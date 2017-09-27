FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- September 27, 2017
#Domestic News
September 27, 2017 / 7:58 AM / 21 days ago

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- September 27, 2017

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-September 27

Nagpur, Sept 27 (Reuters) – Soyabean and groundnut loose oil today declined sharply in Vidarbha
region of Western Maharashtra on persistent selling by stockists amid good supply from producing
regions and weak trends in Madhya Pradesh oils. Sentiment turned bearish because of release of
stock from stockists. Trading activity in other edible reported weak as no trader was in mood
for any commitment because of downward trend in American soya digam and Malaysian palm oil
prices, according to sources.




                       *****
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS

  * Cottonseed, Groundnut refined, Sunflower refined, Linseed, Rapeseed, Castor and
    coconut KP oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. 
  * Traders expect easy condition in groundnut oil here.
    
   SOYMEAL

   * Soymeal prices today quoted static here in limited deals. 
         
   SOYABEAN
   * Soyabean prices moved down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing 
     Committee (APMC) on poor buying support from local crushing plants. Fresh fall in 
     soyabean oil, no takers to soymeal and weak trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices 
     also pulled down prices.
     About 100 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to sources.  

 Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
                           -----Soybean yellow-----       Soybean black
               Available          Previous
                       Auction price    (Auction price)
    Market delivery    25,500-28,200       26,000-28,500         --
    (Available price)
    Market delivery    25,600-28,300       26,100-28,600          --
    (Traders price)
    Plant delivery     29,500-31,250       29,500-31,250          --

    Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) 
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources.
                         Deliveries          Available prices
    Hinganghat             n.a.                   n.a.
    Akola                  100               26,000-28,500
    Amravati               n.a.                n.a. 
    Khamgaon               n.a.                   n.a.
    Wardha                 n.a.            n.a. 
    Arvi                   n.a.                   n.a.
    Umred                  n.a.                   n.a.
    Chandrapur             n.a.            n.a 

    Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., 
    Akola - 30,500, Washim – 30,900, Dhulia – 31,250, Hingoli – 32,000, 
    Jalna – 31,500, Koosnoor – 31,800, Malkapur – 31,900, Latur – 31,500, 
    Nanded – 31,500, Solapur – 32,000, Sangli – 31,600.
        
    Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton
(100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:

                        Deliveries    Available prices    Previous close
    Sunflower              n.a.            n.a.                2,400-2,600
    Groundnut              n.a.            n.a.                700-900
    Linseed                n.a.            n.a.           4,300-4,600
    Castor                 n.a.            n.a.            2,850-3,000
    Rapeseed               n.a.            n.a.                1,520-1,625
    Til                    n.a.                n.a.                7,500-8,000
    Dhaniya                n.a.            n.a.           5,400-5,800 
    Bajra                  n.a.            n.a.               n.a.
    Gavarani Corn          n.a.           n.a.             1,350-1,500
    Dhan            n.a.                n.a.             2,200-2,250
    Cotton            n.a.              n.a.             4,950-5,025

                                                                        
        NAGPUR
                              
                                Wednesday’s open   Previous close   
   
    Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery         726            730
    Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery         686            690    
    Cottonseed refined                             735            735
    Cottonseed solvent                             715            715
    Groundnut oil (loose)                          1,000          1,020
    Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre)               1,600          1,600
    Sunflower oil refined                          750            750
    Linseed oil                                    800            800
    Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg)                       1,200          1,200
    Castor oil (for 15 kg)                         1,620          1,620
    Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg)                     2,950          2,950

    AMRAVATI
    Soyoil refined                                 722            727
    Soyoil Solvent                                 682            688
    Cottonseed refined                             735            735
    Cottonseed solvent                             715            715

    AKOLA
    Soyoil refined                                 722            726
    Soyoil Solvent                                 680            683        
    Cottonseed refined oil                         735          735 
    Cottonseed solvent                             715            715

    DHULIA
    Soyoil refined                                 734            737
  
    AURANGABAD
    Soyoil refined 
                                                735            738
    JALNA
    Soyoil refined 
                                                   735            736
    NANDED
    Soyoil refined                                 733            736
   
    Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 735, 
    Baramati – 734, Latur - 735, Parbhani – 734, Koosnoor – 736, Solapur – 735, 
    Sangli – 736.
                                     
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne

                  Wednesday’s open      Previous Close
    Soymeal (Nagpur)                  25,700-26,000        25,700-26,000
      
    Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 27,000 
    Akola – 26,000, Washim – 26,200, Dhulia – 27,500, Hingoli – 27,500, 
    Jalna – 27,000, Nandurbar – 27,000, Khamgaon – 26,000, Latur – 27,000, 
    Nanded – 27,500, Parbhani – 27,300, Solapur – 27,000, Supa – n.a., 
    Dharwad – 26,500, Sangli – 26,500

WEATHER (NAGPUR)  
Maximum temp. 35.4 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 25.0 degree Celsius 
Rainfall : Nil
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 36 and 25
degree Celsius respectively.

Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.

