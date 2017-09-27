Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- September 27, 2017

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-September 27 Nagpur, Sept 27 (Reuters) – Soyabean and groundnut loose oil today declined sharply in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on persistent selling by stockists amid good supply from producing regions and weak trends in Madhya Pradesh oils. Sentiment turned bearish because of release of stock from stockists. Trading activity in other edible reported weak as no trader was in mood for any commitment because of downward trend in American soya digam and Malaysian palm oil prices, according to sources. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, Groundnut refined, Sunflower refined, Linseed, Rapeseed, Castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect easy condition in groundnut oil here. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today quoted static here in limited deals. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices moved down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) on poor buying support from local crushing plants. Fresh fall in soyabean oil, no takers to soymeal and weak trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also pulled down prices. About 100 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 25,500-28,200 26,000-28,500 -- (Available price) Market delivery 25,600-28,300 26,100-28,600 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 29,500-31,250 29,500-31,250 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 26,000-28,500 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., Akola - 30,500, Washim – 30,900, Dhulia – 31,250, Hingoli – 32,000, Jalna – 31,500, Koosnoor – 31,800, Malkapur – 31,900, Latur – 31,500, Nanded – 31,500, Solapur – 32,000, Sangli – 31,600. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton (100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,400-5,800 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,500 Dhan n.a. n.a. 2,200-2,250 Cotton n.a. n.a. 4,950-5,025 NAGPUR Wednesday’s open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 726 730 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 686 690 Cottonseed refined 735 735 Cottonseed solvent 715 715 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,000 1,020 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,600 1,600 Sunflower oil refined 750 750 Linseed oil 800 800 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,200 1,200 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,620 1,620 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,950 2,950 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 722 727 Soyoil Solvent 682 688 Cottonseed refined 735 735 Cottonseed solvent 715 715 AKOLA Soyoil refined 722 726 Soyoil Solvent 680 683 Cottonseed refined oil 735 735 Cottonseed solvent 715 715 DHULIA Soyoil refined 734 737 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 735 738 JALNA Soyoil refined 735 736 NANDED Soyoil refined 733 736 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 735, Baramati – 734, Latur - 735, Parbhani – 734, Koosnoor – 736, Solapur – 735, Sangli – 736. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday’s open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 25,700-26,000 25,700-26,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 27,000 Akola – 26,000, Washim – 26,200, Dhulia – 27,500, Hingoli – 27,500, Jalna – 27,000, Nandurbar – 27,000, Khamgaon – 26,000, Latur – 27,000, Nanded – 27,500, Parbhani – 27,300, Solapur – 27,000, Supa – n.a., Dharwad – 26,500, Sangli – 26,500 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 35.4 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 25.0 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 36 and 25 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.