Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- September 21, 2017
September 21, 2017 / 8:08 AM / a month ago

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- September 21, 2017

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-September 21

Nagpur, Sept 21 (Reuters) – Coconut KP oil recovered further in Vidarbha region on Western
Maharashtra on good demand by local traders amid weak supply from producing regions. Healthy
rise in coconut producing regions and reported demand from traders of other oil market in the
region also pushed up prices. Trading activity in other edible and non-edible oils reported thin
as traders adopted wait and watch move. Fresh hike in overseas edible oils also affected trading
activity, sources said Thursday.


                       *****
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS

  * Soyabean, Cottonseed, Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Sunflower refined, Linseed, 
    Rapeseed and Castor oil ruled steady here in limited deals. 
  * Traders expect further rise in coconut oil here.
    
   SOYMEAL

   * Soymeal prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor.. 
         
   SOYABEAN
   * Soyabean prices moved down again in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing 
     Committee (APMC) on poor demand from local crushing plants. No takers to soyabean 
     Oil & soymeal, fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and release of stock 
     from stockist also pulled down prices. Heavy rains since last three days
     affected arrival in major soyabean mandis in the region.
     About 200 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to sources.  

 Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
                           -----Soybean yellow-----       Soybean black
               Available          Previous
                       Auction price    (Auction price)
    Market delivery    27,000-28,850       27,000-29,000         --
    (Available price)
    Market delivery    27,100-28,950       27,100-29,100          --
    (Traders price)
    Plant delivery     30,500-31,000       30,500-31,000          --

    Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) 
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources.
                         Deliveries          Available prices
    Hinganghat             n.a.                   n.a.
    Akola                  100               26,600-28,600
    Amravati               n.a.                n.a. 
    Khamgaon               n.a.                   n.a.
    Wardha                 n.a.            n.a. 
    Arvi                   n.a.                   n.a.
    Umred                  n.a.                   n.a.
    Chandrapur             n.a.            n.a 

    Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., 
    Akola - 30,500, Washim – 30,900, Dhulia – 31,250, Hingoli – 32,000, 
    Jalna – 31,500, Koosnoor – 31,800, Malkapur – 31,900, Latur – 31,500, 
    Nanded – 31,500, Solapur – 32,000, Sangli – 31,600.
        
    Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton
(100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:

                        Deliveries    Available prices    Previous close
    Sunflower              n.a.            n.a.                2,400-2,600
    Groundnut              n.a.            n.a.                700-900
    Linseed                n.a.            n.a.           4,300-4,600
    Castor                 n.a.            n.a.            2,850-3,000
    Rapeseed               n.a.            n.a.                1,520-1,625
    Til                    n.a.                n.a.                7,500-8,000
    Dhaniya                n.a.            n.a.           5,400-5,800 
    Bajra                  n.a.            n.a.               n.a.
    Gavarani Corn          n.a.           n.a.             1,350-1,500
    Dhan            n.a.                n.a.             2,200-2,250
    Cotton            n.a.              n.a.             4,950-5,025

                                                                        
        NAGPUR
                              
                                Thursday’s open   Previous close   
   
    Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery         712            712
    Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery         672            672    
    Cottonseed refined                             725            725
    Cottonseed solvent                             705            705
    Groundnut oil (loose)                          1,030          1,030
    Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre)               1,620          1,620
    Sunflower oil refined                          750            750
    Linseed oil                                    800            800
    Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg)                       1,200          1,200
    Castor oil (for 15 kg)                         1,620          1,620
    Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg)                     2,950          2,930

    AMRAVATI
    Soyoil refined                                 709            709
    Soyoil Solvent                                 669            669
    Cottonseed refined                             725            725
    Cottonseed solvent                             705            705

    AKOLA
    Soyoil refined                                 709            709
    Soyoil Solvent                                 669            669        
    Cottonseed refined oil                         725          725 
    Cottonseed solvent                             705            705

    DHULIA
    Soyoil refined                                 719            719
  
    AURANGABAD
    Soyoil refined 
                                                720            720
    JALNA
    Soyoil refined 
                                                   719            719
    NANDED
    Soyoil refined                                 721            721
   
    Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 720, 
    Baramati – 720, Latur - 718, Parbhani – 719, Koosnoor – 717, Solapur – 719, 
    Sangli – 721.
                                     
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne

                  Thursday’s open      Previous Close
    Soymeal (Nagpur)                  25,700-26,000         25,700-26,000
      
    Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 27,000 
    Akola – 26,500, Washim – 26,500, Dhulia – 26,900, Hingoli – 27,500, 
    Jalna – 27,000, Nandurbar – 27,800, Khamgaon – 26,500, Latur – 27,200, 
    Nanded – 27,700, Parbhani – 27,300, Solapur – 27,300, Supa – n.a., 
    Dharwad – 27,300, Sangli – 27,500

WEATHER (NAGPUR)  
Maximum temp. 29.0 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 23.3 degree Celsius 
Rainfall : 16.6 mm
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky with one or few spells of rains or thunder-showers. Maximum and
minimum temperature would be around and 29 and 23 degree Celsius respectively.

Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.

