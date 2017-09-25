FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- September 25, 2017
#Domestic News
September 25, 2017 / 8:06 AM / 23 days ago

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- September 25, 2017

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-September 25

Nagpur, Sept 25 (Reuters) – Prices of Soyabean and Cottonseed oil firmed up in Vidarbha region
on Western Maharashtra due to festival season stockists demand. Short supply from local crushing
plants and upward trend on Madhya Pradesh oil market also helped to push up prices. Reported
demand from South-based traders also pushed up prices. Sharp fall in Malaysian palm oil affected
trading activity in other edible oils here , sources said Monday.


                       *****
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS

  * Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Sunflower refined, Linseed, 
    Rapeseed, Castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady here in thin trading activity. 
  * Traders expect upward trend in Soyabean and Cottonseed oil here.
    
   SOYMEAL

   * Soymeal prices today ruled steady here on lack of demand from South-based traders in 
     thin trading activity. 
         
   SOYABEAN
   * Soyabean prices reported higher in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing 
     Committee (APMC) on increased buying support from local crushing plants amid thin 
     supply from producing region. Fresh rise in soyabean oil, upward trend in 
     Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and repeated enquiries from South-based traders also 
     jacked up prices.
     About 100 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to sources.  

 Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
                           -----Soybean yellow-----       Soybean black
               Available          Previous
                       Auction price    (Auction price)
    Market delivery    27,000-29,000       26,700-29,000         --
    (Available price)
    Market delivery    27,100-29,100       26,500-29,100          --
    (Traders price)
    Plant delivery     30,700-31,200       30,700-31,200          --

    Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) 
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources.
                         Deliveries          Available prices
    Hinganghat             n.a.                   n.a.
    Akola                  100               26,500-29,000
    Amravati               n.a.                n.a. 
    Khamgaon               n.a.                   n.a.
    Wardha                 n.a.            n.a. 
    Arvi                   n.a.                   n.a.
    Umred                  n.a.                   n.a.
    Chandrapur             n.a.            n.a 

    Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., 
    Akola - 30,500, Washim – 30,900, Dhulia – 31,250, Hingoli – 32,000, 
    Jalna – 31,500, Koosnoor – 31,800, Malkapur – 31,900, Latur – 31,500, 
    Nanded – 31,500, Solapur – 32,000, Sangli – 31,600.
        
    Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton
(100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:

                        Deliveries    Available prices    Previous close
    Sunflower              n.a.            n.a.                2,400-2,600
    Groundnut              n.a.            n.a.                700-900
    Linseed                n.a.            n.a.           4,300-4,600
    Castor                 n.a.            n.a.            2,850-3,000
    Rapeseed               n.a.            n.a.                1,520-1,625
    Til                    n.a.                n.a.                7,500-8,000
    Dhaniya                n.a.            n.a.           5,400-5,800 
    Bajra                  n.a.            n.a.               n.a.
    Gavarani Corn          n.a.           n.a.             1,350-1,500
    Dhan            n.a.                n.a.             2,200-2,250
    Cotton            n.a.              n.a.             4,950-5,025

                                                                        
        NAGPUR
                              
                                Monday’s open   Previous close   
   
    Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery         731            726
    Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery         691            685    
    Cottonseed refined                             735            730
    Cottonseed solvent                             715            710
    Groundnut oil (loose)                          1,020          1,020
    Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre)               1,600          1,600
    Sunflower oil refined                          750            750
    Linseed oil                                    800            800
    Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg)                       1,200          1,200
    Castor oil (for 15 kg)                         1,620          1,620
    Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg)                     2,950          2,950

    AMRAVATI
    Soyoil refined                                 728            724
    Soyoil Solvent                                 688            683
    Cottonseed refined                             735            730
    Cottonseed solvent                             715            710

    AKOLA
    Soyoil refined                                 728            722
    Soyoil Solvent                                 682            682        
    Cottonseed refined oil                         735          730 
    Cottonseed solvent                             715            710

    DHULIA
    Soyoil refined                                 736            730
  
    AURANGABAD
    Soyoil refined 
                                                737            733
    JALNA
    Soyoil refined 
                                                   736            731
    NANDED
    Soyoil refined                                 735            731
   
    Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 737, 
    Baramati – 737, Latur - 734, Parbhani – 736, Koosnoor – 737, Solapur – 735, 
    Sangli – 737.
                                     
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne

                  Monday’s open      Previous Close
    Soymeal (Nagpur)                  25,700-26,000       25,700-26,000
      
    Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 27,000 
    Akola – 26,500, Washim – 26,500, Dhulia – 26,900, Hingoli – 27,500, 
    Jalna – 27,000, Nandurbar – 27,000, Khamgaon – 26,000, Latur – 27,000, 
    Nanded – 27,500, Parbhani – 27,300, Solapur – 27,300, Supa – n.a., 
    Dharwad – 27,300, Sangli – 26,500

WEATHER (NAGPUR)  
Maximum temp. 35.0 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 24.0 degree Celsius 
Rainfall : Nil
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. It may be partly cloudy towards evening or night. Maximum and
minimum temperature would be around and 35 and 24 degree Celsius respectively.

Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.

