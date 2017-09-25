Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- September 25, 2017

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-September 25 Nagpur, Sept 25 (Reuters) – Prices of Soyabean and Cottonseed oil firmed up in Vidarbha region on Western Maharashtra due to festival season stockists demand. Short supply from local crushing plants and upward trend on Madhya Pradesh oil market also helped to push up prices. Reported demand from South-based traders also pushed up prices. Sharp fall in Malaysian palm oil affected trading activity in other edible oils here , sources said Monday. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Sunflower refined, Linseed, Rapeseed, Castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady here in thin trading activity. * Traders expect upward trend in Soyabean and Cottonseed oil here. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today ruled steady here on lack of demand from South-based traders in thin trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices reported higher in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) on increased buying support from local crushing plants amid thin supply from producing region. Fresh rise in soyabean oil, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and repeated enquiries from South-based traders also jacked up prices. About 100 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 27,000-29,000 26,700-29,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 27,100-29,100 26,500-29,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 30,700-31,200 30,700-31,200 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 26,500-29,000 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., Akola - 30,500, Washim – 30,900, Dhulia – 31,250, Hingoli – 32,000, Jalna – 31,500, Koosnoor – 31,800, Malkapur – 31,900, Latur – 31,500, Nanded – 31,500, Solapur – 32,000, Sangli – 31,600. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton (100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,400-5,800 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,500 Dhan n.a. n.a. 2,200-2,250 Cotton n.a. n.a. 4,950-5,025 NAGPUR Monday’s open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 731 726 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 691 685 Cottonseed refined 735 730 Cottonseed solvent 715 710 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,020 1,020 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,600 1,600 Sunflower oil refined 750 750 Linseed oil 800 800 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,200 1,200 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,620 1,620 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,950 2,950 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 728 724 Soyoil Solvent 688 683 Cottonseed refined 735 730 Cottonseed solvent 715 710 AKOLA Soyoil refined 728 722 Soyoil Solvent 682 682 Cottonseed refined oil 735 730 Cottonseed solvent 715 710 DHULIA Soyoil refined 736 730 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 737 733 JALNA Soyoil refined 736 731 NANDED Soyoil refined 735 731 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 737, Baramati – 737, Latur - 734, Parbhani – 736, Koosnoor – 737, Solapur – 735, Sangli – 737. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Monday’s open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 25,700-26,000 25,700-26,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 27,000 Akola – 26,500, Washim – 26,500, Dhulia – 26,900, Hingoli – 27,500, Jalna – 27,000, Nandurbar – 27,000, Khamgaon – 26,000, Latur – 27,000, Nanded – 27,500, Parbhani – 27,300, Solapur – 27,300, Supa – n.a., Dharwad – 27,300, Sangli – 26,500 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 35.0 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 24.0 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. It may be partly cloudy towards evening or night. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 35 and 24 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.