refined                                 709            709
    Soyoil Solvent                                 669            669
    Cottonseed refined                             725            725
    Cottonseed solvent                             705            705

    AKOLA
    Soyoil refined                                 709            709
    Soyoil Solvent                                 669            669        
    Cottonseed refined oil                         725          725 
    Cottonseed solvent                             705            705

    DHULIA
    Soyoil refined                                 719            719
  
    AURANGABAD
    Soyoil refined 
                                                720            720
    JALNA
    Soyoil refined 
                                                   719            719
    NANDED
    Soyoil refined                                 721            721
   
    Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 720, 
    Baramati – 720, Latur - 718, Parbhani – 719, Koosnoor – 717, Solapur – 719, 
    Sangli – 721.
                                     
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne

                  Wednesday’s open      Previous Close
    Soymeal (Nagpur)                  25,700-26,000         25,800-26,200
      
    Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 27,000 
    Akola – 26,500, Washim – 26,500, Dhulia – 26,900, Hingoli – 27,500, 
    Jalna – 27,000, Nandurbar – 27,800, Khamgaon – 26,500, Latur – 27,200, 
    Nanded – 27,700, Parbhani – 27,300, Solapur – 27,300, Supa – n.a., 
    Dharwad – 27,300, Sangli – 27,500

WEATHER (NAGPUR)  
Maximum temp. 34.0 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 24.3 degree Celsius 
Rainfall : 7.5 mm
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky with one or few spells of rains or thunder-showers. Maximum and
minimum temperature would be around and 31 and 23 degree Celsius respectively.

Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.

