Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- September 20, 2017

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-September 20 Nagpur, Sept 20 (Reuters) – Upward trend continued in Coconut KP oil in Vidarbha region on Western Maharashtra on stockists buying support triggered by a surge in coconut producing belts. Fresh festival season demand from Madhya Pradesh traders and weak supply also boosted prices. Trading activity in other edible and non-edible oils reported weak of good recovery in overseas edible oils. Heavy rains since last two days also affected trading activity here, sources said Wednesday. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, Cottonseed, Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Sunflower refined, Linseed, Rapeseed and Castor oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible and non-edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today declined here in absence of buyers amid good supply from crushing plants. Easy condition in overseas soymeal prices also affected sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices showed weak tendency in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) on lack of demand from local crushing plants. No takers to soyabean oil, fresh fall in soymeal, easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean mandi and high moisture content arrival also pushed down prices. Heavy rains since last two days affected arrival in major mandis in the region. About 300 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 25,000-29,000 25,700-29,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 25,100-29,100 25,800-29,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 30,500-31,000 30,500-31,300 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 26,000-28,600 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., Akola - 30,500, Washim – 30,900, Dhulia – 31,250, Hingoli – 32,000, Jalna – 31,500, Koosnoor – 31,800, Malkapur – 31,900, Latur – 31,800, Nanded – 30,500, Solapur – 32,000, Sangli – 31,600. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton (100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,400-5,800 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,500 Dhan n.a. n.a. 2,200-2,250 Cotton n.a. n.a. 4,950-5,025 NAGPUR Wednesday’s open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 712 712 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 672 672 Cottonseed refined 725 725 Cottonseed solvent 705 705 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,030 1,030 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,620 1,620 Sunflower oil refined 750 750 Linseed oil 800 800 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,200 1,200 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,620 1,620 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,930 2,920 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 709 709 Soyoil Solvent 669 669 Cottonseed refined 725 725 Cottonseed solvent 705 705 AKOLA Soyoil refined 709 709 Soyoil Solvent 669 669 Cottonseed refined oil 725 725 Cottonseed solvent 705 705 DHULIA Soyoil refined 719 719 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 720 720 JALNA Soyoil refined 719 719 NANDED Soyoil refined 721 721 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 720, Baramati – 720, Latur - 718, Parbhani – 719, Koosnoor – 717, Solapur – 719, Sangli – 721. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday’s open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 25,700-26,000 25,800-26,200 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 27,000 Akola – 26,500, Washim – 26,500, Dhulia – 26,900, Hingoli – 27,500, Jalna – 27,000, Nandurbar – 27,800, Khamgaon – 26,500, Latur – 27,200, Nanded – 27,700, Parbhani – 27,300, Solapur – 27,300, Supa – n.a., Dharwad – 27,300, Sangli – 27,500 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 34.0 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 24.3 degree Celsius Rainfall : 7.5 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky with one or few spells of rains or thunder-showers. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 31 and 23 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.